Latest news: Here is the latest on that shooting at an ICE detention facility in Texas. The shooter (whose name we will not mention, as is our policy; we don’t reward murderers with fame) has been identified as a 29-year-old male who fired from a rooftop, using bullets inscribed with anti-ICE slogans (any of this sound familiar?) The shooter’s mother reportedly posted “progressive” messages on social media, so maybe it will be clear even to Jimmy Kimmel that he’s not MAGA. He missed the ICE agents and shot three detainees before killing himself. As of this writing, it’s been reported that one of his victims died and two are in critical condition. Please join us in praying for the victims. Please join us in praying for that person to survive.

This means that more illegal aliens have been killed during ICE arrests by anti-ICE leftist radicals than by ICE agents. You’d think that if Democrats don’t care that their irresponsible, incendiary anti-ICE rhetoric is endangering law enforcement officers, they’d at least tone it down now that their deranged followers are killing the illegal aliens they claim to be protecting.

Some might be feeling a slight amount of shame, but we’re sure it will pass quickly. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who talks out of both sides of his mouth faster than Terry Fator, can switch on a dime from denouncing political violence to spewing violent political rhetoric, as this linked story shows, but as of this writing (early Thursday morning), his spokesperson has condemned the Dallas shooting while he’s actually keeping quiet for a change. Just the night before, he was on Stephen Colbert’s show, denouncing ICE agents as “authoritarian.”

But Republicans are not keeping quiet. They’re fed up with ICE officers facing rising dangers from unhinged leftists, hopped up into a homicidal rage by reckless accusations of them being “Nazis” and “Gestapo troops” who “disappear people.” Newsom has slammed them for using masks and unmarked cars (Gee, we wonder why don’t show their faces and write “ICE” on their cars, to make them easier targets) who provide “no due process” (uh, the “due process” was when courts ordered them to be arrested by ICE and deported.) Yet his spokesperson denied any culpability, insisting that Newsom has always condemned violence against law enforcement. Even the ones he calls Nazis and urges people to stand up against?

As a reminder: ICE is doing nothing but enforcing immigration laws passed by bipartisan Congresses, signed into law by Presidents of both parties, and enforced by a President who got a majority of the vote on the promise to do just that. By impeding their efforts, these so-called defenders of “our democracy” are actually waging war on democracy.

FBI Director Kash Patel said this violence has to end, and his agency will pursue those who target law enforcement officers and prosecute them to “the fullest extent of justice.” Vice President J.D. Vance spoke for millions when he responded to this latest attack by saying, “You don’t have to agree with my immigration policies, you don’t have to agree with Donald Trump’s immigration policies. But if your political rhetoric encourages violence against our law enforcement, you can go straight to hell and you have no place in the political conversation of the United States of America.”

Democrats who use violent and dehumanizing rhetoric against their political opponents probably see it as a necessary last resort because they desperately want to cling to power but their policies always fail, so calling the other side racists, Nazis, etc., is all they have. Unfortunately, now that they’ve driven away their sane followers, about all that’s left is a mob of angry, unstable, broken people who are just crazy enough to actually believe what they’re saying. They don’t know it’s just cynical bloviating; they think Republicans really are Nazis.

Democrat politicians need to grow up and start acting like adults. Or better yet, like parrot owners, who know that every nasty thing they say out loud is being listened to and will eventually come back when they least expect it.

MSM makes a living off of being irresponsible: Of course, it’s not just Democrat politicians and celebrities who engage in irresponsible rhetoric. Their “news” media outlets make their living from it. Case in point: This week, NBC “News” ran a heart-rending story about how ICE agents in Massachusetts held a 5-year-old autistic girl outside her home to pressure her father to surrender. They ominously reported that the girl was “encircled” and “surrounded” by “several male law enforcement agents.” The mother claimed, “They took my daughter! Give me my daughter back!”

But as Redstate.com reports, NBC had to run a “correction” after the story was revealed to be entirely bogus.

What actually happened is that the father (an illegal alien with prior arrests for domestic abuse and strangulation!) was driving and refused to pull over. He stopped at his house and ran in, flashing two middle fingers to the ICE agents, and abandoning his daughter in his car. The ICE agents had to rescue her and call the police to report that she’d been abandoned.

Worse, Redstate noted that the original false story had over 2 million views, while the “correction” had only 35,000. That leaves 1,999,965 who still believe that ICE agents are evil, thanks to NBC News not bothering to fact check stories before spreading them. What are the chances that any of them will be violent leftwing nutjobs?

There’s an old saying that “a lie is halfway around the world before the truth has its boots on.” Thanks to the Internet and “journalists” like those at NBC, a lie is now around the world 10,000 times before the truth even wakes up.

RELATED: But when called out for having put the poison in the punch bowl, you can always count on leftist pundits to reply, “What punch bowl? There is no punch bowl!”

Or maybe they’ll channel Gene Wilder in “Young Frankenstein”: “The killer was JOKING! Don’t you people know a JOKE when you hear one?!!”