With both Congress and the Justice Department looking into the sources of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s dramatic increase in wealth, President Trump posted Monday on Truth Social that “...Time will tell all. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump had requested these investigations three days before, but it appears that attorneys for the House Oversight Committee have already been on it, perhaps for some time.

As Trump pointed out in his post, Rep. Omar “left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars.”

The Daily Caller reported Monday that “House Oversight Committee chairman, Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, told the New York Post earlier in January that a key factor in the probe is whether [her husband Tim] Mynett’s businesses --- which have been embroiled in allegations of fraud and misrepresentation --- are jointly owned by Omar. The committee’s staff lawyers are also considering subpoenaing Mynett, an extraordinary step for the investigation.” (DO IT.)

Reports differ on just how wealthy Omar and her husband are, but according to the New York Post, their bank account has quickly grown from essentially nothing to about $30 million, which for a normal couple would have had financial investigators crawling all over. Mynett’s business ventures have included a winery (now abandoned according to the Daily Caller; more details below), a “marijuana enterprise” and a venture capital firm.

Something else of interest the Daily Caller passed along on Monday: In 2024, Biden’s “Justice” Department actually opened an investigation into Rep. Omar, “focusing on her personal finances, campaign spending, and contacts with a foreign national.”

The New York Times, citing “people with knowledge of the matter” (uh-oh, anonymous sources, so keep that in mind), said federal prosecutors in DC were working with the public integrity unit at the DOJ to review “financial records, campaign records, and related materials.”

Needless to say, this investigation never went anywhere, or we would’ve heard plenty about it at some point. So, what happened? The explanation given by the Times, based on the account of “one person briefed on the internal deliberations” (ah, this story had just ONE anonymous source) was that it “lost momentum after agents failed to uncover evidence warranting further action.”

Now it becomes clear why the agenda-driven New York Times might have reported this anonymously-sourced story on the heels of Trump’s post. Surely, it was to try to make the point that Rep. Omar has ALREADY been investigated on her finances and was essentially cleared. Nothing to see here, folks!

Rep. Omar responded to the President’s post quickly as well: “Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing and you’re panicking. Right on cue, you’re deflecting from your failure with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of ‘nvestigations’ have found nothing. Get your goons out of Minnesota.”

Notice that she just spewed venom in lieu of addressing any of the specific allegations that still cling to her. To cite one example, according to Minnesota campaign finance officials, investigators found that she filed joint tax returns in 2014 and 2015 with Ahmed Hirsi while she “remained married to another man.” (Side note: the other man may or may not have been her brother, with whom she is alleged to have committed marriage fraud to get him into the U.S.)

As the Daily Caller reports, “Regulators ordered Omar to pay a $3,500 fine over the tax filings and her misuse of thousands of dollars in campaign funds between 2016 and 2017.” In other words, they dished out nothing more than basic slap-on-the-wrist stuff.

Also, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show that Omar’s campaign paid at least $21,547 to the political consulting firm E. Street Group, conveniently co-owned by Mynett, ostensibly for “travel expenses.” Disbursements began in April 2019, shortly before Mynett’s soon-to-be ex-wife alleged in her divorce filings that he had been having an affair with Omar and that his travel with her did not relate to his work for the firm. (Somehow, we’re reminded of a similar story out of Fulton County, Georgia, about DA Fani Willis’ office.)

These allegations are consistent with complaints from GOP Minnesota State Rep. Steve Drazkowski that she used $6,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses while she was in the Minnesota legislature, including travel to Boston and Estonia (Estonia?) and payments to her divorce attorney. She was investigated in 2019 by the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board.

“I had observed a long pattern,” Drazkowski said at the time. “Representative Omar hasn’t followed the law. She’s repeatedly trampled on the laws of the state in a variety of areas, and gotten by with it.”

As a state legislator, she also had to return speaking fees to a couple of local community colleges after violating House rules not to accept such payments from entities that have business before the legislature. Check out this archival report to see more of the “pattern” Drazkowski was talking about.

An FEC record from 2020 shows that her re-election campaign sent more than $600,000 to Mynett’s firm in just three weeks. Since 2018, his firm has been paid a total of over $1.7 million.

Of course, compared to the reports of Omar and Mynett expanding their wealth to a stunning $30 million in just a short time, the cases we include here are small potatoes. There is much more following-of-the-money to be done.

Citing yet another example of alleged financial fraud, commentator Benny Johnson just posted about the so-called “winery” in California that Omar’s husband supposedly owns. He called it a “100% Fake Winery,” with a “barely functional” website and no phone line or actual facility. “REVOKE HER CITIZENSHIP NOW,” he wrote.

The information about the winery is derived from a 2024 lawsuit in which an investor accused Manett and his business partner of fraud, alleging they had solicited funds from that company with promises of high returns that never came through. Legal details are here in this video, which does make it clear that this is still just an allegation and that no charges have (yet?) been filed.

Sean Hannity’s staff has put together a good summary of the investigation into Omar’s finances. According to this, Mynett’s investment firm, Rose Lake Capital, had just $42.44 in its bank account in 2022, but 2024 financial disclosures say it’s worth up to $25 million.

So, how does this happen? Where did all that money come from? “Somebody’s going to find out,” Rep. Comer said of their amazingly rising asset values. “It’s either going to be my committee or the Ethics Committee.”