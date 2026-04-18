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YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Worth A Bookmark: A new free public database called CourtWatch.us has been created. It lets the public check the records of the 20,000 elected judges in the US to see if they’ve released defendants who got rearrested, skipped court or violated their release conditions. Good to know, since many voters vote for judges without knowing their records.

We’ve all heard the truism, “Get woke, go broke.” But just how much money has wokeism cost the companies that foolishly embraced it? The Echo Chamberlain YouTube channel made an attempt to tally up the losses of woke corporate policy, movie and TV projects and video games. Even though the estimates stay on the conservative side (where these companies should have stayed), and it only includes some of the most high-profile dumb decisions of the past few years, you may be stunned at how much money went down the toilet to try to attract that “modern audience” that doesn’t exist.

This is the price you pay when you mistake a handful of whiny, leftist loudmouths on the Internet for the general public.

Democrat politicians in Minnesota seem determined at all costs to protect fraud and illegal aliens, and if necessary, launch a civil war to do it. Minnesota’s House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee failed to advance a resolution to start an impeachment investigation into Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison for their (“alleged”) roles in stifling whistleblowers and turning a blind eye to massive government program fraud, much of it by Somali immigrants.

But while they refuse to even consider examining the stinking cesspool of corruption in their own party, Soros-backed Hennepin County DA Mary Moriarty has filed felony assault charges against an ICE agent for pulling a gun on an anti-ICE driver who cut off his vehicle in rush hour traffic. This could be setting up a major Supremacy Clause constitutional battle over local officials attempting to prosecute federal agents for doing their jobs, particularly when said local officials are doing everything in their power to interfere with the federal agents enforcing federal law.

Moriarty has made it abundantly clear how biased she is against ICE and in favor of criminal illegal aliens. That also became obvious last January when one of her top aides was arrested along with Don Lemon at the anti-ICE protest that invaded a church during services. Instapundit has more, but be warned: It includes photos of Moriarty.

RELATED: While leftist DAs in “sanctuary cities” are attempting to jail ICE agents, here’s another of our almost daily reports on what they’re protecting.

Democrats held on to New Jersey’s 11th District in a special election to fill now-Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s former seat. Progressive activist Analilia Mejía won a 60% landslide. She was endorsed by socialists AOC and Bernie Sanders. It’s another worrisome sign for Republicans, the nation and the Democrat establishment, as it’s yet another victory for the kind of faaaar-left firebrands who are forcing the Party into taking the 20% side of 80-20 issues.

Voters ignored warnings from Republicans of Mejia’s radicalism, which she brushed off with the usual subterfuge that she’s a mom who will stand up to Trump and billionaires (ask the voters of Virginia how believing that malarkey is working out for them.) She said, “It is not radical to say that a worker who toils everyday cannot make ends meet, that they deserve justice, that they deserve higher wages. That is not radical, that is good conscience. That is a good economy.”

Well, it depends on how you achieve those higher wages. If you do it by building a strong, pro-growth economy without open borders and illegal immigrants to undercut wages, yes. If you try to do it through high taxes, massive government regulation and trying to force employers to pay more than the market will bear, then you end up with a situation like L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ mandated $30 minimum wage and benefits for hotel workers, which went into effect in September. A new study found that it’s already forced hotels to eliminate 6% of their positions, or about 650 jobs. But at least those unemployed workers are now out of much better-paying jobs.

We hope that by the time the midterms arrive, Republicans will be motivated to turn out and keep any more of these radicals out of office, because once they burrow in, the Democrat system keeps them in place until they decide to leave, no matter how awful they are. They’re harder to get rid of than bed bugs.

For instance, AOC likely has her job for life if she wants, despite her constituents’ complaints that she does nothing for her district; she’s too busy being a social media celebrity, attacking Trump, pontificating on global issues she doesn’t understand, and flying on private jets to promote socialism. Her proudest (and only) local accomplishment was forcing Amazon not to build a facility there that would have created hundreds of jobs (they just put it somewhere else, but it was a personal victory for her because she hates billionaires – at least, the non-socialist ones. Meanwhile, the bar where she used to work went out of business because of the kind of “progressive” regulations she supports.) But if we were wagering types, we’d bet everything we have that if she runs again, they’ll reelect her. And we’d double down on every future reelection bid.

