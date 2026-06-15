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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Crack was never disqualifying for Democrats. Ask Marion Barry. So nobody should be shocked that Hunter Biden is being rolled back onto the public stage as some kind of wounded truth-teller, philosopher-addict, and misunderstood son of privilege. The permanent political class always has a recovery story ready when one of its own gets caught. Hunter Biden is not being treated like a normal addict, defendant, lobbyist, or influence peddler. He is being repackaged by the Deep State-media complex as a symbol of vulnerability and grace, while the rest of America is supposed to forget Burisma, China, the WhatsApp threat, the laptop, the sweetheart treatment, and the pardon. Crack did not end Marion Barry. Corruption will not end Hunter Biden. That tells you the rule: consequences are for outsiders. For insiders, scandal is just another branding opportunity.

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Michelle Sharp's avatar
Michelle Sharp
1h

All that corruption and no accountability?

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