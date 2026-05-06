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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
6h

Al Gore preaching the same out dated jargon he pushed years ago. He AOC Greta Thunberg must be totally bored. Their desire for attention to make themselves seem important is an example of disillusioned brain cells going wild. They need to go and disappear and put their heads in the sand. No one's buying their crazy anymore.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

So the world is not ending, the oceans are not boiling on schedule, and Al Gore’s panic franchise just took another hit. For decades, climate hysterics used worst-case fairy tales to terrify children, punish workers, kneecap energy, and transfer trillions into green rackets. Now the IPCC quietly backs away from the most extreme scenarios after they already did the political work. Convenient. This is the scam: scream catastrophe, demand control, cash the check, then revise the model when nobody’s looking. Climate policy should be based on reality, not apocalypse marketing. Science can survive correction. The grift cannot.

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