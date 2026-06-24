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Miguel saltar's avatar
Miguel saltar
6h

How do we sue Fauci in a class action suit and divide all of his assets. Present and future for all the harm he foisted on each of us?

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Huckabee fans
6h

Really appreciate your work! I realized recently that I rely heavily on what is in the newsletter, because your cautious, careful journalism gets is right! When you don’t know, you say so and you wait to print things until you can confirm them. Hurrah! I must confess, I also appreciate your wickedly, delightful sense of humor, which we all need now and then to remind ourselves that there is a bigger world out there.

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