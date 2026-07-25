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Daily Bible Verse

13 May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. Romans 15:13

Across America

One of the many insufferable things about New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani is the way he smugly relishes imposing his disastrous socialist policies. That arrogant ignorance just set off another firestorm after he posted a message on X to owners of second homes worth more than $5 million in the city, condescendingly boasting that his “pied a-terre” tax is coming and warning these homeowners to check their mailboxes “because you’ve got mail” – a notice of their new big tax bill. Or as he (like all leftists) put it, their “fair share.”

This article at Fox includes some excellent responses to Mamdani blindly igniting a mass exodus of wealthy job creators.

Republican Sen. Ashley Moody posted on X, “Socialism - Florida’s best real estate agent.” Republican city council member Vickie Paladino asked rhetorically, “What will the excuse be when literally nothing improves after all these tax increases?” GOP strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke wrote that brokers say these homeowners are already listing their New York homes for sale, adding, “You’re not taxing the rich. You’re firing the working class that depended on them. “

Perhaps most eloquent was Manhattan Institute fellow Rafael Mangual, who noted the hypocrisy of Mamdani mocking these people for not paying their “fair share” when he has “literally lived off of taxpayer dollars for years, produces nothing, and is concentrating the burdens on others — others who’ve contributed exponentially more to the city in both taxes and charitable contributions than he could possibly hope to contribute in 10 lifetimes…”

We love that, although we admit being chilled by the thought of Zohran Mamdani having 10 lifetimes to corrode the American system with his bland, smiling facade that covers his toxic socialist idiocy.

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Keep Us Independent

Here’s a reminder that New Yorkers aren’t the only big city residents learning the hard way that they shouldn’t elect inexperienced socialist nepo babies as their mayor. It’s an update on what’s happening in Seattle, with the latest news being a wave of resignations from Mayor Katie Wilson’s office. Funny that many of them seem to be in “communications” and they think that they would be more effective pushing “progressive causes” outside of the mayor’s office than within it.

Well, of course, they would! When you push “progressive causes” from a place where they actually can be put into effect, people quickly discover that they don’t work. The trick to leftists getting elected is to MAKE big promises of free everything, not actually attempt to keep them.

We seldom agree with James Carville, but even we have to admit that when he described the Democratic Socialists, he reached the “blind squirrel finds trove of nuts” stage.

The great humorist James Thurber coined the saying, “You might as well fall flat on your face as bend over too far backwards.” It means that people who go to great lengths to prove some moral point usually end up doing the opposite. For instance, today’s “anti-racists” are so zealous in their elevation of race above all else that they’ve become the biggest racists since the KKK.

Todd Starnes has a great example: A Broadway production company is advertising for replacement actors for a long-running musical, but they say they want BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) actors only. No whites need apply. This goes beyond “colorblind casting,” where traditionally white roles are sometimes played by minorities, and into blatant and possibly illegal racial hiring discrimination, where whites will not even be considered for any roles.

The kicker: The show they’re casting is “Hamilton.” They refuse even to consider any white actors to play the white Founding Fathers of America.

In Washington

From our “Hindsight Is 20/20, But It’s Still Looking Out of Your Butt” desk: Former Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s lead campaign manager Morris Katz finally admitted Friday what anyone with a moral conscience and a few brain cells already knew long ago. He said the early red flags like Platner’s vile Reddit posts and Nazi tattoo should have been enough to disqualify him.

Katz told the New York Times, that he often criticizes establishment Democrats for not learning from their mistakes, but “I think there are things here, many of the critiques that have been made, that are incredibly valid and things to learn from.”

He’s right: Let’s ALL agree that if a person is a misogynistic communist sympathizer with a Nazi tattoo and a history of racist and anti-American tweets, that alone should be a deal-breaker for putting them into the US Senate. We shouldn’t have to wait for the credible rape allegations. Are we all clear on that now?

Must-Read! For the second time this week, we find ourselves saluting Texas Rep. Brandon Gill, who has become one of the sharpest and most eloquent opponents of corrosive leftist radicalism. Earlier, we relished his evisceration of the anti-American bias and racial wokeness that’s infiltrated the Smithsonian’s history exhibits. Today, pour a cup of coffee and enjoy his opening statement at a hearing into the American Bar Association’s defiance of federal anti-discrimination laws as it risks losing its accreditation status by pressuring law schools to continue banned DEI policies.

And as he did with the director of the Smithsonian, forcing her to claim she wasn’t a white supremacist just because she supported objectivity and politeness (claims the Smithsonian has pushed), he forced the president of the ABA to admit that she wouldn’t oppose the appointment of a third black Supreme Court Justice just because, as the ABA has argued, the SCOTUS should reflect America’s racial demographics rather than merit.

In the World

President Trump said Friday that both President Xi of China and President Putin of Russia had agreed not to sell weapons to Iran. In a post on Truth Social, he cited the US relationship with China and his agreement not to sell weapons directly to Ukraine as leverage that leads him to believe them. He added, “Therefore, two major Countries that people speak of often in terms of Iran are, in my opinion, not participating. If they did, it would be very bad for them — Certainly not in their best interests.”

We’ve warned readers for years not to put too much stock in polls, especially polls taken long before elections that refer to a “generic” Democrat or Republican. That’s because there’s no such thing: at some point, there has to be a name on the ballot, and it makes a big difference when the “generic Democrat” can no longer be imagined as John F. Kennedy and instead turns into James Talarico or Ilhan Omar.

That said, it is a worrying sign that the latest Fox News “generic” poll has Democrats with historic leads on who would handle several major issues best, including the economy (Seriously? Do these poll respondents not remember the 9% inflation and stagnant wages from just a couple of years ago? They must have the memory span of fruit flies.) Four in ten want “dramatic or revolutionary” change. That’s still a minority, but way too high for comfort. Russians wanted “revolutionary change” in 1917, and they got it good and hard for the rest of the century.

But again, we don’t want you to put too much stock in any polls. The only poll that matters is the one taken on election day (or election month, depending on where you live.) To change that one, all it takes is for voters with brains and a love of America to SHOW UP.

To help lift your spirits, here’s Kurt Schlichter explaining why he thinks the GOP is going to do a lot better than all the Democrat media cheerleaders are predicting. And being Kurt, this is both insightful and brutally hilarious.

Courtesy of Instapundit, a reminder that for all the anguish over the attack on Iran, America and western capitalism eventually won in Iraq…

And as this article from 2024 reminds us, in Vietnam as well.

From the Huckabee Post

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