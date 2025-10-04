Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s newsletter covers a wide variety of topics including a story about Biden’s use of notecards, the Trump administration’s hold on billions of “climate change projects,” standards for generals and much more.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Photo credit: NY Times

We’re Broke, Pay For It Yourselves: This week, the Trump Administration eliminated or put on hold billions of dollars in federal spending. It includes nearly $8 billion in “climate change” projects, as well as $18 billion for infrastructure projects in New York and $2.1 billion for infrastructure in Chicago.

The New York and Chicago spending is being delayed until it’s shown that no federal money is being used to fund illegal racist and gender-based DEI policies. The Trump Department of Transportation said they “are committed to conducting these reviews as fast as possible so reimbursements can move forward. Unfortunately, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries’ decision to shut down the government has negatively affected the Department’s staffing resources for carrying out this important analysis. We urge Democrats in Congress to stop holding the federal government’s budget hostage so USDOT can get back to the important work of the American people. Benefits for illegal immigrants are not worth potential impacts to important investments in our nation’s transportation infrastructure.”

Message: $18 billion can dig a really deep hole, but not as deep as the one Congressional Democrats have dug themselves into.

U.S. POLITICS

Here you go: Asian-Americans who voted for socialist Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic New York mayoral primary might get what they voted for, good and hard…

Working hard: Very interesting article about Brandon Straka, a great friend of the Huckabee Post and founder of the #WalkAway movement that encourages Democrats to leave the Party if they no longer recognize or approve of what it’s become.

He’s in New York City, trying to turn out the vote and convince people not to elect socialist Zohran Mamdani as mayor. While many Republicans are resigned to him getting elected, and many productive New Yorkers are already calling up U-Haul and putting their homes on the market, Straka has a more optimistic outlook. He believes that Mamdani has hit his ceiling of support, and if there’s high enough turnout, he can be defeated. That will require a big turnout, including Republicans who vote for Andrew Cuomo, since Republican Curtis Sliwa likely has no chance. But stranger things have happened. In New York, stranger things happen in the subway 50 times a day.

Double down Ken: With polls showing most Americans think the Democratic Party has moved way too far to the left and needs to tone down its violent rhetoric, DNC Chair Ken Martin offered a different approach to the 2026 elections: They’re going to double down on the far-left insanity.

U.S. NEWS

Dealmaker: President Trump announced that he had struck a deal with pharmaceutical company Pfizer to lower the cost of their drugs. The deals will be available early next year through a website with the Trumpian name of “TrumpRX.” He said other drug makers are expected to join, under pressure from him to sell Americans drugs at the same reduced prices that they sell them in other nations. Since many people already get drugs at lower cost through their insurance, this is expected to largely help the uninsured. Here’s more info.

Headline of the Day! And yes, it means exactly what it says: “NYC Law School Cancels Speech About Cancel Culture at Elite Law Schools.”

Making history: Congratulations, wokies! Vandalizing all those Teslas certainly worked…

Standards: Reaction is divided on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s tough speech to military officers about bringing back high standards, physical fitness and merit and getting rid of DEI and wokeness.

Naturally, leftist media figures (many of whom, we assume, were never in the military) are mocking it. One said the officers were probably thinking that this could have been done with an email (except if you’re too fat to get up and go to a meeting, you’re Hegseth’s target audience.) One of the more appalling reactions came from a liberal writer who claimed that Trump and Hegseth want to ensure that no black person or woman ever rises to a leadership position again. That might be the most racist and sexist comment we’ve heard all week. No black person could rise in the military under the merit system? Tell that to Colin Powell.

Meanwhile, the speech is getting “Boo-yahs!” from veterans, who think it’s about d**n time.

And here’s an excellent column by Nicole Russell in USA Today. As she writes, “I’m a woman and I support this. It is not sexist to force women (or men) in combat to meet the same high standards or be disqualified. If this sounds harsh or exclusive to everyone else, it should. Our military should not be the same as our civilian world. It should be set apart, strive for excellence and be extraordinary in providing for our nation’s defense.”re you can be fat, lazy, mediocre and never get fired, run for Congress.

