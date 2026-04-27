Dear Huckabee Post Reader,

We receive messages on a continuous basis from readers who have chosen to financially support the Huckabee Post with a paid subscription. Below, are ten messages we wanted to share with you in the hopes that you would read them and consider a paid subscription to our newsletter.

Below the messages, we have also provided links to our new discounted subscription for Senior citizens, Veterans and former and current schoolteachers. These offers will only be available to readers through midnight tomorrow.

Roscoe H: “It’s so important that the world see conservative Christian views that are uncensored telling the truth and nothing but the truth which our God delights in.”

Lawrence P: “I supported your because I find it informative and provides sources for the information and is concise with common sense and humor.”

Colleen: “Thanks for truth with a touch of humor. It is so evil out there, we need prayer, constant prayer. Thank you for truth and a smile.”

Richard H: “I respect your integrity, insight and opinion on important matters affecting our Nation and it’s future.”

Gretel K: “Because you are Christian and conservative.”

Deanna B: “There is NO DOUBT that your information is totally reliable & I appreciate that!!!”

Tom P: “Huckabee Post is information I can trust. I feel like I get the whole story.”

Wally B: “My son shared your faith-based news a few times with my wife and I. I would appreciate getting it daily”

Anonymous: “I’m new to the Huckabee Post and wasn’t previously aware of it. After reading 3 or 4 of the free newsletters, I quickly understood that I need to get the paid version. Thanks for your work.“

Beverly: “You report the truth- you are my main news source because I know I can trust what I read in your newsletter. We miss your show on saturday evenings so much. “

Discounts

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20% Veterans Discount

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20% Teachers Discount

Seniors deserve a discount too! We recognize that many seniors who want to subscribe are on a fixed income. This lifetime discount will help you receive the newsletter for less and give you peace of mind that your subscription price will never increase.

15% Seniors Discount

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