DAILY BIBLE VERSE

U.S. POLITICS

Not that it will matter to New York City’s Democratic voters, but their socialist darling Zohran Mamdani just posed for photos with a local Imam whom he praised as “one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community.” He was also an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, he has three children who’ve been charged with terrorism offenses, and he’s called for establishing an Islamic state in America and replacing democracy with Islamic law. Make your U-Haul reservations now, New Yorkers, and avoid the rush.

Yet another person has quit the Democratic Party in disgust, and yet another Democrat is seeking to cash-in with a tell-all book. But this time, they’re one-in-the-same person: former Biden press secretary, Karine Jean Pierre.

A sample: She never imagined that Joe Biden would drop out of his reelection race, and her reaction to the Party pressuring him to quit was that she was “stunned, my feelings a blur. I was angry and sad. I was enraged and heartbroken that this man had given more than 50 years of his life to serving the American people, and in the end he’d been treated poorly by members of his own party. It was horrible.”

So of all the things that might disgust someone about the current Democratic Party, what tore it for her is that they didn’t want four more years of Joe Biden? We might have finally found a book that makes being illiterate seem like a good choice.

INTERNATIONAL

Middle East Peace Update: We were concerned when we heard that the Gaza peace deal required the release of Hamas terrorists and safe passage for them because we know that their entire reason for existing is to murder Jews and they weren’t going to stop. Within 24 hours, they were back to executing people in Gaza who reportedly collaborated with Israel. Then, over the weekend, they launched an attack that killed two IDF soldiers who were behind the agreed-upon withdrawal line, and snipers fired at EMT’s who rushed to help. Israel responded with airstrikes. Other than that, the peace so far seems to be holding.

President Trump warned that if Hamas doesn’t stop killing people, they will face a terrible response. But he brushed off this latest attack by saying that Hamas is “quite rambunctious” (not the phrase we’d choose), but he insisted the ceasefire still holds and the deal is the best chance for lasting peace. Vice President J.D. Vance landed in Israel this morning, reportedly to push for disarming Hamas and to convince PM Netanyahu to show restraint. He told reporters, “Hamas is going to fire on Israel. Israel’s going to have to respond of course. There are going to be moments where you have people within Gaza that you’re quite sure what they’re actually doing. But we think it has the best chance for sustainable peace.”

Personally, we are reminded of the story of the scorpion who stung a frog that was giving him a ride across a river. When the frog cried, “Why did you do that? Now, we’ll both die,” the scorpion replied, “I’m a scorpion. It’s in my nature.”

U.S. NEWS

Fake News Monday: Despite all the media outlets climbing up on their high horses about refusing to submit to government censorship, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth did NOT require reporters to get clearance from the Pentagon before sharing information, even if it’s unclassified. The rule actually reads that “information must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorizing official before it is released by any military member, DoW civilian employee or contract employee, even if it is unclassified.”

To be clear: Pentagon employees must get permission from their superiors to release information to the press. The press doesn’t have to get the Pentagon’s permission to publish; the workers have to get permission to release information to the press. It’s the same rule that every other business on Earth enforces.

Still, we’re outraged. OUTRAGED!!

EDUCATION

A must-read: King Randall’s Christian boys’ program is a life-changer

“If you catch on, it changes the world.”

That’s what author, cartoonist and persuasion expert Scott Adams told King Randall during their conversation on Adams’ Sunday podcast. And it’s true; one only wishes this engaging young man could be cloned thousands of times so every school district in America could have some version of his unapologetically Christian school for young boys. He’s been running his program for almost seven years --- with NO government funding whatsoever, to keep his independence --- in the small (population 69,000) city of Albany, Georgia, about two-and-a-half hours south of Atlanta.

Scott very rarely hosts interviews on “Coffee With Scott Adams,” so we know at the outset that he must be extremely impressed. He says he’s been following King’s social media for “a few years.”

King’s school is really more of an after-school program; he started it out of his dining room at home when he was only 19 years old. (He doesn’t say this outright, but our guess is that he’s teaching basic 3R’s that schools have failed to teach through the day.) Right now, it has 25 boys enrolled. Only one is white, but King says that’s simply a result of the town’s demographics. “We don’t have a lot of white people in Albany,” he says with a smile.

In 2021, his program was established as the “Life Preparatory School for Boys.” Before that, it was called simply “The X for Boys.”

For the first six years of his program, King was working with boys aged 11-17, but he’s now lowered the age to 6-9 instead, as he’s come to realize that even younger boys are already vulnerable to older boys’ culture and need more preventative guidance at that early time. That’s when he can make more of a difference, before boys start to “lose themselves” and you have to try to “fix it,” he says.

“We’ve created a space,” he says, “where you get rewarded for doing the right thing,” such as reading and doing your assignments, as opposed to typical school environments in which “good” boys get picked on.

Because of what Scott calls King’s “impressive talent stack” in addition to his education, King can teach boys all sorts of basic life skills such as growing food, changing the oil in a car, replacing hardware, repairing and building all kinds of things (even welding!), showing respect and good manners, and much more. King is lucky to have learned many of these skills when he himself was a boy, as that do-it-yourself attitude was prevalent where he lived. Neighbors picked up their own trash and took care of their own. It wasn’t the best neighborhood, he says, but “everybody in the neighborhood loved each other.”

When he grew up, he was surprised to learn that other young men didn’t know how to do the things he did. “I thought other kids just knew this stuff,” he says.

(NOTE: All this about his upbringing was surprising to hear, as he’s still just in his twenties and is talking about his neighborhood in around 2012-2013, not that long ago. His description sounds more like Thomas Sowell’s description of HIS childhood neighborhood many decades past.)

This kind of hands-on training, just learning how to do things, also gives confidence to those students who aren’t as academically-inclined as others. Confidence is “the most important piece” for all the kids.

Most importantly, King says, he was NEVER given the message as a youth that he was a victim (a message which, as you know, we’ve long considered to be a form of child abuse). He’s just the kind of role model that young boys need.

His school depends on private donations, he says, because “as soon as you start getting the government involved, we can’t teach about God...and we’re exclusively gonna teach about Christianity, and we’re gonna make sure our children aren’t victims. We believe in God and we believe in Jesus, and that’s what we want to make happen.” There’s Bible study, and “we pray every day.”

His school is also completely transparent about the curriculum. Anyone who passes a background check can come in person and sit in on classes and activities, and King encourages people to do so. “Send me an email,” he says, “and you can definitely come visit.”

Of course, King has his critics, the type who complain about basic etiquette classes for teaching the non-white boys “how to be white.” (Good grief.) Then there are the ones who assume he’s MAGA and want to discredit him for that reason, but he emphasizes to Scott that he is absolutely non-political. One group, he relates, went on Instagram to offer him $20,000 to “disassociate from MAGA,” when he has never expressed support for MAGA or any other political group.

Some leftists slammed him for accepting an invitation to the White House earlier this year, but to that he smiles and shakes his head and says, “...For me to just be teaching boys responsibility and how to work for themselves and how to make, you know, honest money and take care of their families and stuff, and you just assume that that’s MAGA, uh, that’s insane!”

Well, yes, he’s right. The left IS insane. The kneejerk assumption that MAGA means something dark and evil rather than values like hard work and taking responsibility is part of their mental illness.

