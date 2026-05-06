Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 11 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God. And God in him. 1 John 4:16

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YOUR MORNING NEWS SUMMARY:

Monday, the Supreme Court granted Louisiana’s request to fast-track formalizing its decision allowing a new Congressional district map because the normal 32-day wait would infringe on the state getting the map drawn before the midterm election campaigns begin. Normally, the wait is to give the losing party time to ask the SCOTUS to reconsider, but in this case, they’ve signaled no intentions to do so.

The only dissent came from Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who wrote a three-page screed blasting the majority for abandoning the Court’s principles and impartiality. Jackson’s opinions have earned mostly diplomatic rebukes from her fellow Justices, but it seems that Justice Alito is fed up with her nonsense. He wrote a surprisingly sharp response calling her dissent “baseless and insulting” and “utterly irresponsible.” He pointed out that she would require Louisiana to hold its 2026 elections under a map that’s already been ruled unconstitutional. He concluded, “The dissent accuses the Court of ‘unshackl[ing]’ itself from ‘constraints’...It is the dissent’s rhetoric that lacks restraint.”

Matt Vespa has more, along with some funny comments on Jackson’s lack of judicial skills.

Joe Biden promised to appoint a black female SCOTUS Justice, and we have to assume that Jackson was the only person who met those qualifications. But did those have to be the only qualifications she met?

World Not Coming To An End; Al Gore Hardest Hit: The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) just published its latest generation of climate scenarios. Remember all that doom talk that terrified children about boiling oceans and endless hurricanes? The predictions that required us to give up our cars, live in mud huts and spend trillions of dollars to eliminate carbon so we could save the Earth? Well...never mind!

Stephen Green at PJ Media reports that science policy analyst Roger Pielke Jr. says that the IPCC has “eliminated the most extreme scenarios that have dominated climate research over much of the past several decades...The IPCC and broader research community has now admitted that the scenarios that have dominated climate research, assessment and policy during the past two cycles of the IPCC assessment process are implausible. They describe impossible futures.”

Monday, the Supreme Court temporarily restored telehealth and mail access to the abortion pill mifepristone, which a lower court halted, reinstating the requirement that it be obtained in person. Critics deny claims that it’s perfectly safe and doesn’t require a doctor’s supervision, arguing that it can cause serious complications.

While pro-abortion activists celebrated the SCOTUS ruling, it’s not final. The hold is only for a few days while the Court reviews emergency appeals from the makers of the drug and a generic version.

Big congratulations to the Mid Vermont Christian School. Three years ago, their girls’ basketball team forfeited a game rather than play against a team with a male who “identified” as a female. For standing up for biological reality, the school was banned from state athletic events by the Vermont Principals’ Association. The school sued. At long last, justice and sanity have prevailed. A federal appeals court sided with the school, and the VPA was forced to pony up a $566,000 settlement. Wow, that’s a MAN-sized settlement!

Rep. Nancy Mace revealed the names of six former lawmakers whom she claims used the Congressional “slush fund” to cover up sex scandals. More at the link, including those names.

More trouble for the Southern Poverty Law Center: The SPLC is already under federal indictment for allegedly using donors’ money to fund the very “hate groups” they claim to be fighting. Now, the Florida Attorney General’s office has launched a civil fraud investigation of the SPLC for alleged “deceptive and unfair” practices. They’re being served with subpoenas demanding documents and records related to funding, communications and alleged involvement in illegal activities.

The trial of the alleged arsonist who started the devastating Palisades, California, wildfires has revealed some disturbing new information. While officials like Gov. Gavin Newsom tried to blame the fire on climate change,” the investigation shows that it was actually started by, as this article puts it, an “Antifa freak” obsessed with Luigi Mangione, who was distraught because he was dumped by his girlfriend. The reasons it wasn’t put out (the uncleared brush, lack of fire breaks, no water in the hydrants or reservoirs) were thanks to leftist government incompetence.

