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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
3h

Democrats democrats democrats the beats just keep on rolling. They're holding the government hostage. They have a love affair with illegal immigrants and criminals. Men are women so they should be in women sports and spaces. Now fraud is busting out at the seems in all their states. We all know about Minnesota and I'm still scratching my head why there hasn't been any criminal referrals. Now the Golden State takes center stage. I'm sure there's corruption in republican states but the democrats seem to lead the charge. I wonder why.

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Henry E Bruce's avatar
Henry E Bruce
7m

health care fraud NO QUARTER maximum penalty swift justice for the victims (THE AMERICAN

TAXPAYER.)

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