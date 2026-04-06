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Once again, many thanks to Judicial Watch.

Due to the dogged persistence of this conservative watchdog organization, we’re now privileged to see Justice Department documents that confirm what we always suspected about the armed FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago: that this shockingly outrageous action taken against a former (and future) President was carried out even though the Biden FBI knew they had no justification for it.

Heck, it’s TRUMP, they no doubt rationalized. So why not just raid his home anyway? You know, in the interest of democracy and all that. Because Trump’s an authoritarian, and if he were reelected, he might abuse his power. Why, abusing power is OUR job!

Then-Attorney General Merrick Garland personally signed off on that raid. This was quite a shameful thing to do, given what we now know. Of course, we’ve long assumed that Garland himself wasn’t really in charge, any more than Biden was in charge of the White House. It was likely Garland’s deputy, Obama holdover Lisa Monaco, who should be shamed for approving this move.

But regardless of who approved it, this documentation proves that some within the FBI had “deep concerns” about conducting this raid, concerns that were disregarded. From Judicial Watch:

“We obtained 207 pages of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) records that reveal the FBI’s concerns about the legal basis for the raid of then-former President Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

“The records expose deep concerns within the FBI itself, including explicit objections from field agents who warned the U.S. Department of Justice that the unprecedented August 8, 2022, raid on Trump’s home lacked probable cause.

“We uncovered the documents in response to a March 11, 2026, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request regarding the counterintelligence investigation codenamed Plasmic Echo—a ‘sensitive investigative matter’ launched following a referral from the National Archives and Records Administration.

“The records include a July 13, 2022, email between FBI field agents explicitly stating they did not believe probable cause existed to search Mar-a-Lago and urging the Justice Department to cooperate with Trump’s attorney instead of insisting on a raid.”

On a positive note, Judicial Watch didn’t have to wait years for response to this FOIA request, as would have been typical under Biden (if they ever even got a response at all). This request was filed in March of THIS YEAR, and, unbelievably, JW has already received the response. So that part of this story is encouraging.

But communications from the Washington Field Office of the FBI show quite clearly that agents didn’t believe there was probable cause to conduct this unprecedented raid on a President. On July 13, 2022, they sent an email that said, “WFO does not believe (and has articulated to DOJ CES), that we have established probable cause for the search warrant at Mar a Lago. DOJ has opined that they do, requesting a wide scope including residence, office, storage space.”

These agents suggested that if the goal was to retrieve classified documents, the most efficient way to do that was by working with Trump’s attorney, Evan Corcoran. Nah, that wouldn’t have given them nearly the drama they craved. Our theory is that the documents were a red herring, and that their real goal wasn’t to retrieve classified documents at all. For five weeks, these agents went back and forth with the DOJ on this, time they said was “counterproductive” to the stated goal of protecting classified material.

Here’s more of what Judicial Watch turned up:

“DOJ has inquired as to an Ops [operations] Plan for a SW [search warrant] of MAL [Mar-a-Lago]. WFO [Washington Field Office] relayed that we are not in agreement for PC [probable cause] on the SW. WFO has an Ops Plan in place that will/can be quickly updated between FBI/MM [Miami] and FBI/WF, however, [Redacted] does not believe we have PC for the 45 [Trump] Office or [Melania’s] bedroom due to recency and issues of boxes versus classified information. Therefore, as we are in disagreement on the SW and its scope, we are not yet finalizing a SW as we are missing relevant logistics and details.”

Re-read that last sentence, and it will tell you all you need to know about the FBI’s disagreement on this. At least somebody in DC was trying to be professional. Somebody understood that if you’re going to raid the home of a former President and future candidate, you had better have the goods, and not just be doing it frivolously or for obvious partisan gain. At least it’s refreshing to know there were actually some FBI agents at the DC Field Office who were not just partisan hacks. Who knew?

According to a report from Matt Margolis at PJ Media, one of these newly-released documents, from May 10, 2022, shows “direct coordination” on the raid with the Biden White House as well. From the email: “Coordination with DOJ and WH Counsel are in work to start the process to confirm and interview current administration employee Walt Nauta (former WH Valet).”

How very Third-World. That’s not at all the way it’s supposed to work in a democratic republic, especially when you’ve got an incumbent going after his challenger, but…surprise, surprise. Can you IMAGINE the media’s reaction if the Trump White House had been involved in abusing his power to crush his opponent in such a way? It’s the kind of thing you’d expect from Third World dictators or James Carville.

If the name Walt Nauta rings a bell, he’s the White House staffer, Trump’s valet, who was hired to work at Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s first term and was charged in conjunction with this case, simply for moving some boxes that allegedly contained classified material and later allegedly lying about that. The case against Nauta was dismissed in February 2022, but imagine the grief he went through before then.

After all that, as Margolis concludes, “…to boil this down to its essence, the FBI said there was no probable cause to raid Mar-a-Lago. The Biden White House and the DOJ fought back against this assessment, then went ahead with the raid anyway.” In other words, it’s just what it looked like all along, unless you happened to be reading about it in The New York Times.

RELATED: In some very encouraging DOJ news, Harmeet Dhillon, who, as you know, works at the DOJ as assistant attorney general and runs the Civil Rights Division, is reportedly about to be promoted to a key spot: associate attorney general. Pam Bondi was fired last Wednesday from her job as attorney general, with Todd Blanche moving in as acting AG until a permanent replacement is found. Trump reportedly seems to be in no hurry to select a nominee who’ll have to endure the grueling and sometimes ludicrous confirmation process, when the cast of temporary characters he’s assembling will do just fine for now. An “acting” AG can constitutionally remain in place for 120 days.

By the way, have you noticed that the better a nominee is, the more grueling the confirmation process tends to be? As rock-solid as Dhillon --- or, come to think of it, Todd Blanche --- would be as AG, you just know the hearings would set a new level of nasty.

Ward Clark of RedState reports that Dhillon has a reputation for a being a “go-get-‘em” type, which is just what we need more of at the Justice Department. We would add that there’s good reason to assume she would follow the law instead of stretching it beyond all recognition to go after political opponents, as was clearly done under Biden with the Mar-a-Lago raid.

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