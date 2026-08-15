Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes.

Daily Bible Verse

Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sings, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed. 1 Peter 2:24

In Washington

As expected, President Trump today asked the Supreme Court to intervene and reverse lower court judges who halted construction on the new White House ballroom until Congress approves it. In the emergency appeal, Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote, “This Project, like its predecessors, should be a matter for the President and the political process, not construction-by-injunction.”

Across America

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is facing an outraged backlash for signing a bill that legalized abortion up to the minute of birth while surrounded by cheering, applauding women. Since abortion promoters only succeed by hiding what they’re really pushing, this bill was euphemistically titled, “The Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act” rather than the “Murder Babies Just Before They’re Born Act.”

Even though it passed the heavily-Democratic Massachusetts House by 119-33, even some Democrats are speaking out, calling it barbaric and unethical. Nine Democrats voted against it, saying it does not align with their constituents’ views on abortion. State Rep. Jeffrey Turco said it “represents an extremist and dangerous position,” and “it allows abortion anytime, unrestricted, and in many cases, publicly funded until the moment of birth.” He also said it was “rushed through the legislative process in two weeks, without an opportunity for the public to weigh in,” and was “out of step with the views of the average person in Massachusetts.”

We suspect that’s true, but until the average Massachusetts voter stops reflexively supporting anyone with a (D) after his name, they will continue to get ever-more radical laws that don’t align with the beliefs of decent, normal Americans.

There’s an old saying in politics: “I wouldn’t vote for him for dog catcher.” Well, Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed used to be Detroit’s head dog catcher, in a manner of speaking. From 2015 to 2017, El-Sayed ran the Detroit Health Department, which put him in charge of Animal Control. And as Terry Newton of America First News reports, under his oversight, the animal shelter was a filthy, disgusting death house.

One former employee who was fired for whistleblowing (the city later had to pay her a settlement) called it a “dog slaughterhouse,” where sick animals received no care; cages were coated with excrement; and there were rats and roaches and backed-up drains.

Worse, she claimed animals were routinely killed without even scanning them for ID microchips. During El-Sayed’s tenure, nearly 4,680 dogs and cats were euthanized; which is one-quarter of all the shelter animals killed in the entire US.

To be fair, El-Sayed claimed he inherited the problem and boasted of performing a humane turnaround, with save rates rising from 20 to 60 percent. But the year he took over, 1,988 dogs and 272 cats were killed, and in his final year, it was still 1,404 dogs and 13 cats.

That’s an improvement, but we still wouldn’t want to be on any government healthcare program he was in charge of.

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Here’s an encouraging sign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2028 presidential chances: Newson scheduled some personal appearances in Michigan and hardly anyone showed up. He even canceled a fundraiser in Ann Arbor, claiming there was a “small donor base” there, even though it’s one of the bluest blue areas in all of Michigan. The linked article quotes Stephen Green of PJ Media:

“Saying Ann Arbor has a small Democrat donor base is like saying you couldn’t spot any tech bros in Palo Alto.”

On the other hand, it’s possible that there are no tech bros left in Palo Alto, since they all moved to Texas to escape Gavin Newsom.

Both Republicans and conservative comedians are lamenting the loss of Francesca Hong as the Dems’ Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate. It seems that the GOP had amassed quite an opposition file on her (349 pages!) in anticipation that she’d be the candidate. So just for fun, and to be ready when she makes her inevitable next run for office, here’s what they turned up. Strap in…

Video of the Day! Ex-NBA player Royce White is pulling off a hilarious trolling of the WNBA in his claim that he feels like a woman and will demand to join the trans-friendly “women’s” basketball draft. He’s now added a flowing wig to his ensemble, and is masterfully using the league’s nonsensical trans propaganda against them. Bonus: After CNN canceled an interview with him/her at the last minute, White demanded to know why CNN is trying to silence the voices of black trans women. Yeah, what is that about, CNN, you transphobes?!

Weekend Edition

For this weekend’s look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, we thought we’d spotlight a lesser-known segment of the show. Often, our musical guests would perform a second song exclusively for our online sites that didn’t air on TV. These “digital exclusives” haven’t been seen by as many viewers, and they definitely deserve a wider audience. Here’s a hidden gem from the great country group Shenandoah, “Next To You, Next To Me.”

Weekend Music Picks

This week, my wife and co-writer Laura Ainsworth had to cover a lot of news stories about dirty dealings by deep state operatives, so she suggested that we share some spy-themed music. This was an actual music genre in the ‘60s.

First up, here’s the song that kicked the spy music genre off, the James Bond theme. Only instead of the movie version, I picked the Ventures’ take, which mixes the mysterious spy sounds with surf guitar.

Never mind all those Tom Cruise remakes, let’s go back to the original “Mission Impossible” and check out the full theme from 1966 by the great Lalo Schifrin.

Since this was her idea, and I’m her biggest fan – some might call me a stalker – here’s Laura Ainsworth with her cool video of her jazz/lounge reinvention of “Goldfinger” from her album, “You Asked For It.” It turns Shirley Bassey’s bombastic warning about a super villain into one woman warning another about a rich but toxic playboy.

Finally, since we love this next performer, we’re friends with his amazing guitarist Jim Kimo West, and we’re seeing him live again next month, here’s Weird Al Yankovic’s video for his theme song to the Leslie Nielsen parody, “Spy Hard.” Warning: surprise ending alert.

Hey, moms and dads! Let’s celebrate the kids being back in school by catching up on the week’s best fake news from the Babylon Bee.

https://babylonbee.com/news/karoline-leavitt-prepared-for-motherhood-after-spending-last-two-years-answering-millions-of-stupid-questions

https://babylonbee.com/news/fauci-lying-about-vaccine-miscarriage-risks-necessary-so-i-could-meet-sandra-bullock

https://babylonbee.com/news/kamala-harris-issues-dire-warning-that-save-america-act-could-result-in-america-being-saved

https://babylonbee.com/news/sad-wnba-task-force-fails-to-define-woman-after-spending-entire-meeting-trying-to-pick-restaurant-for-lunch

https://babylonbee.com/news/massachusetts-democrats-unveil-statue-of-molech-at-state-capitol

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.