For our special Easter weekend look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, we’ll start by revisiting this interview with author Lee Strobel on the avalanche of evidence that the Resurrection of Christ really happened.

And for our musical memory, here is the absolutely stunning acapella performance of “God Is Able” by the Voices of Mobile.

Easter Weekend Music Picks: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

There aren’t as many songs about Easter as there are about Christmas, but I think I have some you’ll really enjoy.

In 1989, Dolly Parton recorded “He’s Alive,” the story of the Crucifixion and Resurrection set to music, and performed it on the CMA Awards telecast. Imagine hearing a song like this on one of today’s awards shows, which all seem to be dedicated to Satan! The backstory is in the video description, or just listen to the song, which will send chills up your spine.

Next, longtime readers know how much I love Doc Watson, and there are plenty of gospel tunes by him that I could share. This one is particularly appropriate for Easter: from his 1990 Grammy-winner for Best Traditional Folk Album, “On Praying Ground,” here’s “I’ll Live On.”

And just for fun, a little Doc Watson bonus: “You Must Come In At The Door.”

Finally, since I’m the co-author of “Hollywood Hi-Fi,” the book of little-known celebrity recordings, here’s the original 1933 recording of Irving Berlin’s classic “Easter Parade” by Leo Reisman and his Orchestra, with vocal by the man who introduced it on Broadway: Clifton Webb.

Yes, it’s THAT Clifton Webb: later star of “Laura” and the original Mr. Belvedere. Earlier in his career, he was a top Broadway musical star. He also introduced the standards “I’ve Got a Crush on You” and “I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plan.” How’s that for an Easter egg you didn’t expect to find?

We know it’s a busy holiday weekend, but there’s always time to see how the Babylon Bee handled this week’s news.

https://babylonbee.com/news/nasa-plays-incredible-april-fools-joke-of-once-again-pretending-to-go-to-the-moon

https://babylonbee.com/news/kristi-noem-asks-husband-if-theres-anything-he-needs-to-get-off-his-chest

https://babylonbee.com/news/supreme-court-begs-colorado-to-please-just-be-normal-for-once

https://babylonbee.com/news/chicago-bulls-offer-to-reinstate-jayden-ivey-if-he-will-do-some-cocaine-and-beat-a-few-women

https://babylonbee.com/news/black-half-of-tiger-woods-tased-by-cops-after-asian-half-crashes-car

Christopher North of Ambrosia RIP: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

I’m sorry to have to report that Christopher North, founding keyboardist for the ‘70s-‘80s band Ambrosia, has died at 75. No cause was given, but he had suffered from health issues for decades, most recently beating throat cancer, then suffering from pneumonia and being struck by a car.

In its early days, Ambrosia was a prog rock band, and North had a wild stage persona. He would be delivered onstage in a coffin with a fifth of Jack Daniels in hand and play his B3 organ so hard, he would bloody his hands and break off keys. Ironically, the band later became most famous for such soft “yacht rock” staples as “You’re The Only Woman (You & I)” and “Biggest Part of Me.”

In a Facebook post, the band honored North for creating “‘aural landscapes’ that balanced virtuosity with soulful, radio-friendly hooks. We celebrate a true craftsman of the classic rock era whose lush piano lines and soaring organ swells will remain timeless.” RIP.

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