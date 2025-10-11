“HUCKABEE” FIX

From Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

We hope you’re enjoying a three-day holiday weekend. For our Columbus Day look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, let’s rediscover one of the greatest songs and performers ever to appear. Laura and I plan to see Crystal Gayle in concert this week (we see her every time she comes here, and I love taking photos of her with Laura, since they laugh about how Laura has to crouch down for them both to be at eye level.) So we chose Crystal Gayle singing one of ASCAP’s “10 most performed songs of the 20th Century,” “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” with Tre Corley and the Music City Connection, Mike Huckabee on bass and a full string section.

WEEKEND MUSIC

By Laura Ainsworth, Huckabee Post Writer

On Friday afternoon, as Pat and I were out at a crowded shopping center, enjoying a little break from all the news, it occurred to me that after the bad old COVID years and so many seemingly insurmountable problems for the country, we really might be headed into a kind of “Golden Age,” when people actually start feeling good. It brought to mind the uplifting song “Up, Up and Away,” a huge hit for the Fifth Dimension. My father was not only a Big Band musician and arranger, he was also a great singer who led classic jingle vocal sessions and was a stickler for perfect harmonies. The Fifth Dimension was one of the few post-Big Band pop groups he liked.

I think this might have been my dad’s favorite song, as he liked to fly small aircraft and was at his happiest when he was up, up, high in the sky. When he was a younger man touring with the Big Bands, he had his pilot’s license and would fly a small plane from gig to gig. That really beat riding on the band bus, I will tell you!

Everyone knows the group’s lead singer, Marilyn McCoo, one of my all-time favorite voices. She’s one who could be strong in group singing but also has a rich, gorgeous, expressive solo voice. Because of my dad, I grew up hearing her and saw him back her and Billy Davis Jr. in showrooms. I finally got to meet her in person a few years ago in Charlotte, North Carolina, during the Artists Music Guild Awards (I was a nominee, she and Billy hosted). She’s been such an influence on me since I was a young girl that I even got a little verklempt.

Here she is at her solo best, emoting in “One Less Bell To Answer.” This is from six years ago; she’s taking more liberties with the song now than she did in the original recording, and WOW what a voice. When they cut to the band, you can see the players are diggin’ it.

Also, I want that dress.

Finally, to feature another female singer, I have another spy song for you this week, because I could only do three last time and had some great ones I’d wanted to include. I was reminded of this one during that same outing with Pat, as we happened to hear Nancy Sinatra singing “Sugar Town” from a loudspeaker somewhere. (“Shu-shu-shu-shu-shu-shu...sugar town.”)

So here she is singing “You Only Live Twice,” from the James Bond movie of that name. Gorgeous, exotic strings. The visuals here are the actual movie open and close. This is from the olden days, when James Bond was still allowed to have a gun.

LAST WEEK’S RECOMMENDATIONS:

BEE TIME

It's been a truly historic news week, and that also means the Babylon Bee had plenty of material.

We hope you enjoy your weekend.