Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In today’s edition we discuss the UPS plane crash, Nancy Pelosi’s announcement, Tuesday election news and much more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

5 My soul, wait thou only upon God; for my expectation is from him.

6 He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defence; I shall not be moved.

- Psalm 62:5-6 KJV

U.S. NEWS

UPDATE: Authorities say that the death toll in the UPS plane crash Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky, has reached at least 12, including a child, and there could be more. Please join us in praying for the victims. Three people on board were killed, and the others were caught in the plane’s fiery crash trail. The NTSB has recovered the plane’s black box. It was reported that the plane’s left wing caught on fire shortly after takeoff, and the left engine detached. More details are at this link.

And the New York Post has some shocking satellite images showing the plane’s trail of destruction on the ground.

MUST-READ: Last night, Jesse Watters on Fox News aired the full interview with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika. In a painfully emotional segment, she described the day of his assassination and how she has been coping with his death. This link has both video and quotes, and it’s a must-see.

U.S. POLITICS

BREAKING NEWS: As we were going to press, Rep. Nancy Pelosi announced that, after four decades in office, she will not run for another term in 2026. She said, “There has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, ‘I speak for the people of San Francisco.’” And no, “honor” is not a typo for “horror.”

President Trump responded to Fox News, “The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America.”

He called her “evil,” “corrupt,” and “only focused on bad things for our country,” and said, “She was rapidly losing control of her party and it was never coming back. I’m very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice.”

So he won’t be invited to the retirement party?...

We predicted that there would be legal challenges to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Prop 50 measure to gerrymander away most of the House representation for California Republicans, and it’s already happening. The Epoch Times reports that a group of voters and the state Republican Party have filed a lawsuit alleging that the new districts Democrats would impose are based on unconstitutional racial gerrymandering. They say it diminishes the voices of some groups to benefit other groups, and that the Democrats used race as a factor to favor Hispanic voters “without cause or evidence to justify it.” This follows a pending lawsuit by Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton arguing that Prop 50 violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution, “which requires that electoral districts be roughly equal in population size.”

A Newsom spokesman responded, “We haven’t reviewed the lawsuit, but if it’s from the California Republican Party and Harmeet Dhillon’s law firm, it’s going to fail. Good luck, losers.” Why is it that every time we hear from Newsom’s spokespeople, we picture Pee Wee Herman’s bratty manchild neighbor, Francis?

Tuesday Election Mop-up: Some election news was still coming in after our Wednesday deadline, so here are a few of the late-breaking stories.

Voters in Minneapolis proved marginally smarter than those in New York City, but it’s a slim margin. In the second round of a ranked-choice election, incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey won a third term over second place finisher Omar Fateh. Democrat Frey was in charge during the riots over George Floyd and allowed the city to burn while there was a mass exodus of police officers.

But Fateh, who was dubbed the “Mamdani of Minneapolis,” is a Muslim socialist who had promised a slate of even more radical policies, including warning illegal aliens about planned ICE raids. To quote an old Red Skelton joke, it was like choosing between the gas chamber and the electric chair. In this case, they’re both awful, but at least one of them is less of a pain in the rear.

However, voters in nearby St. Paul not only elected a far-left Democrat mayor, they elected one who previously admitted to being an illegal alien. If that’s true, it should be illegal for her to hold office, or to vote, or even to be here, but what are the odds of anyone in Minnesota actually investigating and enforcing that? If ICE does come for her, we’re sure some other Democrat will warn her.

Zohran Mamdani announced that he had chosen an all-woman transition team. Although when a socialist Democrat uses the words “woman” and “transition” together, you’re never sure exactly what he’s talking about. We’re just baffled how people who can’t even define what a “woman” is know that that’s what they’re hiring.

Here’s an example of the kind of stellar hires New Yorkers can expect. We expect any tech companies with offices in Manhattan to start calling up Uhaul.com.

Photo credit: CBS News

Zohran Mamdani’s victory speech is being described as the most chilling, anti-American speech since Joe Biden denounced half of the country while standing in front of a blood-red backdrop. This quote was cited as particularly frightening:

“We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve, and no concern too small for it to care about.”

Yes, that’s just what people need: Government involved in literally EVERYTHING. They had that in East Germany; it was called the Stasi.

We prefer a more time-tested view of government: “A government that’s big enough to give you everything you want is big enough to take away everything you have.”

Another telling quote was Mamdani’s claim that his movement was made up of “Yemeni bodega owners and Mexican abuelas! Senegalese taxi drivers and Uzbek nurses! Trinidadian line cooks and Ethiopian aunties!” Every foreigner in the five boroughs, but guess who he didn’t mention? Americans.

Then again, it makes sense that he would only care about the people who elected him. Exit polling revealed that despite his typical socialist rhetoric about “the workers,” it wasn’t working class New Yorkers who voted for him. It was his fellow foreign-born voters and college-miseducated leftist elites, particularly young women. A plurality of those who had “some college” or less voted for Cuomo, proving that it takes years of higher education to be stupid enough to fall for socialism. He also got the votes of those who’d been in the city for less than five years, but not longtime New Yorkers. And while young men went heavily for Mamdani, that was nothing compared to the 84% of women aged 18-24 who voted for him.