We’ve noticed that Democrats get awfully upset over investigations and indictments of shady nonprofits, perhaps because so much of that money comes back to them. And here’s another example: according to the Federal Election Commission, the SPLC contributed over $700,000 (!) to Georgia Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff’s 2020 election campaign. We thought it was cheaper than that to buy a Senator.

History Lesson: Instapundit has an excellent round-up of articles on the strong similarities between socialism and Nazism. Or as Hitler’s party was known, the National Socialist German Workers Party.

It’s probably too good an idea to be true, but rumors are swirling that Elon Musk might buy bankrupt Spirit Airlines and use it to revolutionize the commercial flying experience. Unless, of course, Liz Warren butts in and stops him.

Laugh of the Day! A new AI video from the Babylon Bee on what America would look like with no Republicans.

FBI Director Kash Patel gives impressive long-form interview: On Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel did an almost two-hours-long, wide-ranging interview with FOX News’ Sean Hannity. Leftist news outlets ridiculously reported it as an attempt to “distract” from Patel’s personal “job woes” (really??), but don’t worry, our report on it will be free from such spin. Let’s just look at what he said and how it jibes with what we already know.

The first part of their conversation set the stage by examining the mess that Patel inherited when he came to the FBI. Illegal immigration had created a tremendous problem, and the FBI was to share those responsibilities with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its top official, Tom Homan. The FBI has superbly addressed issues such as “known terrorists, murderers, rapists, child molesters, other violent criminals, cartel members, gang members,” Hannity said, but then everybody’s screaming, “Where are the JFK files?”

When President Trump called on Patel for this position, he said they would need to accomplish two things: 1) “Crush violent crime in the homeland,” and 2) “Level the institution that had become the weaponization of law enforcement in this country.”

Before citing the changing stats on violent crime, Patel made a key point, referring to disastrous policies like that of cashless bail: that “behind statistics are real people.” In 2025, after just one year of Trump’s second term, the FBI rounded up “40,000 violent criminals.” Certainly that’s not the total number of arrests, which is “closer to 80,000.” This was a 112 percent increase over the previous year, making Trump “the absolute best President in our history at reducing crime.”

Of course, this begs the question, how did there come to be so much crime in the U.S? Patel blamed the open borders policy and “the lax rules laid out by the opponents of President Trump, to be pro-crime.”

Patel said the FBI had totally eliminated 1,800 “localized street gangs,” and he spoke in impressive detail about the FBI’s other efforts in dealing with violent crime, but the topic we were frankly more interested in was the strategy for addressing the weaponization of law enforcement. He did not disappoint.

First, there was the matter of folks such as pro-life individuals and parents who attended school board meetings being investigated as domestic terrorists. Patel said this was the best example he could see right now to demonstrate “the transformation of this FBI.” The “disease of weaponization,” he said, had been decades in the making. Until Trump got in, “all they had done was grow the size of the Washington DC footprint.”

When Patel came to the FBI, one-third of all their resources were concentrated in and around the DC area, so he took 1,000 agents and spread them out among field offices across all 50 states. He also took 500 intel analysts and their support staff and put them in the field as well. Previous leadership had “loaded Washington DC for bear” and produced official policy documents such as that now-infamous anti-Catholic memo. They even tried to terrorize parents and assume their responsibility for how their kids should be brought up.

Hannity asked him about the alarming issue of Chinese investors --- who always have CCP ties ---buying up American farmland near our military installations. Patel said Congress is going to have to act, because right now federal law deals only with land inside a one-mile perimeter (!). In the meantime, the FBI has been able to work with state and local partners, citing Louisiana and Texas as examples, with cooperative governors shutting down some Chinese operations outside that one-mile radius. He also described one case in which a Chinese national was violating federal firearms laws on “his” land and the FBI was able to confiscate all of that, plus the ranch.

Patel had no doubt that the Chinese have been buying up this strategic land because they want to spy on us, and it’s a huge matter of national security. The Chinese have co-opted members of every branch of the U.S. military, he said. The FBI is indicting “multiple people a month,” he said, on charges such as stealing classified secrets. These activities are how they “get their tentacles across the U.S. government enterprise.”

