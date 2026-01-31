By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder (http://www.hollywoodhifi.com)

This week brought the Oscar nominations, and it’s no wonder that they will soon be demoted to YouTube. There were nominations for movies virtually nobody saw, including a creepy art film, a foreign film and a dull love letter to Antifa, while some of the best films we saw all year were ignored. One of the best (and many critics agreed) was “Song Sung Blue,” which got only one mention, a well-deserved Best Actress nod for Kate Hudson.

To make up for that slight, I thought I’d share some favorite Neil Diamond cuts. Problem is, he’s had so many timeless hits that you can find on playlists everywhere (“Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Holly Holy,” etc. etc. etc.) So I decided to pick a few great deep cuts that you haven’t heard a billion times already.

First up is “Merry Go Round,” a catchy track from Neil’s unfortunately-named third album, “Velvet Gloves and Spit” (1968.) If, like me, you love his early pop masterpieces like “Cherry Cherry” with the driving bass and piano, female backup singers going “Do-do-do,” and punchy horn sections, this will fit in perfectly on your playlist.

Next up: “Porcupine Pie” from “Moods” (1972) seems to be Neil’s way of demonstrating that he could write an irresistibly catchy song no matter how silly the lyrics are (also see “You’re So Sweet, Horseflies Keep Hangin’ Around Your Face.”) This was covered by the Wiggles.

Finally, I discovered “Done Too Soon” as the B-side of the first Neil record I ever owned, the “I Am, I Said” single. It got enough airplay to make it to #65 on its own, a singular achievement. It’s from the album, “Tap Root Manuscript” (1970.)

I always liked the message of the slower, serious part, while the reeling off of famous names in the first half reminds me of “Life Is a Rock (But The Radio Rolled Me)” by Reunion. Besides, I can’t resist any song that mentions Buster Keaton and Karl and Chico Marx. (If you can’t catch them all, here’s a list)

Trivia: This was co-arranged by Marty Paich, best known for his work with many jazz icons, particularly Mel Torme. One of my favorite albums of all time is “Mel Tormé with the Marty Paich Dek-Tette.” He’s also the father of David Paich of Toto.

BONUS TRACK: Having mentioned it, I’m obligated to get this stuck in your head for the next week or so.

“HUCKABEE” FIX: For our look back this week at the “Huckabee” TV show, we have something extra special. As a fundraiser for TBN, the channel has put together a compilation of one of our favorite guests and comedians, the hilarious Jeff Allen. Click, support TBN and laugh!

BEE TIME

It’s Saturday, and time to see how the Babylon Bee dealt with the past week’s news. These are a few of our favorites, and there’s much more at their home page:

https://babylonbee.com/

https://babylonbee.com/news/minnesotans-begin-fleeing-to-somalia-to-escape-violence

https://babylonbee.com/news/wnba-players-vow-to-continue-missing-lay-ups-until-ice-withdraws-from-minnesota

https://babylonbee.com/news/frustrated-don-lemon-wonders-what-a-guy-has-to-do-to-get-sent-to-mens-prison

https://babylonbee.com/news/bruce-springsteen-threatens-to-keep-releasing-songs-until-deportations-stop

https://babylonbee.com/news/sinners-nominated-for-best-movie-we-have-to-nominate-or-else-we-will-be-called-racist