Good morning. Today’s early edition covers more FBI cleanup by Director Patel, the White House Antifa roundtable discussion, Katie Porter’s disastrous run for Governor and more.

A second newsletter email will deliver at 11 AM CST today.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

11 Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created. - Revelation 4:11

U.S. NEWS

UPDATE: One day after it was revealed that the Biden FBI had spied on private communications and phone calls of Republican Congress members, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that employees involved had been fired and their CR-15 squad abolished. In a statement to Fox News Digital, Patel wrote, “We are cleaning up a diseased temple three decades in the making — identifying the rot, removing those who weaponized law enforcement for political purposes and those who do not meet the standards of this mission while restoring integrity to the FBI. I promised reform, and I intend to deliver it.”

California arson suspect caught: Tuesday, federal authorities arrested a 29-year-old Uber driver for arson for allegedly setting the Lachman Fire, which destroyed much of Pacific Palisades in California and killed 12 people. Further charges could be added, including murder.

No definitive motive has been released, but the suspect allegedly had a fire fetish and hated capitalism. He used ChatGPT to create images showing poor people fleeing from a forest fire, while rich people laughed at them from behind a gate with a big dollar sign on it. We expect Jimmy Kimmel to declare him to be a MAGA person.

Laugh Of The Day! Now that Joe Biden has a $10 million deal to write a memoir, X users are having fun suggesting names for it. We think they should just put out one of those books with blank pages and call it “Everything I Remember About My Presidency.”

Behold, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Michael Dukakis moment. Although by comparison, he makes Dukakis look like Arnold Schwarzenegger.

CRIME CRACKDOWN

White House hosts Antifa roundtable discussion: Wednesday, President Trump held a White House roundtable discussion on terrorism by the radical left group Antifa. It included testimony from independent journalists who have been covering the group’s violence that major media either ignore or deny, and who have been physically assaulted for their efforts. We’ve noted before that there are legal issues with Trump having declared Antifa a “domestic terrorist organization,” but that should be fixed by this move: Trump said he would declare it to be a foreign terrorist organization due to its extensive foreign ties and funding.

Citing the Antifa-inspired etchings on the bullet casings of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, journalist Jack Posobiec said, “We need to do something about this because I fear that the next one who could be killed could be sitting at this table right now ... They will not stop until they are stopped.”

As for the gaslighting campaign by Democrat politicians and media claiming that Antifa doesn’t exist, or it’s just “an idea,” or that everything’s hunky-dory and recent video of violence in Portland is really from the 2020 BLM riots, Victoria Taft of PJ Media has a must-read personal account. She dressed as an anti-ICE protester and went undercover last weekend among the “protesters” at the ICE facility in Portland, and filed a detailed report on what she saw. She risked her personal safety to uncover the truth about how well-organized this movement is, their tactics (they work in shifts: protesters by day, violent thugs by night), how much of the city that officials have let them take over, and how local residents and business owners have been terrified into mouthing support for them which is really just due to fear of being attacked.

We aren’t military tacticians by any means, but instead of putting National Guard troops between these cretins and the ICE facility, we’d love to see them quietly surround the area, block the escape routes, then move in and arrest them all, removing their masks and exposing their faces and identities to the world, as well as any potential future employers (or current employers, if any of them have any.) Exposing them to consequences might make any other failed gender studies majors who are thinking of following them into careers as professional rock-throwers think twice.

The only drawback is that we would actually have to look at their faces. As the End Wokeness X account says, these mugshots of arrested Antifa members explain why they always wear masks in public.

RELATED POSITIVE SIGN: The Rutgers professor who wrote “Antifa: The Anti-fascist Handbook,” is leaving the US for Europe because he “no longer feels safe here.” Now he knows how all the people who’ve been attacked by his readers feel.

ALSO RELATED: Great piece by Stephen Green of PJ Media about the revelations of what Antifa is doing and possibly plotting to do in Chicago as Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. J.B. Pritzker shield them and denounce Trump as an “authoritarian” while they openly conspire with seditionists.

U.S. POLITICS

Hot off of storming out of an interview over being asked follow-up questions, some new off-putting video has been released of leading Democrat candidate for Governor of California, Katie Porter. CBS News released a 2021 video of Porter in an outtake from an interview, yelling at a staffer to “Get out of my f---ing shot!” In a statement, Porter said, “It’s no secret I hold myself and my staff to a high standard,” but that she has sought “to be more intentional” in showing her “gratitude” to her staff. We bet some poor beaten-down staffer really hated having to write that for her.

What’s most interesting to us is that these incredibly ugly, damaging videos of a top Democrat politician were released by Politico and CBS. We assume they would never harm a Democrat’s political chances without a partisan reason, so what is it? There’s speculation that Sen. Alex Padilla (remember him being dragged out of Congress after he made threatening moves toward Kristie Noem?) wants to enter the race and needs to knock Porter out. Then he would appoint the outgoing terrible Gov. Gavin Newsom to replace him. That would make California’s two Senators Gavin Newsom and Adam Schiff, surely the most odious duo from a single state in US history.

We’ll ask the same question that we asked of New York mayoral voters: There are nearly 40 million people in California, and these are the best they can find to lead them? You could stand in Disneyland’s parking lot, fire three paintballs in random directions, and hit three better candidates for Governor and Senate.

MORE FROM THE HUCKABEE POST

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.