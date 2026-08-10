The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The Democrat Party is being eaten alive by the same Red-Green sickness we keep seeing everywhere: socialism on economics, Jew-hatred on culture, and “Islamophobia” as the muzzle whenever anyone objects. They say they only oppose Israeli policy. Then Mamdani snubs Jewish lawyers. Campus mobs terrorize Jewish students. Hasan Piker says America deserved 9/11. El-Sayed gets treated like the future. The party of “tolerance” suddenly cannot tolerate Jews who defend themselves, Christians who notice the pattern, or Americans who refuse to clap for Marxist-Islamist grievance politics. Huckabee’s question is the question: what happened to America?

Reply
Share
Peter Winn Martin's avatar
Peter Winn Martin
3h

I want to know how communists elected to Congress can swear to uphold the Constitution while working to destroy the government it outlines and the freedoms it guarantees?

Reply
Share
2 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture