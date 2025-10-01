With Adams out, what next?
Current New York City Mayor Eric Adams dropped his reelection bid on Sunday, citing the difficulty of raising funds.
Current New York City Mayor Eric Adams dropped his reelection bid on Sunday, citing the difficulty of raising funds. But the biggest factor might be the need for the split Democratic vote to come together around one candidate to stop the frontrunner, Zohran Mamdani, an inexperienced, anti-Semitic socialist whose police-gutting/free giveaway policies are popular with his young social media followers but which wiser heads fear will drive productive taxpayers to out, turning NYC into Detroit East.
The problems are that Mamdani has a commanding poll lead, and this leaves former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the only major Democrat alternative. Cuomo has tons of baggage, from his deadly pandemic policies to the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office. Republican Curtis Sliwa says he will not drop out, but is given little chance in a city that’s already driven most Republicans out. Mamdani slammed Cuomo as a corrupt career politician, but let’s face it, “dangerous, no-knowing socialist” vs. “corrupt career politician” is pretty much the Hobson’s choice in every race between two Democrats these days.
One thing for New Yorkers to consider before they drink the Kool-Aid and vote for Mamdani: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant said that when his radical socialist policies bankrupt the city, they can forget about getting bailed out by Washington. He cited the famous New York Daily News headline after Gerald Ford refused a bailout: “Ford to City: Drop Dead.”
Read this heinous article, "Illegal immigrant tied to 17 rapes and deported 8 times, faces reinstated charges", https://www.foxnews.com/person/b/emma-bussey, and have two questions, 1) who came up with this ridiculous "Alford plea", which is basically nothing more than "you got me" so I want the Alford plea where I don't admit guilt and you drop the other cases against me, and 2) where do these "prosecutors" come from or more to the point, how do we get rid of them?
Read this article, "Speaker Johnson, ABC’s Stephanopoulos clash over government shutdown, illegal immigrants getting healthcare", https://www.foxnews.com/person/h/gabriel-hays, where Johnson either made this statement or is being misquoted, "Johnson argued that the measure could allow illegal immigrants to access healthcare". If he made the statement or stands behind it I have a serious objection. Illegals are to be deported not given medical coverage. If this is not the major difference between the two parties I've been reading the wrong news. The democrats may call their fiscal strategy by various names but the bottom line is hand outs to illegal aliens (which is shorthand for keep them in country). If the Speaker of the House does not understand or is hiding the truth from the public we are in serious trouble.