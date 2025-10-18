“Huckabee” Fix

It’s been such a historic, miraculous week with the signing of the Middle East peace agreement that we think this is the perfect song for our look back at “Huckabee” on TBN. It’s Dove Award-winning gospel artist Lillie Knauls of the Edwin Hawkins Singers, along with Tre Corley and the Music City Connection and Amb. Huckabee on bass, performing “Oh Happy Day.”

Weekend Music Picks

By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

This has been a good week musically for Laura and me, since we saw two iconic country artists in concert, both still sounding as great as ever: Crystal Gayle and John Conlee. They were also very enthusiastic guest artists on “Huckabee” on TBN. If they perform near you, we highly recommend seeing them. Here are links to their tour schedules:

https://crystalgayle.com/tour

https://www.johnconlee.com/site/

So I thought I’d share a couple of favorite tracks from each of them. They’ve both had so many hits, it’s hard to choose. Believe it or not, I grew up in rural Texas but heard very little country music until I got my first radio job at a 250-watt country station while working my way through college (my parents were fans of big band and classical.) I learned fast, and it became one of my favorite genres, at least until it was taken over by interchangeable hat acts playing pop and rap songs with a pedal steel buried in the mix.

The country singers I like are from a time of incredibly distinctive voices and styles. Nobody would ever confuse Willie Nelson, Don Williams, Jerry Jeff Walker, Marty Robbins or George Jones. Female vocalists were equally unique (Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Lacy J. Dalton, Crystal Gayle, etc.) I have a very good ear for voices, but I couldn’t pick most recent country singers out of a police lineup.

So return with me now to those days of memorable tunes, thoughtful lyrics and exquisitely unique voices, such as…

1. Crystal Gayle, with a song she introduced live as being very appropriate for the times we’ve been living through…

2. And the “singing mortician,” John Conlee. So many great songs to pick from (“Rose Colored Glasses,” “Friday Night Blues,” “I Don’t Remember Loving You,” “She Can’t Say That Anymore,” “Busted,” etc.), but this might be my favorite, partly because it was the first song of his that I ever heard. Here’s “Miss Emily’s Picture”…

3. Finally, for those of you who aren’t country fans, here’s something completely different. For most Americans, Paul Simon’s great album “Graceland” was their introduction to the lilting sounds of South African music. But I had long known about it, thanks to my friend, music and movie critic Cary Darling, sharing an import album with me by the South African band Juluka.

Laura and I fell in love with their music, a mixture of Western pop/rock, township jive and traditional Zulu chants and dances (I’ll turn violent if anyone says “cultural appropriation), as well as the later albums by their lead singer/songwriter, Johnny Clegg and his band Savuka. He was a white Jewish man who sadly died of cancer in 2019 and was hailed as a giant of South African music and civil rights. Quite a change, considering that when Juluka started out under Apartheid, it was illegal for the mixed-race band even to perform in public.

Here’s the first Juluka song I ever heard, my favorite and perhaps their best-known, “Scatterlings of Africa.” This was released four years before “Graceland.” I’m also attaching a photo of Laura with Johnny after his show in Fort Worth, one year before he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Bee Time

Well, you can’t say the Babylon Bee didn’t have a lot of material to work with this week, so let’s see how they covered it…

https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-demand-trump-stop-fanning-the-flames-of-peace

https://babylonbee.com/news/with-israel-withdrawal-hamas-finally-able-to-conduct-public-executions-in-peace

https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-warn-we-are-now-further-away-from-world-war-3-than-ever-before

https://babylonbee.com/news/sad-greta-thunberg-asks-if-anyone-else-needs-a-flotilla

https://babylonbee.com/news/people-who-have-been-calling-for-a-ceasefire-for-two-years-denounce-ceasefire

https://babylonbee.com/news/leftists-take-to-streets-to-protest-end-of-genocide

https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-vow-to-keep-government-shut-down-until-someone-notices

https://babylonbee.com/news/exhausted-government-employees-hoping-to-go-back-to-work-soon-so-they-can-get-some-rest

https://babylonbee.com/news/clarence-thomas-gently-explains-to-kbj-that-not-all-black-people-are-mentally-disabled-just-her

https://babylonbee.com/news/psa-do-not-go-really-fast-in-a-boat-with-a-venezuelan-flag-right-now

https://babylonbee.com/news/claiming-its-a-drug-boat-trump-drone-strikes-noahs-ark

https://babylonbee.com/news/fair-trump-sets-letitia-jamess-bail-at-355-million

https://babylonbee.com/news/chicago-police-cut-spending-by-just-taping-off-locations-that-arent-murder-scenes

Ace Frehley, RIP

By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

Another famous rocker from the ‘70s has left us. KISS guitarist Ace Frehley (aka “Space Ace” for his spaceman makeup) has died in New Jersey at 74. He suffered a “minor fall” in the studio a few weeks ago, but he bumped his head and suffered a brain bleed, similar to the cause of death of comedian Bob Sagat. He has been on a ventilator, but his family decided there was no hope of recovery and removed him from life support.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/kiss-founding-guitarist-ace-frehley-225026058.html

Frehley became one of the four founding members of the band when he answered a want ad placed by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. He was with KISS from 1973 until 1982, when he either quit over creative differences or was fired for his drug abuse, depending on who you listen to (thankfully, he later got clean and sober.) He returned to the band in 1996 for a reunion tour and remained until 2002. He was the only member to have solo chart success with the 1978 hit “Back In The New York Groove,” his subsequent band Frehley’s Comet, and his later solo albums.

Frehley wasn’t a flashy or innovative guitarist, but his solid blues rock chops and knack for memorable riffs and solos, along with his rockstar swagger and smoke-and-light-emitting guitar, inspired a number of young fans to take up the guitar. You can tell how revered he was by some of the comments coming in from fellow rockers.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/music/articles/rock-luminaries-salute-kiss-ace-142555731.html

Full disclosure: I was never a KISS fan (I’m an Alice Cooper fanatic), but I saw Ace open for Alice a few years ago and was more impressed than I expected to be. He didn’t need all the makeup and special effects; he was a really good musician. And that’s probably the epitaph he’d want to have. RIP.

PS – Before someone brings it up in the comments, “KISS” did not stand for “Knights In Service to Satan,” as some claimed. It was inspired by drummer Peter Criss’ former band Lips, and Paul Stanley suggested it because it was short, catchy and fit the band’s image. They weren’t Satanists, they were marketing geniuses who pulled every trick in the book to get to the top and stay there. If you read Gene Simmons’ memoir, it’s less a rock bio than a business manual for musicians.

Thank you for reading.