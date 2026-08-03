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Daily Bible Verse

Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him: for he careth for you. 1 Peter 5:6-7

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In Washington

Photo credit: Francis Chung/POLITICO

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche may have moved closer to Senate confirmation after bowing to holdout Republicans John Cornyn and Thom Tillis by formally rescinding the $1.8 billion reparations fund for victims of government weaponization. He also agreed to narrow the protections from the IRS for Trump, his family and businesses to past and not future instances.

Tillis still hasn’t announced whether this is enough to switch his vote, but he seems particularly adamant that nobody prosecuted for January 6th should be recompensed. While we understand that there are many people who should have been prosecuted, that was to us a textbook example of government overreach and weaponization, as the DOJ launched history’s biggest nationwide manhunt for people who did nothing more than step through an open door and take a selfie and tried to railroad them into prison for years, all during a time when they turned a blind eye to radical leftists burning down cities.

Also lost in all the condemnation of the deal with the IRS is that it was a settlement of Trump’s multi-billion-dollar lawsuit over the clearly illegal leaking of his tax records to the media. If the settlement is rescinded, does this mean the lawsuit will be back on?...

Across America

Kay Granger, the first Republican woman elected to Congress from Texas, has died at the age of 83. Granger represented the Fort Worth area for nearly three decades after first winning election in 1996. She retired in 2025 after announcing she was facing significant health challenges.

Ohio Republican Max Miller is refusing to end his reelection campaign despite escalating domestic abuse allegations that have now prompted his former father-in-law, Sen. Bernie Moreno, to publicly call for his resignation. Moreno said Miller "should not serve in the House of Representatives" and urged him to seek professional help, accusing him of posing a danger to Moreno's daughter, Emily Moreno, and their young child.

Wisconsin Democrats are entering the final stretch of their gubernatorial primary deeply divided over who is best positioned to keep the governor’s office in Democratic hands. According to POLITICO, Gov. Tony Evers has thrown his support behind Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, arguing that his executive experience and broader appeal make him the strongest general election candidate. But State Rep. Francesca Hong, a democratic socialist backed by the party’s progressive wing, has surged in the polls and energized liberal voters, setting up an ideological showdown just days before the August 11 primary.

Fast-moving wildfires have forced one of the largest evacuations in Washington state in recent years, with about 60,000 people ordered to leave their homes in and around Spokane as firefighters battle multiple blazes fueled by extreme heat, drought, and powerful winds. According to the Associated Press, more than 600 homes, businesses, and other structures have already been destroyed, including neighborhoods on Spokane’s northwest side, while thousands remain without power. Governor Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency, the Washington National Guard has been activated, and federal assistance has been requested as crews work to contain fires that remain largely uncontrolled.

Around the World

Today’s news on Iran feels as if we’re in summer rerun season.

President Trump has paused strikes on Iran that were reportedly “the biggest attacks since World War II” at the request of other nations that are acting as negotiators for the US in making a peace deal with Iran. Meanwhile, Iran denied engaging in direct peace talks with the US and demanded full control of the Strait of Hormuz, vowing that it would never return to the free navigation status it enjoyed before the US struck Iran in February.

We’ve learned not to take anything said by Iran seriously and not to judge any of Trump’s words or actions during deal-making or military actions at face value. Many analysts say that Trump obviously knows by now that Iran’s words about peace deals are meaningless, and we should assume that if he paused the attacks, it was for strategic reasons and not because he seriously believes that Iran wants to negotiate a peace deal in good faith. Therefore, we will just tell you what is going on and unlike other people who don’t really know, we’ll hold off on speculating about why it’s going on.

Wall Street rebounded Monday as falling oil prices eased investors’ fears that the conflict with Iran could reignite inflation and slow the U.S. economy. According to AP business writer Stan Choe, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 600 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also posted gains after President Trump announced he was delaying additional military action against Iran.

The war with Iran has underscored America’s dependence on China for the critical minerals used in advanced weapons systems. According to the Associated Press, rare earth elements are essential components in America’s top military equipment. To start to counter this, the Pentagon has committed a $500 million loan to New Hampshire-based Phoenix Tailings to rapidly expand domestic processing capacity.

President Trump scored two surprise wins from the liberal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which overturned two lower court judges’ blocks on Trump ending TPS (Temporary Protected Status) for people from Ethiopia and South Sudan. The biggest surprise is that the ruling came from a three-judge panel that included two Biden appointees. Then again, legal experts and Trump officials said the judges who blocked Trump’s order had gone rogue and were defying the Supreme Court’s decision in Mullin v. Doe, which held that judges can’t second-guess the President and “block TPS terminations based on non-constitutional claims.“

A DHS spokesman called the ruling a win for the law and common sense, adding, “Temporary Protected Status is exactly that—temporary. For too long, TPS has been allowed to function as a de facto amnesty program despite Congress never intending it to be permanent.”

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