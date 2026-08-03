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Ronald Bangert's avatar
Ronald Bangert
1h

Blanche: Reparations.

So we hold back Reparations from this we do know, yet give Reparations to those we don't know? Then IRS adjustments towards Trump & his family? Aren't both playing in to the hands of TDS derelicts?

Of course, Trump us the Art of the Deal. He knows how to smoke out his opponents, send the in a tizz, And let rhe be seen for who they are.

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Orwellsghost's avatar
Orwellsghost
1hEdited

Amazing! Cleared the senate hurdle! Will wonders never cease.

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