The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
5m

There's nothing to be discussed about Antifa and any group that insists on being violent. They're terrorists period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture