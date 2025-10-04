“HUCKABEE” FIX

The inspiration for this weekend’s look back at “Huckabee” on TBN came from the news. A good friend of the show, 91-year-old show biz legend Pat Boone, went viral on social media by recording a message to Jimmy Kimmel about the difference between free speech in your private life and expecting your employer to give you a platform to make divisive political statements.

To thank him for saying so clearly what needed to be said, here’s Pat Boone with Tre Corley and the Music City Connection and Mike Huckabee on bass, performing the great old hymn, “Just a Closer Walk With Thee.”

Weekend Music

By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

For my musical selections this week, let’s start with a great weekend song inspired by the news and dedicated to Chuck Schumer. Here’s the Beach Boys with “Shut Down”… That song always reminds me of the parody by Lenny & The Squigtones (the ancestor of Spinal Tap), “King of the Cars,” where they list all their cool car parts, then say that someday they’re going to put them all together and have a car. You’ve probably figured out by now that I am a proud Texan. “You Ask Me What I Like About Texas?” One of my favorite singer/songwriters, Jerry Jeff Walker, already answered that. The other voice is fellow Texas music icon, Gary P. Nunn, whom you might recognize from the theme song to “Austin City Limits” (“I wanna go home with the armadillo…”), aka “London Homesick Blues.” I also have a personal connection with this recording because the piano player in Jerry Jeff’s Gonzo Compadres Band was Brian Piper, who was also the pilot of the band’s plane, is a good friend, and the pianist/arranger/producer on all of my wife Laura’s albums. He even sang a duet with her on one track A true multi-talent… Finally, I was torn between sharing a rock or gospel song, since I know a lot of our listeners love spiritual music. So I picked both. Here’s the great gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, whose rocking guitar predated and influenced rockers like Chuck Berry, with “Up Above My Head.” Can you believe it took the useless “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame” until 2017 to induct her?

