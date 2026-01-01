We won’t fully return to recapping the news until next week, but here are a few news items to tide you over. Thanks for reading!

Daily Bible Verse

Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth. - Psalm 46:10

Happy New Year, and we hope you had a safe and fun New Year’s Eve! We also wish you a safe, prosperous and blessed 2026. Isn’t it nice to once again have a feeling of optimism about the coming year rather than a sinking feeling of dread over what Washington might inflict on us next?

All the other media outlets are doing a “year in review” articles, but we figure that if you read the Huckabee Post, you already know what actually happened and aren’t surprised by any of the so-called “revelations” that are shocking other people these days. So we’ll link instead to Dave Barry’s annual year-in-review, which is always the most entertaining of all looks back. Note, too, that while he does plenty of Trump jokes, there are also lots of jabs at the Democrats. If late night “comedians” still poked fun at both sides, maybe someone would be watching them other than Rosie O’Donnell.

While many commentators ended the year moaning about the horrors of 2025, and polls show many Americans agree it was a terrible year, we can’t help wondering if those regular Americans think that because of the constant barrage of negativity they hear everywhere from liberal news channels to Democrat politicians to late night “comedy” shows. Yes, there were horrible tragedies, such as the assassination of Charlie Kirk, but there were also many positive developments that bode very well for the future.

All this Chicken Little-ism has created a weird dual reality in which life is better than it’s ever been in many ways, yet many Americans think they’re living in the worst of all possible times (our standard response to people who talk about things used to be so much better is to remind them of the state of dentistry in the 1800s.)

The perfect example of this cognitive dissonance came last week, when TDS Patient Zero Jimmy Kimmel, who gets paid millions of dollars to slam the President every night on national TV despite losing millions for his network, whined about being censored by the rising fascist tyranny in the US to an audience of Britons who are being arrested daily for tweeting unapproved thoughts. Yes, the same people who for four years either ignored or outright cheered the weaponization of the justice system and government censorship of the Internet now claim to be terrified of the threat to free speech by the Administration that’s fighting to end all that.

We also have the genuinely weird experience of hearing Democrats rail about “affordability” when Biden’s policies brought us 9% inflation and a loss of over $3000 in average income, while Trump has dropped inflation to 2.7%, brought gas prices back down to the $2-a-gallon range, and increased real incomes by over $1200. It’s pure propaganda with a Goebbels level of honesty, but the Democrats believe it will return them to power in the midterms. The scary thing is that it just might.

As this 2018 interview with our founder Mike Huckabee reminds us, Trump’s first term wrought an economic miracle that it took COVID to derail, including 400,000 new jobs created, the highest-ever median household income and near-50-year low unemployment across all demographic groups.

And what did voters do in the 2018 midterms? After hearing two years of relentless attacks on Trump, they turned out in high numbers to elect 40 more Democrats who took back the House, blocked Trump’s America First agenda and gave us two years of pointless, expensive investigations, partisan lawfare and impeachment theater.

This could happen again in 2026, and we guarantee that it would bring the exact same results. This is one of many reasons why Trump, upon his miraculous return to the White House in 2025, brought with him a strong focus on fast results and a team determined to implement his agenda over all obstacles. Sadly, many voters have short memories and don’t pay close attention to politics, or else they pay attention to the wrong people and vote against their own interests (looking at you, New York City mayoral voters. Good luck to you in 2026! You’re gonna need it.)

The good news is that Trump learned from his first term and much of his agenda was contained in the One Big Beautiful Bill, which was passed quickly and takes effect starting today and is projected to bring a lot of positive changes, including surprisingly big tax refunds.

Another wild card for the 2026 midterms is the exponentially-expanding exposure of fraud in blue state welfare programs thanks to Democrats importing a new voting bloc from the Third World and turning a blind eye to their criminality. This may bring back a phrase from Trump’s first term: “Quid pro quo.”

It’s not a surprise to us to see how these programs have been looted, but it is a shock to many Americans who haven’t been paying attention. The sheer size of the fraud may neuter the Dems’ standard tactic of claiming that anyone who points it out is a racist; or their commercials showing Republicans pushing grannies in wheelchairs over a cliff because the Republicans want to clean up Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid fraud. As we’ve argued for years, ending such fraud doesn’t take money away from deserving recipients, it frees up more. Dems always cry about seniors having to eat cat food to survive, but go into battle mode when you suggest that if you just arrest the scum who are defrauding the system (which is like stealing from the church charity collection plate), the truly needy could get a much-needed boost.

Now that Elon Musk, DOGE and citizen journalists and conservative media are exposing how the system has been gamed to funnel mind-boggling amounts of tax money to Democrat cronies and voting blocs, there are claims that the fraud might be large enough to account for the entire trillion-dollar-plus budget deficit.

Hopefully, as the prosecutions mount up (let us pray), voters will get the message good and hard that putting these people back into power is absolutely NOT the key to more affordable and responsible government. It is, instead, like moving Fort Knox onto a cargo ship surrounded by Somali pirates.

As the new year progresses, we must always remember the lesson of 2018: In 2026, Republicans and common sense Independents must turn out in massive numbers to counteract the propaganda and keep these liars, thieves and incompetents far away from the levers of power. And take every like-minded friend and family member with you to the polls. Low turnout elections are what the left is hoping for (see the recent special elections.)

If we truly want to Make America Great Again in 2026, then let’s make the 2026 elections like the 2024 elections again.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.