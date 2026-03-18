Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Often-reversed activist Judge Brian Murphy, once called out by SCOTUS, now called out by DOJ: Have you noticed that activist judges, in their zeal to oppose anything Trump tries to do, don’t even seem to care how often they’re reversed? Judges traditionally have cared about this and kind of watched themselves on it, but this crop of judges is different: they just keep right on pulling rulings out of the most seriously TDS-infected parts of their brains. Well, the Trump Justice Department has noticed this, too, and now, after a string of such reversals, Massachusetts U.S. District Court Judge Brian Murphy has been called out by deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for being the activist he is.

This Biden-appointed judge made news this week for his temporary blocking of the new vaccine recommendations issued by RFK Jr.’s Health and Human Services Department (HHS). Of course, that will go to appeal --- just as his other rulings have, with a track record of shamefully poor outcomes. That’s if he had any shame.

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Why we MUST have election reform ahead of November midterms: Here’s something Congress had better consider while debating the SAVE America Act on voter ID:

According to assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhilllon, out of the 50 to 60 million voters on voter rolls examined so far in Trump’s tenure, “hundreds of thousands of people” were there that shouldn’t be on them. The names of dead people, people who have moved away, duplicate registrations, and (yes) non-citizens. They’re looking to see who among these might have voted (yes, that includes the dead ones, and we think we know who they might have voted for.)

Also, “we’ve just seen some crazy videos from California,” she posted on X, “that show homeless people being used to sign petitions, and register to vote, they sign affidavits, they can sign ballots for somebody else, and fill in. That’s easy when you have a system where there’s no voter ID, ballots are being mailed to outdated voting lists, this is not a fiction or fantasy. Los Angeles County in 2017 agreed with a lawsuit by Judicial Watch, that there were over one million people in that county alone who should not have been on the voter rolls.”

Dhillon, who heads the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ, says her department has filed lawsuits against 29 states (plus DC, of course) that still have failed to provide their full voter registration rolls “for review and audit.”

The must-read piece at RedState has more.

Finally, just how DO elections get stolen? This must-read article at American Thinker notes the various ways, both the traditional and tried and true and the newer ones aided by the latest technology, in which this can be done. With what we know about human nature and the vulnerabilities of the system, it’s ludicrous to claim that there’s no significant election fraud in America.

It’s just as ridiculous to deny that cheating ever changes the outcome. If it didn’t change the outcome, why would people bother to do it? Changing the outcome is the whole point of cheating.

President Trump announced that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. But he said her prognosis is excellent, and she will be spending virtually her full time in the White House while receiving treatment. Our prayers are with her for a full cure and swift recovery.

Monday, President Trump signed an executive order creating his promised Fraud Task Force, and placing VP Vance at its head as the official Fraud Czar. Vance said this will be a whole-of-government assault on fraud because before Trump, agencies didn’t communicate with each other. So, for instance, someone at Treasury would know about some financial fraud, or someone at HHS would know about health care fraud, but they wouldn’t communicate that to the Justice Department to do anything about it.

And on that subject, here’s the latest video expose by citizen journalist (the latest term for “actual journalist”) Nick Shirley. It’s on government benefit fraud in California, in programs such as hospice care, which has increased by 1,000% in recent years. He says that California’s fraud is bigger than Minnesota’s, and he and his team uncovered $170 million in fraud by people who are “living in luxury with no consequences.” To make his point, the video opens with the roar of a BMW and the words, “This is the sound of hospice money.”

Reminder: The Governor who’s been overseeing this for years thinks he should be President, apparently because he has presidential hair.

As Greg Gutfeld said last night, Hunter Biden has snorted longer rails of coke than have been laid for Newsom’s high-speed train project that’s cost $15 billion so far.

RELATED: Another California billionaire, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, announced that he moved to Austin before January 1st, making sure to avoid any retroactive “billionaire’s tax” that might get passed.

Stephen Kruiser at PJ Media has more on that and the many other ways in which Newsom and the Democrats are turning the Golden State into lead. He also notes that many of the shining examples of success Newsom points to – Hollywood, San Francisco, Silicon Valley – either no longer exist or are fast fading as their industries flee to friendlier climates.

