Guy Hicklin
7d

Saw this article, "UN delegates walk out of Netanyahu address after cheering Palestinian leader day before", https://www.foxnews.com/person/w/rachel-wolf, and wonder how much of this the US is going to take before before treating the UN the way it deserves. This body which had the opportunity to be great has long made it clear that they are not interested. I believe they would have walked out on Trump if it was not for US funding. They have no desire for the truth just like our current democratic party and it's past time they play their childish games somewhere else.

Continuing to host this biased organization on US soil give them a legitimacy they have not deserved for a long time.

8d

Read this article, "Tim Allen says Erika Kirk's memorial speech inspired him to forgive his father's killer", https://www.foxnews.com/person/a/janelle-ash, and if you follow my comments you know I have reservations about Erika's Biblical understanding of forgiveness, but Allen's story illustrates the healing power of human forgiveness and the personal price one pays when they don't forgive. While it's not the "Father forgive them for they know not what they do" or something that will prevent a believer from their heavenly reward, it is the "Lord's prayer", and "seventy time seven" forgiveness taught throughout scripture, and her comment has helped someone recognize that. In Allen's case the man who killed his father may himself be dead by now, but it's Allen who has received the blessing of forgiveness which is what this teaching is all about.

