By HP writer Laura Ainsworth

Last weekend, my husband Pat told you that we were seeing Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits on Friday and shared some of his favorite Hermits/British Invasion songs. So I thought I’d share some of mine.

First of all, here’s this week’s look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, with a digital-only performance of “Silhouettes” by Peter Noone that you might not have seen since it never ran on the air.

As you can see, Peter’s voice still sounds amazingly like he did when he cut these songs as a teenager. He also puts on a great show, telling jokes, mingling with the crowd and throwing in songs by the Beatles, Stones and other ‘60s British bands, along with his own hits. We try to see him when he comes around every year or so (that’s a photo of us from his last tour.) I can also tell you that he LOVED doing the “Huckabee” show, and everyone there loved hosting him. He’s an incredibly nice guy, and the kind of old-style entertainer who obviously loves performing and appreciates his audiences.

First up for my picks is a perfect slice of ‘60s Brit pop, “I’m Into Something Good.” This shows why Herman’s Hermits were the third-most successful British Invasion group, after the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

If that sounds familiar, maybe you remember it from this scene from one of my favorite movies:

Next is “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter.” This was originally recorded by Tom Courtenay (thanks to Pat for all this music trivia), but Herman’s Hermits made it a smash hit. I love how sweet and innocent this sounds, which must have come naturally to Peter because he was only 17 when he recorded it. The group cut it in two takes and never dreamed it would be released as a single. It wasn’t (in Britain), but it hit #1 in the US and Canada.

Finally, I’ll close with their final Top 20 hit, “There’s a Kind of Hush” (this song may be cursed; it was also the second-to-last top 20 pop hit for the Carpenters, who entered a five-year lull before finally scoring one more time with “Touch Me When We’re Dancing” in 1981.) As a singer myself, I appreciate what a fine, distinctive interpreter Peter was at such a young age. Mark Steyn once noted that this song had been recorded before, but it was Peter who made it a hit by brilliantly extending the “Sssssh” sound in the word “hush.”

BEE TIME

It’s Saturday, which means it’s time to see how the Babylon Bee handled this week’s news, and boy, did they have plenty of material! (https://babylonbee.com)

https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-forced-to-deploy-ice-during-state-of-the-union-to-pepper-spray-unruly-democrats

https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-refuse-to-stand-as-trump-introduces-jesus

https://babylonbee.com/news/devastating-black-new-yorkers-unable-to-shovel-driveways-as-none-of-them-have-id

https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-hires-team-usa-goalie-to-guard-southern-border

https://babylonbee.com/news/gavin-newsom-wows-black-audience-by-putting-some-hot-sauce-in-his-purple-drank