We’ve quoted the Internet movie reviewer the Critical Drinker before, but this bears repeating. California is like his description of the Disney Corporation: It’s an enterprise founded by geniuses and inherited by morons.

Rep. Eric Swalwell is running for Governor of California, and in an epic fail of the California school system, he’s leading in many polls. But his opponents are challenging his eligibility because they say California is not his primary residence, as required by law. His listed California “residence” is a single, allegedly rented room in the home of a relative of a former staffer, an unlikely abode for a man with a wife and three kids. Documents show that he claimed his primary residence is his house in DC.

Now, Wes Walker at Clash Daily reports on a new twist: Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon dug into his political history to remind us that Swalwell got into Congress in the first place after the then-incumbent, Pete Stark, was accused of improper conduct for serving as a California Rep when his primary residence was in DC.

It’s no wonder the Democrats are so obsessed with migrants and the homeless: They have no fixed address either.

The days when Democrats claimed to care about women’s rights or to famously wail, “Won’t someone think of the CHILDREN?!” seem so last-century. These days, it’s “women and children last,” at the back of the rights line with white males, taxpayers and US citizens. The latest examples…

In Boston, anti-ICE protesters disrupted an arrest operation, tipping off the suspect and allowing him to escape and evade arrest for four weeks. They accused ICE agents of “traumatizing children” by making an arrest near an elementary school. Well, they had to do that because the suspect lived near the school – which wasn’t surprising, considering he was an illegal alien who was wanted for child rape back in El Salvador.

Thanks to those protesters who care so much about traumatizing children, he got to spend an extra four weeks in Boston, doing who-knows-what.

Meanwhile, in Fairfax, Virginia, a 19-year-old illegal alien who was attending Fairfax High School was arrested for allegedly groping at least a dozen girls, some as young as 13, between their legs. But the county prosecutor wants him released, the sheriff is refusing to honor an ICE detainer on him, and the school board says if he’s released, they’ll let him return to the school. The school board released a lengthy statement filled with meaningless blather about how concerned they are that all students can learn “in a safe and supportive environment.”

So supportive that they’ll defy federal law to make sure an alleged illegal alien sexual assault practitioner is put back in school with young girls. At least we know who they really support.

Once again, we remind you: The Democrats had a chance during the State of the Union Address to tell us who they represent, US citizens or illegal aliens, and they made it clear that it’s not us.

Immediately upon winning back power (after lying to voters about being moderate centrists), Democrats in Virginia began yanking the state hard-left: Blocking ICE, protecting criminals and illegal aliens, putting males back into girls’ locker rooms, taxing everything under the sun and, of course, passing a slew of gun control laws. As one pundit pointed out, the disguise is off and the Dems in Virginia are taking just weeks to pass the kind of state-destroying laws that it took Colorado Democrats a decade to pass.

But as is so often the case with the permanent political class (and the reason the Founders didn’t want us to have one of those), they tried to exempt themselves from the laws they impose on others. In this case, they wanted to exempt Assembly members from a ban on leaving a handgun in a vehicle.

While all of the bills have been described by gun rights groups as “egregious” and useless in preventing gun crime, that exemption for themselves sparked so much public backlash that they quickly backed off from it.

So chalk up one victory, at least, for common sense (and let’s hope the courts will overturn the rest), but it would be far easier and less costly if voters simply didn’t elect these power-mad leftists in the first place. They’ve made it clear what they are (even if they lie about during campaign season), and a majority of Americans don’t support it, which is why they are so adamant about letting in the entire Third World and blocking voter ID laws.

But as 2024 proved, that can be overcome if all the registered Republicans just voted. We’ve also pointed out that if only all the Christians in America voted, they could determine every election. There are even enough Republicans in California that if they’d all voted, they could have defeated Gavin Newsom’s gerrymandering bill. But the vast majority didn’t bother to vote and let Newsom steal their Congressional representation from them.

We’re sorry if you get tired of us ringing this alarm bell so often, but apparently, it takes an awful lot to wake some people up.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. Hebrews 4:12

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