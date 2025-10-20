The Huckabee Post

Sharon Faulkner
23mEdited

What a lot of people don't know is that the Dick Tracy Maxim is not true. You remember : the enemy of my enemy is my friend. Wrong. The reason Hamas will not disarm is not so much Israel as it is the PA. You know the non-Palestinians with no authority? Hamas knows that if it disarms and the PA have arms Abbas will have them exterminated. On the other hand the PA know if they lay down their arms and Hamas is still armed Mr Abbas will be assassinated. Just because they both hate Israel doesn't mean there's any Fellowship in Mudville.