As Twitchy.com reports, that news sparked the phrase “Repeal the 19th Amendment” to trend on social media.

That article also includes this dead-on X post from NYC sales executive Brad Chadlington:

“The richest, whitest, most sheltered girl you know from wealthiest suburb in the country is posting a picture of Zohran Mamdani on her story right now captioned ‘power to the people!!!’ from her Soho apartment that’s paid for by her wealthy conservative father.”

Commentators are pontificating on what’s behind what has been dubbed the “suicidal empathy” of these young women. They’re the same ones who don “Handmaid’s Tale” costumes to protest the imaginary oppression of women by Trump, but who demonstrate in support of Islamist regimes that brutally oppress women and who scream in the faces of ICE agents who are trying to arrest and deport rapists and spousal abusers.

If there are any silver linings to Mandani’s election, it would be these:

1. It’s easy to make socialist promises, a lot harder to keep them. This Instapundit thread reminds us that Mamdani, who’s never held a real job, will soon find that the Mayor’s powers are very limited. He wants to hike income taxes on millionaires and businesses, but the State Assembly controls that. The City Council sets property tax rates. And bus fares are controlled by the Metropolitan Transit Authority, an independent corporation. Ironically, in this case, intractable bureaucracy could help save New Yorkers from themselves.

Of course, the radical loudmouths backing Mamdani are threatening to “put pressure” on Gov. Kathy Hochul to back Mamdani’s big tax hikes, but she will have to consider which is worse: putting up with screaming boneheads or hiking taxes in an election year when she’s already facing a serious challenge from Elise Stefanik. Also, rich taxpayers in NYC are the source of much of that money Democrats in Albany like to spend, and they’ve already been fleeing for years, taking billions of dollars in tax revenue with them. Mamdani’s win is likely to set off a stampede, and Hochel siding with his crazy socialist schemes could supercharge it.

As usual, we expect that the Babylon Bee has hit the nail on the head.

2. If you don’t live in New York City, he’s not your problem. If you live in Florida or Texas, your only problem will be dealing with all the new arrivals. By the way, New Yorkers, did you know that they’re building a stock exchange in Dallas that will open for trading in 2026?

INVESTIGATIONS

Witness: Comey’s daughter offered deal if he would implicate Trump in Epstein’s crimes: Okay, before we even get into this, it’s important to note some background: The one source for the information is Jeffrey Epstein’s one-time cellmate, a former police officer named Nicholas Tartaglione who was eventually convicted on a quadruple murder associated with a cocaine deal and brought it up in July in a presidential pardon that was obtained by the New York Post. (Epstein died before Tartaglione’s conviction, just a month after his arrest.)

In other words, you should view this information with the highest possible degree of skepticism.

That said, Tartaglione claimed in his application that, according to Epstein, New York federal prosecutors --- specifically lead prosecutor Maurene Comey, who is (yes) James Comey’s daughter --- offered him a deal if he’d agree to implicate Donald Trump, then in his first term as President.

Keep in mind, this could be thought of as triple-hearsay evidence, since it’s Tartaglione relating what Epstein said about what Maurene Comey said. But Tartaglione did write in his pardon application, “Prosecutors...told Epstein that if he said President Trump was involved with Epstein’s crimes he would walk free.”

And there’s this, also from his application: “Epstein told me that Maurene Comey said that he didn’t have to prove anything, as long as President Trump’s people could not disprove it. According to Maurene Comey, Epstein had related, the FBI were ‘her people, not his [President Trump’s].’”

Gosh, even though we don’t have proof, this sounds just like something that would’ve come from the FBI at that time, given what we know about them.

Tartaglione also wrote in his application that Epstein told him Trump was “not involved in Epstein’s crimes.” Just remember, though, that this was a PARDON APPLICATION that was being submitted to PRESIDENT TRUMP. The motivation to embellish on Trump’s behalf would be strong. We’ll need more to verify.

But Maurene Comey has since been fired from her position, and her firing happened to come in July just a few days after Tartaglione submitted his tell-all pardon application. Make of that what you will.

The NY Post story includes a lot of detail about Tartaglione’s murder case that, while not really relevant to the Trump/Comey saga, is interesting nonetheless.

MORE FROM THE HUCKABEE POST

U.S. COURTS

Wednesday, President Trump’s attorneys argued for his power to impose tariffs before the Supreme Court. Many observers noted that even some of the conservative Justices were skeptical, and they predicted that the eventual ruling wouldn’t be in Trump’s favor. Caveat: It’s not a good idea to make predictions of how the SCOTUS will rule based on their questions and comments during oral arguments.

On the other hand, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attended the hearing and is “very optimistic.” Fox Business News has his more positive analysis of the questioning.

Bessent said previously that even if the ruling goes against Trump’s policy, there are “lots of other options.”

And for those who just can’t get enough of legal arguments, Alan Dershowitz shared what he wishes Trump’s lawyers had done differently.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.