You are Fired: The Des Moines, Iowa, school board gave up on trying to defend the ultimate DEI (“Didn’t Earn It”) hire, school superintendent “Dr.” Ian Roberts, and voted 6-0 to fire him from his $270,000-a-year position. They had little choice since he’s been arrested by ICE for being an illegal alien from Guyana who fled authorities and was caught with a knife, a gun and $3,000 cash. When he was hired, his immigration status and previous criminal charges were on his record, but apparently, the officials doing the hiring didn’t bother with a background check or didn’t care. They didn’t even check to see if he’s actually a doctor. He’s not: he also fabricated his Ph.D, and he lied about completing an MBA from MIT.

Normally, we’d link to a straight news story with more on this extraordinary tale of the leftwing educational system’s incompetence and hubris, but this write up by Jeffrey Blehar at National Review is much more entertaining. It quotes conservative pundit Iowahawk as calling Roberts “the greatest charming grifter to fleece dimwitted gullible Iowans since Professor Harold Hill.”

PS – Iowahawk also noticed that Roberts and Prof. Harold Hill share the same flashy con man wardrobe:

INVESTIGATIONS

Photo credit: CNN

Yes, Biden totally relied on note cards, so Dems can just stop lying

“So, look, we do not have specific questions in advance; that’s not something that we do.”

--- Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, 2023

“No, he doesn’t have no cards [sic]. In fact, he is not only laser focused on the problems that we talked about, he’s funny, he’s engaged, he’s focused. He knows we have work to do...”

--- Julie Su, acting labor secretary, 2024

Okay, Democrats, in case the DNC memo hasn’t reached all of you, you can just stop lying about President Biden being of sound mind and not needing note cards to get him through his exceedingly rare press appearances.

We know this because some of the actual note cards have been, as FOX News Digital reports, “uncovered amid an investigation…” (This must be the House Oversight Committee’s autopen investigation.) These cards are from a 2023 news event, and, among other things, show Biden had been given a preview of what a reporter was expected to ask.

We’ve all known for some time that Biden used cards, as he would visibly have them in his hands and sometimes even verbally refer to them, in a way that made him sound NOT in control. In general, it’s not a big deal for a politician to refer to notes, though it’s always impressive when they don’t need to. But until now --- and this is the story --- we didn’t know to what extent Biden apparently relied on them. That’s the shocking part.

These cards included the most basic information imaginable. They even had little photos of reporters and very well-known dignitaries and politicians who were expected to be there, presumably so Biden would be able to recognize them. (Why else would those pictures be there? Seems like a lot of trouble to go through for insanely busy staffers.) On one card for this event, there was even a picture of...Hillary Clinton.

So, Biden might have been the only person on the planet who wouldn’t recognize Hillary’s face? Well, okay, maybe that’s a blessing. Pardon the digression.

The card helpfully mentioned that Hillary Clinton was “Secretary of State in the Obama-Biden administration.” (President Trump is going to have a hoot with this. Imagine Trump needing this level of preparation by his staff.)

Another picture was for...Denzel Washington! Now, that WOULD make Biden the only person on the planet who couldn’t be expected to recognize Denzel.

Read Full Story→

OPINION

Must-Read Column: Amid all the rising leftist violence and intolerance for free speech and differences of opinion, here’s something that might give you a little optimism. Michael Hout was once deep inside the Democrat cult (his own word.) He was such a dedicated activist that he even chauffeured Hillary’s Igor, Huma Abedin. But then, he saw the light and realized he’d been on the wrong team. You won’t be surprised to learn that there are connections to both Brandon Straka and Charlie Kirk, who have led a lot of people out of the darkness of the “progressive” cult.

Hout says the left wants you to believe that its voters are locked in forever, but “they’re not. People can change. Minds can open. Hearts can turn.” He says that if someone like him can be “deprogrammed,” then anyone can. From his pen to God’s ears…

