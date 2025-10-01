The Huckabee Post

2d

Read this heinous article, "Illegal immigrant tied to 17 rapes and deported 8 times, faces reinstated charges", https://www.foxnews.com/person/b/emma-bussey, and have two questions, 1) who came up with this ridiculous "Alford plea", which is basically nothing more than "you got me" so I want the Alford plea where I don't admit guilt and you drop the other cases against me, and 2) where do these "prosecutors" come from or more to the point, how do we get rid of them?

Read this article, "Speaker Johnson, ABC's Stephanopoulos clash over government shutdown, illegal immigrants getting healthcare", https://www.foxnews.com/person/h/gabriel-hays, where Johnson either made this statement or is being misquoted, "Johnson argued that the measure could allow illegal immigrants to access healthcare". If he made the statement or stands behind it I have a serious objection. Illegals are to be deported not given medical coverage. If this is not the major difference between the two parties I've been reading the wrong news. The democrats may call their fiscal strategy by various names but the bottom line is hand outs to illegal aliens (which is shorthand for keep them in country). If the Speaker of the House does not understand or is hiding the truth from the public we are in serious trouble.

