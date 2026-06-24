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One thing that’s frustratingly rare in news: the follow-up story that finally offers some kind of resolution. Why is it that so many stories just seem to “go away” without providing an ending, satisfactory or otherwise?

A prime example of this is the story about the town of Springfield, Ohio being overrun by thousands of Haitian immigrants who were imported there under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) granted by the Biden administration.

Recall that this is the story for which President Trump caught grief for saying in a presidential debate, “They’re eating the dogs, the people who came in, they’re eating the cats!” Opponent Kamala Harris pretended to be overcome with amusement as he said this outrageous, crazy thing.

Some people had a lot of fun with Trump online. Whether you thought he was being ridiculous or might have had a strong point to make, this track was catchy.

No doubt you remember how most media reported Trump’s comment in their “news” stories. According to NBC News, “Former President Donald Trump, during Tuesday’s presidential debate, repeated a baseless and sensationalistic story about Haitian immigrants in Ohio eating dogs and other pets.”

Isn’t it amazing how often those “baseless” stories are turning out to be true? But don’t expect the media to apologize any time they get that wrong, as it appears they did here.

In their story, NBC accused “a former U.S. President [of] spreading an internet rumor --- one labeled by some of his critics as racist --- in front of an audience of millions of Americans.”

They went on to say that Trump’s “comment illustrated the rapid spread of misinformation in today’s media ecosystem.”

Really? Well, it’s looking more and more as though the spread of misinformation in today’s media ecosystem is being facilitated by the likes of NBC News, much more so than it is by President Trump. The truth is most often somewhere in between, and in this case, as the facts come out, it appears Trump was much closer to the truth than NBC was.

In other words, that story was not simply a rumor, and it wasn’t racist for the President or anyone else to bring it up. But most people are so terrified of being labeled racist that they avoided this story about Haitians like the plague, dismissing it as “debunked” when it hadn’t been. As Biden national security spokesman John Kirby said at the time, “You’ve got now elected officials in the Republican Party pushing, you know, yet another conspiracy that’s just seeking to divide people based on lies, and, let’s be honest, based on an element of racism.”

Kirby warned that “there will be people who believe it no matter how ludicrous and stupid it is, and they might act on that kind of information...in a way where somebody could get hurt.”

(Side note: this same NBC News report also cited as false the story of the Venezuelan gang taking over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado --- “claims that have been debunked by local officials while spreading widely on right-wing media channels.” Again, a case of the “right-wing media channels” being closer to the truth.)

(Another side note: this same NBC News report also “debunked” Trump’s claim during the debate that the Bidens got millions of dollars from China and other countries, saying that “none of those claims appear to be grounded in fact.” Reading this story from 2024 is just falling-down funny now. These so-called mainstream media outlets are such a joke.)

Anyway, at that time, the media were able to say the Haitian animal-abduction story had been debunked because the Springfield city manager said there’d been no credible reports of pets being harmed, injured or abused by members of the city’s immigrant community. And that, apparently, was enough for them, enough to make the story go away. How long has it been since we’ve heard anything about this?

But now the story is back, thanks to author Joshua Lisec’s upcoming book “HAITIANS OF SPRINGFIELD: An Oral History.” Instead of just taking news reports and city manager statements at face value, Lisec, a New York Times bestselling author and lifelong Ohio resident, went in person to the town of Springfield and visited there for 10 weeks. He did extensive field research in Clark County. He even conducted his own poll of Springfield registered voters. In other words, he actually did his job as a journalist.

“This is an interesting experience the people of Springfield are having,” he says, “because what I gathered from this is the hoax that the media has talked about, the assertion that there are hoaxes around Springfield concerning the Haitian influx --- that itself is the hoax.”

In other words, the media’s “debunking” of the so-called hoax IS the hoax.

As reported by The Post Millennial, Lisec said his work “includes interviews with residents, elected officials, former officials, and members of both migrant and long-established communities in the area.”

The book has a scheduled October release and is already available for pre-order on Amazon. Just the copy included in their summary is extremely compelling. (Be sure to read Lisec’s bio as well.) The book, it says, “tells the full story of what happens when one culture’s norms begin to supersede another’s, when a local way of life is willed into submission without a vote, without consent, and without recourse...[It examines] how real people (on both sides) pay the price, and why the truth is buried when it’s politically inconvenient.”

(Sounds eerily like what’s happening in Europe, doesn’t it?)

“As a representative case study,” it notes, “HAITIANS OF SPRINGFIELD traces the widening gap between lived experience of foreign influx and its approved narrative.”

You know, it’s really time for Americans to rise up against all such “approved narratives,” whether they’re about foreign influx or anything else. We’ve had enough of those.

If you can’t wait that long for Lisec’s book to come out (we couldn’t), Tuesday’s edition of the Scott Adams School hosted a full hour with the author. (As you probably know, Scott Adams passed away from cancer in January but his legacy is being kept alive by his listeners and fans by way of this Monday-Friday podcast.)

For those who want the real Springfield story, as opposed to the “approved narrative,” this hour with Lisec is a MUST-SEE. He comes in right away, at about the two-minute mark. Enjoy; you’ll be glad you watched.

Infuriating Fauci follow-up

On Monday, one of our HP subscribers asked in the Comments section about Anthony Fauci’s pension --- whether he still got one and how much it was. We hadn’t looked into that and so asked AI. Here’s what we can say to that reader (and thus to you) now:

Glad you brought that up! We just asked AI about it and were told that Fauci is still receiving a government pension check in the amount of over $355,000 a year! His net worth in 2019 was $7.6 million; by 2023, it had grown to a stunning (and nauseating) $15 million. The pandemic treated Dr. Fauci very, very well.

So, asked and answered. Sorry to have to tell our readers about this horrid, sickening injustice to taxpayers. Be looking for a more detailed follow-up on the Fauci story this week.

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