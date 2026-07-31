In today’s newsletter, we begin with renewed criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci, media efforts to shield his pandemic record from scrutiny, and broader questions about public trust in America’s institutions. In our “Across America” section, we explore the Democratic Party’s continued struggle to distance itself from its socialist wing, from campaign messaging and economic policy to New York City politics, while also highlighting Elon Musk’s renewed political engagement and the continuing debate over fairness in women’s sports. Finally, we turn overseas, where an encouraging story from the Middle East contrasts with Europe’s escalating migration crisis, underscoring the global challenges shaping today’s headlines.

Reading time: 9 minutes.

Daily Bible Verse

For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. Hebrews 4:12

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In Washington

It’s hardly surprising that legacy media outlets continue to defend Dr. Anthony Fauci and treat it as heresy that Senators even tried to question him. That’s on brand for them: just ask former CBS News journalist Brittney Hopper. She revealed that she was pulled off the air for a couple of days and forced to apologize just for questioning Fauci’s mask mandates and school closing policies.

This belief that Fauci is such a demigod that he’s above mere mortals being allowed to question him seems to be very popular among liberal elites. So to make them happy, we’ll agree with their premise and from on, we’ll refer to him as “the unquestionable fraud.”

Great Moments In Lack Of Self-Awareness: Stunningly biased liberal Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson declared that SCOTUS Justices must avoid even the appearance of political bias. She made this statement while guesting on Michelle Obama’s podcast.

Across America

Pictured: James Talarico and Ro Khanna

We keep hearing that socialism is growing in popularity, with a majority of young people having a favorable opinion of it (yet another indictment of American education.) But if that’s true, then why do radical leftists never openly embrace it when they’re running for office? Instead, they run away from the label, deny that they’re socialists and even make ridiculous claims of being downright conservative. That’s why Democrats are so angry at the DSA co-chair for admitting to their radical, America-destroying agenda during a Fox News interview. They have to keep their real beliefs on the down-low until after the election, and that’s when they’ll unleash h*ll (See “Abigail Spanberger.”)

For instance, creepy Texas Senate candidate James Talarico is running ads that lead you to believe that what he really loves is small businesses and low taxes, and not (as he admitted on camera), “trans kids.” Meanwhile, ultra-left California Rep. Ro Khanna is in Pennsylvania, stumping for Democrat House candidate Bob Brooks on what they’re laughably calling the “New Economic Patriotism” tour. This involved “ending the affordability crisis” by passing “progressive policies that help working families” (okay, name one) and making the rich pay more taxes – which will make them leave and take jobs with them, which – surprise! – will make things less affordable for formerly working families.

Reminders: The last time Democrats were in power, we had near-record-high inflation; surveys show that the least affordable states are blue states; and the Dems deliberately want to make gas as expensive as possible to “save the planet,” which makes everything more expensive.

Brooks returned the favor by declaring Khanna to be a “champion for working class people.” Khanna has an estimated net worth of around $232 million, nearly all of it thanks to his wife being the daughter of an auto parts tycoon. His “work” experience involves marrying into so much dough that his young children are listed as the owners of golf courses, presumably for tax avoidance purposes.

It was always thus. One of our writers recalls that back in the 1970s, his dad used to say that every election cycle, Democrats would come home and claim to be fiscal conservatives, watching out for every tax dollar – then they’d get reelected, go back to Washington and spend money like drunken sailors on a three-day shore leave.

The only difference is that today, they’re trying to hide the fact that they’re not sailors drunk on alcohol, they’re socialists drunk on power. But they’re still claiming to be the exact opposite of what they are in hopes of fooling the voters into putting them in office. Don’t fall for it, or you’ll feel as stupid as the poor chumps at the DNC who fell for this con man. We’re amazed the scammer didn’t claim to be a Nigerian prince, which is also better than admitting to being a socialist.

RELATED: A typically great Kurt Schlichter column on how the Republicans’ best hope of not being voted out in November is that the Democrats “are so very much worse.” His descriptions of how much worse make this column as hilarious as it is spot-on.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing criticism over the chaotic rollout of his new pied-à-terre tax, which targets expensive homes that are not an owner’s primary residence. Thousands of residents also received notices requiring them to prove that their homes are their primary residences, prompting complaints about inaccurate records, confusing instructions and the amount of personal documentation required.

The problems were compounded by Mamdani’s combative public messaging, including warnings to wealthy homeowners to “check your mailbox.” Officials inside the Department of Finance reportedly urged the mayor’s office to use a less confrontational approach. He ignored them.

Photo credit: (Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Elon Musk had a temporary falling out with President Trump, but seeing rampant government corruption and vicious media bias up-close seems to have convinced him that his differences with the Republicans are minor compared to the devastation that would befall America if the Democrats get back in power. To that end, Musk has resurrected his America PAC that helped elect Trump in 2024. It will focus on door-knocking, digital advertising and direct mail aimed to turn out conservative voters who might not turn up for a non-presidential election, allowing amped-up leftist radicals to seize power.

