In today’s newsletter, we examine the problem of anti-Semitism in America after U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee’s warning about what he sees as a dangerous combination of rising hostility toward Jews and the Democratic Party’s move toward socialism. We look at the cost of the Trump administration’s deportation campaign, political controversies involving prominent Democrats, and a troubling cyberattack targeting dozens of Minnesota water systems. Finally, we turn to the Middle East, where questions surround Iran’s Supreme Leader, and our thoughts on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of a Gaza peace proposal.

Reading time: 5 minutes

Daily Bible Verse

Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever. Hebrews 13:8

In Washington

Axios reported that each deportation of an illegal alien under Trump costs taxpayers $2,358. We’re sure this isn’t the reaction they wanted, but it sounds like a bargain to us. And as Doug Powers replied on X, next calculate the cost to taxpayers of every illegal alien that Biden let into the US. In fact, whatever that number is, add the $2,358 expense of deporting them because that’s Biden’s fault, not Trump’s. Trump is just doing his presidential duty, and if Biden had done that, we wouldn’t need millions of deportations.

Across America

The Democratic Party isn’t just being eaten alive by the invasion of socialism, it’s also having its soul corroded by rampant anti-Semitism. The people pushing it claim that it’s not hatred of Jews in general, it’s just opposition to Israel’s policies. First of all, what policies? Fighting back against people who murder, rape and torture Jews? Second, what do assaulting and threatening Jewish Americans or Mamdami refusing to name a single Jewish lawyer to his judicial advisory counsel have to do with Israel? No, it’s just straight-up anti-Semitism.

Over the weekend, US Ambassador to Israel and this newsletter’s founder, Mike Huckabee, gave an interview to Newsmax on why this scourge that the world once swore would never again happen is happening all over in the formerly liberal party. You can watch the full interview at this link, but here are some choice excerpts.

Amb. Huckabee has always been a staunch Republican, but he’s often voiced his belief in the need for a healthy two-party system, and he sees the rise of anti-Semitism among Democrats as a “dangerous trend.” He said, “I wish there would be a competitive and a sane Democrat Party. It frankly makes both parties better to have a competitive environment.” But the Democrats are “moving so far to the left with socialism on the economic side, and with Jew hatred on the social side, that they are rapidly becoming the party of the insane. And it’s not healthy. Not just for the Democrats. This isn’t healthy for America.

“We call it antisemitism. But let’s be clear what it is. It’s just hating Jews irrationally...Today, I want my Christian friends to hear me. Tomorrow they’ll hate the Christians.” (We’d respectfully suggest that that day is already here.)

Huckabee said Israelis are “very concerned” and “alarmed” at what they’re seeing in the US, and “Frankly, I am too. I’ve been gone from the U.S. for a year and a half living here. It’s almost like I’m watching things in my own country and I’m thinking, ‘What’s happened over there? Where did this stuff start?”’

He also addressed Hasan Piker, the so-called “influencer” that Democrats are sucking up to and who said that America deserved 9/11. Huckabee said, “I want to think, who is he influencing? Who would listen to somebody who is this completely off his cracker?”

Sadly, many of the people winning nominations now are also off their cracker (the leading Dem gubernatorial candidate in Michigan was once institutionalized for a week), and apparently, quite a few of their remaining voters are as well. There’s much more, so click the link to watch the whole interview.

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Great tweet from actress Justine Bateman about just how clueless L.A. Mayor Karen Bass really is. And yet, we bet every showbiz figure in that room, with the exception of Justine Bateman, would vote to reelect her anyway.

Behold the behavior and facial expressions of what passes as an “unbiased judge” in the age of Trump.

A funny thing happens to leftist politicians when they venture out of their deep blue safe spaces and appear in front of patriotic Americans: they get booed off the stage. First it was Mamdani in Staten Island, now it’s Trojan Horse radical Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who stupidly appeared in front of a fiddlers’ convention in rural Virginia (the very people whose guns and Congressional representation she tried to take away.) The results were predictable.

Did we say “a funny thing” happened? Sorry, we meant “a hilarious thing.”

Just what we need, something new to worry about: In late July, more than 30 community water systems in Minnesota were targeted by Iranian hackers seeking to disrupt the vital flow of water. It apparently took no super skills or technology, just using the Internet to exploit a security weakness that’s been known for years but nobody’s done anything about it.

Knowing that the Iranians were dangerous for years and doing nothing about it seems to be the hallmark of many of our political leaders over the past 50 years.

AOC is freezing her eggs so that she can postpone motherhood until after a presidential run. It would be a tragedy if her genetic material weren’t passed down to future generations.

Around the World

In the latest news from Iran...well, maybe it’s the latest news but that’s doubtful…Iran released what it claimed is the first post-Operation Epic Fury video of Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. Three problems: There’s no evidence of when or where it was made, he appears to show no injuries, and they already released the same footage back in March. Did they think we’d just forget that?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the 15-point Gaza Peace Plan proposed by Trump’s Board of Peace. He said the plan doesn’t require Hamas to give up all its weapons, and Israel will not withdraw forces from Gaza until there is “genuine disarmament, not fictitious disarmament” of the terrorists who attacked Israel on October 7th. He added, “When I say Hamas is disarmed, that means the heavy weapons, the less heavy weapons, all the weapons.”

Hamas claims it’s committed to a Gaza peace roadmap and urged mediators and the US to “press Netanyahu and his government to adhere to the roadmap.” That’s all we need to hear to know that this must be a bad roadmap that leads to nowhere good.

Speaking of Israel deterring terrorists, Iran might want to think twice about its threats to shipping, now that Israel has taken possession of a new $634 million, German-made “doomsday” submarine.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.