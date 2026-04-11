Weekend Reading: Healthcare fraud in CA goes way beyond hospice
With the recent revelations about massive hospice fraud in California, it increasingly looks as though the whole corrupt state of California needs to be on hospice care.
Photo credit: (Rich Pedroncelli / Pool Photo)
Happy Saturday!
The articles below argue that recent investigations into hospice fraud in California reveal a much broader pattern of abuse across taxpayer-funded healthcare programs.
We hope you find them informative.
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Democrats democrats democrats the beats just keep on rolling. They're holding the government hostage. They have a love affair with illegal immigrants and criminals. Men are women so they should be in women sports and spaces. Now fraud is busting out at the seems in all their states. We all know about Minnesota and I'm still scratching my head why there hasn't been any criminal referrals. Now the Golden State takes center stage. I'm sure there's corruption in republican states but the democrats seem to lead the charge. I wonder why.
health care fraud NO QUARTER maximum penalty swift justice for the victims (THE AMERICAN
TAXPAYER.)