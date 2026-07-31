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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
2h

as has been said if you want to prove Gender matters then milk a bull and wait for eggs from a rooster

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Jackie Smith's avatar
Jackie Smith
2h

I would be interested in why these " socialists" that harp on taxing the rich, don't give away their own money to people who can't afford groceries, rent and stuff. Why are their families rich but not taxed until they're broke also?

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