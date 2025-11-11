Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In today’s early edition we discuss J6 as being a “fedsurrection.”

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. Hebrews 11:1

INVESTIGATIONS

We’re getting closer every day to the truth about J6 and the “fedsurrection”

As we wait for confirmation about the identity of the alleged J6 pipe bomber, who has already been named (with pictures even!) by multiple media outlets, there’s a lot we can put together about what is being gleaned from this report. Plenty of evidence now points to J6 as being a “fedsurrection.” And we’d be happy to print Nancy Pelosi’s picture in our story about that.

Victoria Taft at PJ MEDIA has a must-read piece about what we know at this point. If not right away, then at least in hindsight, the irregularities that occurred on J6 are as obvious as the irregularities in the 2020 election that sparked the event in the first place.

Taft lays out what we already know about the so-called “insurrection”: The strange story of the pipe bombs “discovered” at the DNC and RNC headquarters, at just the perfect time to take needed law enforcement away from the Capitol. The buses filled with “non-MAGA” people, “reported and verified by congressional reps.” The anti-Trump narrative, right out of the gate. Nancy Pelosi’s phony J6 kangaroo court. The Hollywood producer hired by her “select” committee to whip up the crowd with visuals and even fake audio, with exculpatory evidence slyly omitted.

That technique is still alive and well; we learned just last week about the BBC’s deceitful editing of President Trump’s speech at his rally, making it look as though he were leading a mob to the Capitol to fight, fight, fight! They left out not only the “peacefully and patriotically” part, but about a whole hour of Trump’s speech, just to get the (phony) effect they wanted. Fortunately, the two BBC executives behind this resigned in disgrace over the weekend.

(NOTE: They did the very same thing to Trump as was done to him with his remarks about the “fine people” at the Charlottesville protest. Creative editing turned that into a total hoax.)

We also know now that the FBI had multiple reports from their field offices of Antifa planning disruptions that day. Reportedly, these reports, along with those from other intel agencies, were never sent “up the chain.” Sure enough, what we saw on January 6 looked a lot less like a well-behaved Tea Party rally (where participants were uniformly polite and even picked up their own trash) than an Antifa free-for-all. Numerous eyewitness accounts identify specific Antifa members in the crowd. And we know that same crowd was also loaded with FBI --- if not agents, then confidential human sources (CHSs) and other associated persons.

Victoria then gets into the new reporting by The Blaze that we’ve brought you over the past week. And Catherine Salgado, also at PJ MEDIA, has a good story on the tentative pipe bomber ID. (Note: She does name names [well, name] when we are still going to hold off until this is super-verified.)

As you know by now, the suspect, a female who was identified in large part by gait analysis, was a Capitol Hill police officer at the time. In mid-2021, she went to work in security detail for the CIA. As Taft writes, “Ironically, the same intelligence agencies that managed to track down practically every individual who was within a few miles of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and many more who were not present that day, have yet to announce they could identify the suspicious individual who planted the pipe bomb(s).” Seems likely to us that they already had, long ago, but that this information, like so much else, mysteriously never made its way “up the chain.”

All we know at this point about the DOJ’s follow-up on the suspect is that her home reportedly appeared to be under law enforcement surveillance Sunday night. One would assume she has quickly lawyered-up. It will be interesting to see who the lead attorney is. Any guesses?...

Then-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has responded to this new story, saying to The Blaze, “I had no knowledge that it was being carried out, nor were they carrying it out with any authorization from the chief’s office. I’m unaware of any legitimate reason that any Capitol Police or other law enforcement officer would be involved in the planting of those pipe bombs.”

Of course, that’s not to say this particular officer wasn’t recruited by someone deep within the FBI or CIA for a hush-hush assignment. We have no inside information on that, but it seems likely that someone with her background would be tapped for it, as her area of expertise within the police department was as a member of their Civil Disturbance Unit. (Note: come to think of it, that’s quite similar to the background of the woman who “discovered” the RNC pipe bomb while doing laundry.)

