By HP writer and jazz singer Laura Ainsworth

Since February is Black History Month, I thought I’d share some music from my three favorite black artists. For those who don’t care about race, they’re also my three favorite artists, period.

Let’s start with Nat King Cole. It’s almost impossible to pick just one song, but rather than one of his classic ballads with full orchestra (“Stardust,” “Mona Lisa,” etc.), I chose an early recording with the King Cole Trio. Many people don’t realize that in addition to having one of the greatest voices of all time, he was also a criminally underrated jazz pianist. To prove it, watch this film of the Trio performing “Got a Penny, Benny?”

Next, perhaps the most important figure in the history of both jazz and popular music, the great Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong. Here’s a live performance from the BBC in 1968 of “A Kiss To Build A Dream On.”

I recently learned via TCM that that song came from a movie called “The Strip” that featured a lot of jazz musicians, including Jack Teagarden, who played with my dad. A lesser-known singer named Kay Brown actually sang it first. Imagine being told you’d get to introduce a great new song…but later, it would be sung by Louis Armstrong and nobody would remember your version.

FYI: If you’re ever in NYC and have to fly out of LaGuardia, add some time to visit the Louis Armstrong house and museum. It’s in his actual modest home in Queens, it’s wonderful, and it’s less than three miles from the airport.

Finally, my all-time vocal idol: Ella Fitzgerald. Every song she ever recorded is a master class in singing. I just happened to hear this one yesterday and was struck by how amazing her vocal is. From the album “Ella Swings Gently With Nelson Riddle,” here’s “My One and Only Love.”

And as a bonus, since Ella and Louis were so great together, here’s a rare early duet you might not have heard: “Necessary Evil.” It was released in 1951 on Decca, several years before their famous Verve albums.

When I first heard that, I knew I had to record it. I rewrote the lyrics a bit to make it a solo, and it became the title track of my second album. We brought in a 13-piece horn section, many of them older guys who had played with my dad. Here’s a video I shot of it in Goa, India, directed by my friend, European pop star Oliver Sean.