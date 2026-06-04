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Shell Clarke's avatar
Shell Clarke
38m

Thank you. Blessed by today's verse Isaiah 41:13

"For I the LORD thy God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, Fear not; I will help thee."

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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
27m

I stopped watching when Morley Safer left. He actually let the interviewee speak much more than himself. My favorite interview that Morley did was with David McCullough on sixty minutes which is still on YouTube. A very patriotic interview!

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