As Musk put it, “America is toast if the radical left wins.” Our only quibble with that: We like toast.

It’s truly shameful that an organization founded on the principle of giving women “a league of their own” – the WNBA – has been so infected with the woke virus that a Seattle Storm team co-owner would publicly curse out two female teenage fans of Sophie Cunningham just for wearing T-shirts that recognize the indisputable biological fact that men and women are different. And that other women would verbally and physically assault these girls just for supporting the idea that delusional men do not belong in the WNBA.

You wanna prove that there’s no biological difference between men and women? Then pick the very best team in the WNBA and have them play one game against the Lakers and see how that goes.

It’s a shame that even in defending her young fans, Cunningham felt the pressure to include the obligatory knee-bend to the trans mafia, insisting that she believes in a “safe space” for everyone, including “Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men.” But that’s not the issue. Everyone should have a right to feel safe everywhere (at least until the “Democratic Socialists” get elected and ban police and prisons.) But “trans women” ARE “biological boys,” and they don’t seem to care one whit about whether the “biological girls” (or as they used to be known, “girls”) feel safe in their own private spaces like locker rooms or on the sports field.

Author and women’s rights defender J.K. Rowling put it well: “These young women are heroines. They’re peacefully protesting against the grotesque unfairness of men playing in women’s sport. The only people who are ‘f*****g insane’ here are those making a mockery of fair sport for women and trying to bully girls like this into silence.”

Our suggestion: Put that team co-owner on TV, put her under oath, ask her if she knows what the “W” in WNBA stands for, and then make her define what the word means.

According to a news report by the Maine Wire, Troy Jackson, the Senate candidate Democrats picked to replace Graham Platner, fathered two kids out of wedlock with his second cousin.

We don’t expect Democrat leaders to denounce this because if it weren’t for cousins having kids together, there would be no Democratic socialists.

(Note: It’s a shame we already used Elvis’ “Kissin’ Cousins” as one of last weekend’s music picks because it would’ve been a perfect theme song for this story.)

Around the World

Feel-Good Story of the Day! Freddy, the German soccer fan who became a social media sensation by posting his travels across America, finally went home, but not before posting some parting thoughts on what he experienced in the USA. He learned that the scary stories about dangerous, bigoted Americans that fill the European media are a lot of balloon juice, as America was “probably the most welcoming country we’ve ever visited.” His favorite food stop was Taco Bell (although he was blown away by all American food); his favorite town was Fairhope, Arkansas; and his favorite states were Tennessee, Alabama and Texas (huh, wonder what they all have in common?...)

Freddy wrote, “Thank you, America,” adding, “If you want to hate the world, watch the news. If you want to love it, travel it.”

There’s more at the link, along with the unsurprising news that he’s planning to come back to the US in the fall for a road trip built around US college football, with stops at a few events like the Texas State Fair. We wonder if it might be possible arrange a trade: Freddy and other soccer fans who fell in love with America could move here, and in return, we could send Europe all the useless radicals who want to turn America into an oppressive, socialist basket case with open borders, the way Europe’s leaders want to do to their countries. Win-win!

President Trump confirmed a historic peace deal for Gaza under the Board of Peace. Hamas has reportedly agreed to a phased disarmament plan that will be followed by Israel withdrawing from Gaza. We will file this with our “We’ll believe it when we see it” stories. Hamas agreeing to give up its weapons would be like Israel agreeing to give up Judaism.

US strikes on Iran continued last night, while Iran kept up its attacks on its neighbors, who are all on high defense mode. Kuwait announced that their military destroyed multiple Iranian drones. The falling shrapnel caused damage to “vital and military facilities,” but fortunately, no deaths.

This “keep attacking everybody” strategy continues to backfire, as Saudi Arabia is now launching an offensive against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen, and the Saudis convened a meeting of 43 nations to discuss creating a coalition to guard ships in the Red Sea against attacks by Iran and its proxies.

Critics of leftist policies have been talking for years about open borders creating a migrant invasion, but seldom has there been such a stunning video illustration of that as what happened Thursday in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in North Africa. Video went viral of a record 49,000+ illegal entrants, mostly young men, pouring over the border from Morocco, completely overwhelming the FOUR security officers on duty.

Spain’s Interior Ministry ignored the public outcry and rejected a request to declare a national emergency, stating that “immigration flows do not legally qualify as a risk to national security.” “Immigration flow” is apparently the new socialist word for “invasion.” This aggressive mob of humanity was allowed to keep pouring in for over a day before the do-nothing leaders of Spain finally deployed the military to stop it. Eighteen deaths have been reported, although it’s not clear what caused them.

The sight of that huge foreign invasion over an open border sparked alarm and outrage among Europeans who saw it as a perfect illustration of how leftist politicians are letting their nations be taken over. We’re sure it also aroused some feelings of nostalgia among American Democrats who miss the Biden Administration. During that brief period, as many as 10 million illegal aliens swarmed into the US. Here’s a reminder of what that was like.

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