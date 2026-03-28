For this week’s look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, we’ve chosen something to match Laura Ainsworth’s music picks below. It’s the dynamic Bobby Wilson telling his incredible life story, then performing the R&B classic “Higher and Higher” by his dad, soul legend Jackie Wilson, with Tre Corley and the Music City Connection and Mike Huckabee on bass.

By HP writer Laura Ainsworth

Last weekend, Pat and I saw A.J. Croce’s wonderful tribute to his late father, Jim Croce, “Croce on Croce.” The little boy we saw on the LP cover of Jim’s last album has grown up to be a fine songwriter and musician himself, and the moment where he sings “Time in a Bottle” in front of home movies of his dad playing with him as a toddler is both beautiful and heartbreaking.

This gave me the idea for a musical theme this week: Music by the offspring of great musicians who carry on their parents’ legacies. That’s why we chose this week’s “Huckabee” clip. And what better way to start my picks than with A.J. singing “Time in a Bottle,” which Jim wrote after his wife Ingrid told him she was pregnant.

And here’s A.J. doing one of his own songs, “On A Roll,” that definitely shows his dad’s influence. (By the way, he’s also a fantastic pianist.)

Possibly my favorite male singer of all time is Nat King Cole, so I have to include Natalie Cole. In 1991, she cut an electronically-created duet of “Unforgettable” with her dad that changed her career. Before this, she’d refused to cover his songs, becoming a dance/R&B star on her own. But this launched her on a new path as a great interpreter of jazz standards.

Finally, I hope you’ll indulge me while I share something VERY special to me. I’ve often talked about my late dad Bill Ainsworth, a musical prodigy and great big band sax and clarinet player, vocalist and arranger. He quit college at 17 to join Tommy Dorsey’s band, and I grew up in showrooms, watching him back icons like Tony Bennett, Steve and Eydie and Mel Torme. He’s the reason that great musicians like Ella’s pianist Paul Smith used to drop by our house when I was a kid.

A fan on Facebook shared this rare clip with me I’d never seen of Dorsey’s band doing “Boogie Woogie.” It opens with a shot of two clarinetists. The kid on the right with glasses is my dad, then known as “Billy Ainsworth.”

He’s my greatest musical influence. All my albums are dedicated to him, and I wish he was still here to play on them. But I have the next best thing, the great Chris McGuire, whom my dad mentored. His beautiful, languid clarinet solo on “Dream a Little Dream of Me” from my first album “Keep It To Yourself” sounds just like a solo my dad would play. Enjoy!

Homeland security will finally be funded, so once again, it’s safe for Americans to laugh at the news with the Babylon Bee!

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