As for selective weaponization against political enemies, Hannity brought up something touching on what former deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino had said during their recent talk; namely, that the information Hillary supposedly destroyed on her servers and devices might still exist. Do they have a copy? That brought a Cheshire cat-style grin to Patel’s face as he said, “We’re working on a lot of things.”

When Hannity brought up then-FBI Director James Comey’s 2016 “no reasonable prosecutor” speech that got Hillary off the hook so she could stay in the race for President (not to mention avoid jail), he reiterated what we’ve said many times: that it’s only the DOJ that makes decisions on whom to prosecute. “The mandate of the FBI is to investigate,” Patel said. “It is illegal, per the Constitution, for any FBI director to make a decision on prosecutions. That is the sole province of the Department of Justice and the attorney general. The fact that [Comey] held that press conference and unilaterally made that decision --- by his admission, without informing the attorney general --- is a bastardization of our version of law enforcement. And he did it because he knew the mainstream media would help him get away with it.”

The “grand conspiracy” case being put together by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche reaches back to that time. Patel said the documents they’ve gathered tell the tale. He pointed out the truth: that if Trump had been discovered spying on political opponents, everything else in the media would just stop. “They would be screaming for accountability,” something we don’t have to tell you has still not been seen against the Democrats. But this FBI is “undoing 30 years of weaponization,” Patel said.

“I learned as the lead investigator of House intel that it’s not my words that are the best evidence. It’s theirs,” their own words in the documents. And those documents show that the conspiracy continues, that “there are still individuals doing the work.”

He also explained how “burns bags” work. These actually are large paper bags, presumably so they can simply be burned up along with their contents. The room where they found a large number of these bags was “off the map” of their blueprint of the building, he said. (!!!) “And nobody had access to it.”

When asked how he found it, he was cagey: “Well, that’s what we do.” And “there are a lot of good people at the FBI.”

He said he thinks “there’s a lot of truth” to the theory that some of those good people, likely rank-and-file, deliberately left those burn bags to be found by the incoming leadership. And now, they’re cataloging all that material, even “triaging computer hard drives.” Noting that he had the permission of the attorney general to talk about this, he said that this type of investigation is going on “in multiple jurisdictions.”

There’s a great discussion of James Comey and then-deputy Director Andy McCabe and how they used leaks to the media and FISA warrant abuses to create Russiagate, but it’s largely something that regular Huckabee readers will already be quite familiar with. “I’m not gonna be taking any lectures on ethics and how to run the FBI from a then-deputy director who abused his position to continue the weaponization of justice,” Patel said.

“And we’re looking at that.”

They replicated “the exact same scheme,” Patel said, when Donald Trump ran for President again.

And by the time he came in, “the credibility of the FBI was cratering.” Also, they had focused on “weaponization, not modernization.” Their people in the field didn’t have resources that they need. This is all being rebuilt and brought up to date.

Of course, these are just words being said in an interview (and there is much more), but hearing them does instill a lot of confidence in the FBI’s new leadership. And, practically speaking, they really have already accomplished a lot. “...If an Obama or Biden or Harris had done it,” Patel said, “they would be building monuments for them.”

RELATED: In the same interview, Patel had harsh words for the sheriff in Arizona who’s leading the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s apparent kidnapping. He accused Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos of bungling DNA evidence and keeping the FBI out of the investigation for four critical days. They were snubbed when they wanted to send the DNA evidence to Quantico in Virginia, which has “the best lab in the world,” he said.

Much more at the New York Post.

ALSO RELATED: Speaking of the dangers of China taking over US assets, former Harvard scientist Dr. Charles Lieber, who was convicted in 2021 of concealing his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program, fled to China. A leading expert on nanotechnology, he’s now the head of a Chinese AI program working on human brain-computer connections to develop “super soldiers.” One NSA official said, “China has weaponized against us our own openness and our own efforts for innovation, They’ve flipped that and turned it around against us, and they’re ​taking advantage of it.”

Foreigners weaponizing our own openness against us...where have we heard that before?

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