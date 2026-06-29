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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

America’s enemies understand symbols better than many Americans do. They know why schools, monuments, anthems, pledges, holidays, Bibles, flags, borders, police, churches, and military strength matter. That is why they attack them. The Founders did not build a secular void. They built a constitutional republic rooted in liberty, law, Providence, and moral responsibility. Strip those foundations away, and all that remains is consumption, grievance, and bureaucratic management. America 250 should not be a museum ceremony. It should be a recommitment: defend the country, teach the truth, honor sacrifice, secure the border, and praise God without apology.

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dave allen's avatar
dave allen
11m

"If you want to love America, drive through it." maybe the quote of the YEAR. too bad the people who NEED to drive through it are stuck in LA or NYC traffic, listening to the "news" on their radios (or electronic devices).

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