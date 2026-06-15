Pictured: Hunter Biden

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In case you haven’t yet heard enough about the uninvited return to the public eye of (ugh) Hunter Biden --- aided, of course, by the friendly media --- law professor Jonathan Turley has a great column about it. He’s been following the Biden family for decades and has plenty to say about the corruption they were up to their eyebrows (or, in some cases, hairplugs) in. Turley makes the case that the “new” Hunter Biden is no different from the old, way-way-too-familiar one.

From Turley: “The media is full of reports that people are rediscovering Hunter and finding him strikingly honest and refreshing.” Though we have no firsthand knowledge, we can virtually guarantee that the “strikingly honest and refreshing” theme is one that was concocted inside a conference room in the office of a big PR firm. That’s just what they do. In fact, it’s kind of a formula --- pardon our cynicism, but we have to wonder how much the Bidens paid for it. (A LOT, but they’ve got the dough.) Of course, passing along such themes to the public is what the mainstream media do to help their friends, with no payment necessary.

There’s a video of Hunter, very nicely produced with an emotional piano piece in the background, featuring him saying, “We don’t have to be this way. We don’t have to be hateful, and vengeful and so mean all the time.” (It’s easy to imagine the chorus behind him swaying and singing softly, “What the world needs now...is love, sweet love…”) He also says, “I don’t have a team doing this. It’s just me.” And then, “who gives a damn about political labels?”

Right. If Hunter doesn’t have an army of advisers now, it’s the first time in years. As for who cares about political labels, try his own insufferable family. Wow, watch this, and your eyes might not stop rolling until some caring family member lovingly smacks you upside the head.

Full disclosure: Turley acknowledges that he’s been “a critic of the Biden family for decades as one of the most corrupt political families in U.S. history.” He claims that “Joe Biden and his family have been influence peddlers and self-dealers since his time in the Senate --- enriching themselves with positions and shady dealings.”

“Hunter Biden was the ultimate personification of that corruption…”

Turley goes on to remind us of Hunter’s shady involvement with a Chinese company, quoting his threatening WhatsApp message to one of its members who apparently hadn’t come up with the $$$$ (“the commitment made”) in a timely fashion. Even after the passage of quite some time, the extortionist tone of this is shocking…

“I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the Chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Hunter is even saying now that the pardon he got from his dad is simply proof of “how much you know my dad loves me.” He said in his recent podcast interview with California Gov. (and future presidential candidate) Gavin Newsom that his father “chose me over his legacy.”

(Aside: We would comment that if our legacy were as terrible as President Biden’s, we would choose just about anything over that.)

Here’s what Hunter said, a statement that could only have been carefully crafted by advisers...

“My dad said that he wouldn’t give me a pardon and he was absolutely 100% genuine about it…He said it at a moment in time where he thought that he was going to be the next President of the United States and there would be a Justice Department that would treat me fairly…It would have been like having a gun to my family’s head for the next four years at least, so that’s why he pardoned me. It’s a really incredibly rational decision and a really difficult decision.”

Turley reminds us that even though President Biden used the anticipation of President Trump’s “retribution” as a reason to pardon his son, Hunter’s convictions had been obtained under Biden’s DOJ. As Turley says, “Indeed, even juries in the Bidens’ home state of Delaware and the heavily Democratic state of California declared him guilty.”

As Turley writes, “For a party that often seems on a recurring loop of mantras condemning white privilege and entitlements, Hunter Biden would seem the last person that the left would embrace. However, the use of his identity as a recovering addict is drawing crowds and accolades.”

First Graham Platner and now this? How low can that bar go?

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