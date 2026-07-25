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dave allen's avatar
dave allen
2h

Mamdani has forgotten that the first thing a socialist/communist regime has to do is build a big wall, eg the Berlin Wall, because you can't afford to have productive people (and later, anybody) leaving the paradise you're creating.

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SL Talsness's avatar
SL Talsness
2h

Can Mamdani be that stupid? (Apparently!) To be a good commie, you have to jettison common sense and intelligence!

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