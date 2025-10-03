Photo credit: CNN

“So, look, we do not have specific questions in advance; that’s not something that we do.”

--- Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, 2023

“No, he doesn’t have no cards [sic]. In fact, he is not only laser focused on the problems that we talked about, he’s funny, he’s engaged, he’s focused. He knows we have work to do...”

--- Julie Su, acting labor secretary, 2024

Okay, Democrats, in case the DNC memo hasn’t reached all of you, you can just stop lying about President Biden being of sound mind and not needing note cards to get him through his exceedingly rare press appearances.

We know this because some of the actual note cards have been, as FOX News Digital reports, “uncovered amid an investigation…” (This must be the House Oversight Committee’s autopen investigation.) These cards are from a 2023 news event, and, among other things, show Biden had been given a preview of what a reporter was expected to ask.

We’ve all known for some time that Biden used cards, as he would visibly have them in his hands and sometimes even verbally refer to them, in a way that made him sound NOT in control. In general, it’s not a big deal for a politician to refer to notes, though it’s always impressive when they don’t need to. But until now --- and this is the story --- we didn’t know to what extent Biden apparently relied on them. That’s the shocking part.

These cards included the most basic information imaginable. They even had little photos of reporters and very well-known dignitaries and politicians who were expected to be there, presumably so Biden would be able to recognize them. (Why else would those pictures be there? Seems like a lot of trouble to go through for insanely busy staffers.) On one card for this event, there was even a picture of...Hillary Clinton.

So, Biden might have been the only person on the planet who wouldn’t recognize Hillary’s face? Well, okay, maybe that’s a blessing. Pardon the digression.

The card helpfully mentioned that Hillary Clinton was “Secretary of State in the Obama-Biden administration.” (President Trump is going to have a hoot with this. Imagine Trump needing this level of preparation by his staff.)

Another picture was for...Denzel Washington! Now, that WOULD make Biden the only person on the planet who couldn’t be expected to recognize Denzel.

Still another picture was for Biden’s own secretary of state, Tony Blinken. Another card had photos of Sens. Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin, faces we admittedly would very much like to forget.

A former Biden staff member told FOX News that this was “standard operating procedure” for preparing the President’s briefing materials. That just tells us that cards like these weren’t only for that particular event, but for every event, casting further shade on Biden’s ability to deal with the decisions of his presidency.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky said, “No one has definitively proven to anybody on the Oversight Committee that Joe Biden himself was the one making the decisions on the autopen.” The committee continues to investigate and is preparing a report that’s expected by the end of the year.

FOX News “Special Report” focused on a particular card obviously meant to prep Biden for a question from ABC News’ Mary Bruce. She ended up asking a different question, but the really inane one on the card, the one she’d probably submitted in the hope of being called on, was, “How do YOU view the path forward? How do YOU think about YOUR place in history?”

Well, too bad he didn’t get asked that one, but when WE think about his place in history, WE view it in extremely negative terms, and the path forward has only one way to go: UP.