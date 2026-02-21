By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

Laura and I have tickets next week to see Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits. He’s still out on tour, putting on fantastic shows and sounding amazingly like he did at 17. He comes around every year, and we always try to see him, and we recommend you do, too (here’s his tour schedule: https://peternoone.com/pages/concert-dates.) So I thought for this week, I’d share some Herman’s Hermits and other British Invasion fave raves.

“HUCKABEE FIX”

First up, for our weekly look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, here’s one of Peter’s appearances on the show, both the interview…

And a performance of “What a Wonderful World.”

And now, my own music picks. To start with, here’s a favorite by Herman’s Hermits that isn’t as well remembered, but it’s almost scarily catchy. It’s “A Must To Avoid.” If you don’t avoid it, you might not get it out of your head for days. The first time I heard this, I misheard the lyrics as “She’s a muscular boy, a complete impossibility,” which makes it much more modern. This clip has some cool unsynchronized video of the band from the ‘60s.

Next, my favorite band of all time, the Kinks, with “Sunny Afternoon.” I thought our readers would appreciate this because, like the Beatles’ “Taxman,” it’s a poke at the confiscatory taxes in Britain at the time. This is also an early rock video.

By the way, I once got a chance to meet Ray Davies after a concert in Dallas. A group of us devoted fans were standing in the winter cold outside his dressing room. He finally came out and could have gone straight to his warm bus, but instead, he came over and chatted briefly with every person and signed whatever we’d brought. My autographed copy of the “Soap Opera” LP may be my most prized possession.

I’m going to wrap up with Peter and Gordon’s “A World Without Love” for two reasons: I like it a lot, and I love the story behind it. It was written by Paul McCartney when he was 16 and is one of the Beatles songs they gave away as not good enough for the Beatles – in this case because he and John couldn’t get through the first line (“Please, lock me away…”) without cracking up laughing. Paul gave it to Peter Asher, the brother of his then-girlfriend Jane Asher. Peter and his partner Gordon Waller had a worldwide #1 hit with it.

