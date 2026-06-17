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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7h

The real story is not that Judge Ross recused. The real story is how rare that has become. In case after case, the anti-Trump legal world tells Americans to ignore obvious conflicts, partisan social circles, political spouses, campaign friendships, and judicial attitudes that would get ordinary lawyers torched in any ethics seminar. Meanwhile, Judge Christopher Cooper sits on Trump-related matters while his household is tied to anti-Trump legal work, and the swamp pretends nobody can see the problem. Ross did the right thing, finally. Good. Now make it contagious. Recusal should not be a miracle. It should be normal.

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Allen Hummel's avatar
Allen Hummel
7h

Judges with no integrity are THE problem with the United States of America. They should be removed from the bench.

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