At least the voters of New Jersey’s District 11 only have to experience buyer’s remorse for about six months before they get a chance at a do-over election. Virginians are stuck with Abigail Spanberger until 2030.They might not have a single Constitutional right left by then.

RELATED: Derek Hunter has an entertaining and enlightening column that mentions AOC and her incompetence-proof incumbency. It’s about the economic arguments leftists use to get elected, and it’s appropriately titled, “Idiot Math.”

Good News On Jobs - The Labor Department reported Friday that there were 207,000 seasonally adjusted initial unemployment insurance claims from Easter Sunday to April 11th. That’s 11,000 fewer than the previous week, marking the biggest weekly decline in unemployment filings since February. The previous week was also revised downward by 1,000.

It’s estimated that thanks to the Trump tax cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill, Americans received $32 billion in tax refunds this year. Over 53 million taxpayers qualified for at least one of the tax breaks, including over 25 million households who deducted an average of $3100 in overtime pay and over 30 million seniors who enjoyed a deduction of over $7500. Or as Democrats call that, “Tax breaks for the RICH!!!”

Could Eric Swalwell’s former BFF Sen. Ruben Gallego be the next major Democrat to be Swalwelled out of Congress? No details have been released yet, but a loud buzz is rising. Matt Margolis at PJ Media has some of the story, and we’ll probably be learning more soon. Stay tuned…

While we’re waiting for that other shoe to drop, here’s some background on Gallego, who seems like quite a nasty piece of work but who thinks he might run for President in 2028.

Don’t look now, but James Carville is giving away the Democrats’ plans to steamroll Republicans and the Constitution and cement themselves into permanent power as soon as they get back into the White House and retake Congress. Read this and you’ll know why Americans must NEVER let that happen again.

If you believe that many federal judges are just Democratic Party operatives in black bathrobes, this won’t convince you otherwise: A Biden-appointed judge who refuses to recuse herself from overseeing an anti-Semitism lawsuit against George Washington University has been hired by George Washington University to teach a course on…wait for it…”Ethics and Discretionary Judgement.”

We wouldn’t be surprised if George Washington rose from the dead and sued the university to make them take his name off of it.

Mystery Solved! We finally found out who bought enough copies of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s book to make it a best-seller: He did. Or at least his political action committee did, and then gave them away to donors. And that’s how a guy who admits he can’t even read “wrote” a “best-seller.”

Must-See! Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas spoke at the University of Texas at Austin this week, and one of his topics was the “Progressive” political movement, its history and how it is fundamentally incompatible with the founding principles of the United States. This link has both the video and a partial transcript. Watch, learn and enjoy…

Fun Weekend Read – Tim O’Brien at PJ Media takes a walk down Recent Memory Lane to remind us of some of the jaw-dropping idiots that the Democrats have put into high office recently.

Democrat Narrative: “Vote for Abigail Spanberger for Governor of Virginia, and she will govern as a moderate centrist.”

Reality: Spanberger took a brief break this week from imposing far-left policies, banning guns, taxing and regulating everything in sight and trying to gerrymander representation away from half the population to sign a bill that would give the state’s electoral votes for President to whoever wins the national popular vote, nullifying the wishes of Virginia’s voters and making them subservient to whichever way California and New York vote.

She said, “This brings us one step closer to a system where Americans’ votes for President and Vice President count equally, no matter where they live.” This is part of a nationwide move by the left to negate the Electoral College, which was created by the Founders specifically to prevent states with large urban populations from steamrolling those with smaller, rural populations. Enough blue states have signed on to the “National Popular Vote” movement to represent 222 Electoral votes, with Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada all introducing bills to undermine the Electoral system. It’s still 47 votes short of reaching the 270 needed to win the presidency.

The GOP called this “an unconstitutional assault on our democracy,” and we hope that now there’s an actual law asserting it, they will take it straight to the Supreme Court and kill it before this transparent attempt to rip up the Constitution goes even further.

In the meantime, two lessons are clear:

1. If Republicans don’t want elections to be stolen, they need to show up and vote in huge numbers.

2. NEVER believe a Democrat who claims to be a “moderate centrist.” It’s like believing that an email asking for money really is from a Nigerian prince.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

He is not here: for He is risen, as He said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.

Matthew 28:6

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