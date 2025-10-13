Photo credit: Washington Post

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch is beside himself, and it’s over the lack of transparency of TRUMP’S State Department regarding the uses of a grant through USAID for supposed humanitarian aid to Gaza. They handed over a stack of paper, but it contained none of the basic information JW had asked for. Strangely, they had to keep fighting in court.

In a video he made about this --- in March, but this is the first we’ve known of it --- he was so angry and frustrated that he could hardly read the paper he held. He related how shocked he was to see a Trump administration attorney at a hearing he was in that day before U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton in DC. That federal attorney, believe it or not, was arguing on behalf of USAID (the U.S. Agency for International Development, which has been folded into Marco Rubio’s State Department), explaining, Fitton said, “why Judicial Watch and the American people shouldn’t gain access to the details of a grant the USAID made to an entity in Gaza, to the tune of $7 million and counting.” To whom did the money really go and what did they do with it?

This was (expectedly) the position taken by the Biden administration, when JW first started asking for these records and, later, suing for them. But it was also (unexpectedly) the Trump administration’s position as well.

“We can’t get information about who they’re helping in Gaza,” Fitton said. What the hey?? Observers know that much of the so-called humanitarian aid goes to help Hamas. Americans deserve to know where it went. Why would the Trump administration continue keeping a lid on this?

With all the talk of transparency, it appears from this that there’s a long way to go. (To be fair, this was still early in Trump’s second term.) “There’s always a new reason not to get information out of this gang,” Fitton said. Sadly, it was still happening under Rubio at the State Department and Pam Bondi at DOJ (who handles FOIA, the Freedom of Information Act under which Fitton first made his requests).

“I mean, it’s one thing to be arguing during the Biden administration over this,” Fitton said, hardly even able to get the words out. “I can’t believe we’re doing this now.”

Fitton cited one whistleblower, a former USAID official who said “vast sums of U.S. money had been diverted to fund terrorists in Gaza, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan” and that “NGOs have been hit with heavy fines for violating our anti-terrorism financing laws.”

Fitton’s theory is that the government gave an over-$7 million grant (could go as high as $20-25 million) to “Gaza recipients” with “little or no check as to what they were doing with it.” Even as of March, they wouldn’t reveal what the overhead costs were or the most basic information about who is supposedly being helped.

The really weird thing: this information was classified as “B4,” which means commercial secrets. That money is supposedly being given to nonprofits, for charitable activity in a war zone. Huh?

Fitton offered a variation on what we’ve long observed when he said, “When something doesn’t make any sense in a government situation, it’s almost always politics.” (Our version is “When something doesn’t make any sense, there’s a piece of it you don’t know.” Of course, with government, that always has to do with politics!)

It’s easy to understand why the Biden administration was hiding this, but why was it still being kept under wraps?

Fitton said, “I guarantee, if Trump knew about this, he’d be outraged --- he’d be as outraged as I am.” He speculated that Rubio and Bondi would be outraged as well. So they’ve got some work to do.

“They’re supposed to know what’s happening.”

The good news: Fitton noted that even Judge Walton was “perplexed” by the government’s position, specifically the “commercial secrecy” argument, which as far as Fitton knew had never before been used by the government to keep information from the American people. Still, with that new argument, a decision was delayed for at least another two months. Why not just tell us?

Fitton’s entire, multi-topic “Best Of” video, close to an hour long, is good watching, but the part about USAID starts at 3:03 and goes through 16:00.

UPDATE: That video was from March, but the dispute continued. Sharyl Attkisson had a detailed follow-up. We’ll keep digging to see if the matter was ever resolved or if Fitton is STILL trying to pry information out of the TRUMP State Department.