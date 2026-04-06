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carole braden's avatar
carole braden
2h

that a citizens home would be raided is still shocking to me ... agents with guns etc- searching Melanias bedroom this is outrageous..... biden needs to be accountable for this

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Richard Hines's avatar
Richard Hines
1h

Perhaps not necessarily for this offense (the MAL raid) which is bad enough for at least civil suits to drain the resources of these dirtballs, but for all the undermining of President Trump with phony impeachments, Russiagate, etc there should be a military tribunal established to try these traitors. Forget the cesspool of toxic judicial prejudice that is Washington DC. Let's get to the guts of sedition, treason and traitors and punish these bast**ds and bit**es for what they have done to our country.

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