The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wallace Rowan's avatar
Wallace Rowan
3h

Happy New Year and thanks for your ongoing efforts to expose the criminal enterprise called the democrat party. The democrat party has always been nothing more than a criminal syndicate. Every one of their schemes, which they manage to cloak in benevolent euphemisms, are scams designed to bilk taxpayer dollars, fund corruption, and ensure a permanently dependent constituency. So far this year, DOGE showed us how deep the fiscal mismanagement and corruption extend, then thanks to the government shutdown, we saw how badly SNAP is mismanaged and scammed, and now this Minnesota scandal has been exposed and there is certainly much more. Every one of the programs this party has foisted upon our country over the last 100 years is intentionally rife with corruption. It is horrific and unconscionable, but these people have no conscience and you can be sure more of their evils will be visited upon us that we can’t even imagine at this point. Yet as 2026 and its electoral consequences loom, I fear all this will still not be enough to galvanize voters into sweeping away the rottenness that is the democrat party. Pray that I am proven wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Deb's avatar
Deb
4h

Another spot on, great post! Thank you again, and buckle up for 2026!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture