For our look back at “Huckabee” on TBN this week, amid hopes that peace is finally coming to the Middle East, it seems appropriate to revive a happy sunshine pop classic from the 1960s. Along with Tre Corley and the Music City Connection with Mike Huckabee on bass, here are the soaring harmonies of the Cowsills on “The Rain, The Park and Other Things.”

WEEKEND MUSIC PICKS: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

Since the peace talks with Iran are looking hopeful, I thought I’d continue last weekend’s theme of peaceful songs to relax and take a deep breath by. Don’t worry, I won’t pick the obvious, like “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” or curse you with peace songs by Yoko Ono. How about some songs that just make you sigh and feel peaceful, by singers with voices that melt in your ears like Godiva Chocolate does in your mouth?

First up, an early classic by James Taylor about escaping to a peaceful oasis in your fantasies (we bet a lot of New York taxpayers are humming this song these days.) It’s “Carolina In My Mind”...

Next, one of the most beautiful female voices ever, Karen Carpenter, with a deep cut you might have never heard called “Ordinary Fool.” This Paul Williams ballad is recorded in a way that showcases her gorgeous voice, almost like a jazz standard. That fits because Williams wrote it for the gangster movie spoof “Bugsy Malone” and had to compose modern songs with a 1930s feel. To put the golden seal of approval on its jazz potential, it was also recorded by Ella Fitzgerald.

Finally, one of my favorite records of all time, by a man who was the very epitome of “relaxed” (he made Perry Como look like he had St. Vitus Dance), the immortal Leon Redbone with “When You Wish Upon A Star.” I could play this on endless repeat. I like it even better than the original by Jiminy Cricket, aka Cliff Edwards aka Ukulele Ike, and that’s saying something. Take it away, Leon…

Saturday means it’s time to take a break from the real news and check out some much-more-believable fake news of the past week from the Babylon Bee.

https://babylonbee.com/news/do-not-fear-mass-islamic-migration-says-pope-behind-40-foot-walls-of-vatican-city-fortress

https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-officially-renames-strait-of-hormuz-the-strait-of-america

https://babylonbee.com/news/after-another-devastating-sexual-assault-allegation-swalwell-now-leading-democratic-presidential-candidate

https://babylonbee.com/news/with-swalwell-resigning-just-534-perverts-left-in-congress

https://babylonbee.com/news/mamdani-says-city-run-supermarket-will-be-ready-in-3-years-but-recommends-getting-in-line-for-bread-now