The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
6h

The problem with many of the immigrants who have been incentivised by NGO's working to dismantle America, were paid to come here and have no intention of assimilating into our culture and value system... It is the destruction of the United States and Europe and the nice way to say it is, "Cloward-Piven" .

To solve this: get local control.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Craig's avatar
Craig
4h

The incrediable job Nick Shirley has done deserves recognition for sure. WA State is pursuing a Hate Crime charge against him. https://www.infowars.com/posts/democrat-washington-attorney-general-threatens-hate-crime-charges-for-citizen-journalists-exposing-somali-daycares-fraud

Bondi needs to charge the red state of WA with a hate crime against Nick. And I mean NOW>

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture