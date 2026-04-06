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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
1h

a couple of comments if I may : Patriots in Texas and NM have been using the F word for a long time ( it beats murder)

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It's sad that there are more pro Iranian Dictator supporters in the free US than in Iran 🤔

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Tom Collins's avatar
Tom Collins
38m

That HUCKABEE Staff! WOW. AI could replace the mainstream media! WOW, again. I nearly fell off my chair, laughing!

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