Speaking of Sund, recall that after the riot, Pelosi asked for his resignation, claiming he had never spoken to her about the issues of that day. He maintains that he spoke with her three times. As you know, it’s Pelosi who turned down Trump’s authorization of the National Guard for the rally and was even caught on film admitting responsibility. Yet Sund was the one who had to leave...

This alleged pipe bomb suspect is one of those training officers who were later identified as firing so-called “less-than-lethal” ordnance at the J6 protesters. These weapons actually can be lethal when fired the way these officers were firing them, at close range and directly at protesters’ heads and chests.

Victoria Taft reminds us that at the start of the election certification process, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was set to question the results and request an audit. It does seem likely that an effort to derail that challenge might have been going on, and what better way than with a couple of perfectly-timed bomb threats?

She reports that this woman “appeared to be a suspect early on” (note: that’s news to us), “but for whatever reason, the investigation into the J6 pipe bomber case went cold for years until the Trump 47 administration dug into it.”

Yesterday, we brought you comments from Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee investigating J6 law enforcement failure, but you must go on to read John Solomon’s account of the conversation they had about this on his podcast. “I can tell you unequivocally,” Loudermilk said, “they had to know there was something not only bad that was going to happen, but the reports coming from these confidential human sources, not just one, but multiple ones from multiple organizations across multiple field offices across the nation, were reporting the same thing.”

What other explanation is there other than that those ultimately in charge of Capitol Hill security wanted that to happen?

GREAT NEWS: Some anti-Trump swamp-dwellers are already “self-deporting.”

(CUE MUSIC: “Mission Impossible” theme, establish and under.)

“Your mission, should you decide to accept it, is to investigate the players behind the “Trump/Russia Hoax”...this tape will self-destruct in five seconds.”

Well, guess what? The two assistant U.S. district attorneys in the Southern District of Florida who were offered this assignment will be resigning rather than accept it, because getting involved, they said, would (try not to laugh) violate their ethical responsibilities. Really, this is just the best news --- these two need to go. As Brett T. said on Twitchy, “The trash is taking out itself.” We like to think of them as self-deporting.

But now look at how MSNBC is reporting this. They STILL think the claims of a Russia Hoax are themselves part of a right-wing conspiracy. Or at least that’s their story.

Of course, the left-leaning Miami Herald has a whole different take on this, namely that “In his second term, Trump has used the federal government as his personal tool to exact revenge on opponents and enemies. Bondi, a former two-term Florida attorney general, has been his loyal soldier.” Wow, this is a real slam-bam hit piece on Bondi, but if you have a strong stomach, you might want to take a peek just to see how the left is twisting the story. It gets pretty far into the weeds, but the one area it does NOT go is, of course, what was done to President Trump by his own political enemies.

Former ActBlue official ignores congressional request to testify: With all the government (partial) shutdown news and drip-drip-drip of J6 pipe bomber news, there’s a story that’s been pretty much lost in the shuffle. A former ActBlue official, identified as their “Former Senior Total Awards Specialist” and believed by congressional investigators to possess knowledge about “reported internal misconduct and whistleblower retaliation” has failed to reply to their request to appear and testify.

Committee chairmen have followed with a sternly-worded letter. Of course, what’s needed now is a subpoena, which surely will come next. Apparently, this person had expressed an intent to cooperate and appear for a transcribed interview as soon as legal counsel had been retained. But that was on August 1. How long does it take in DC to find an attorney? You could throw a rock in any direction and hit one, which might be a good idea. (Come to think of it, they’ve probably all got gigs.)

ActBlue denies any wrongdoing and says it has been cooperative. Of course, that might not apply to former employees who have been asked to testify.

Anyway, we’ve kept you up to date on ActBlue and just what it’s been accused of --- recall James O’Keefe’s videos of modest-income older folks whose names had apparently been used to launder campaign contributions --- but John Solomon’s piece lays it out and has links to previous reports. Expect much more to come on this story.

