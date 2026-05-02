For this weekend’s fond look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, it’s a reminder of what a wide variety of entertainment it presented. One of our favorite performers was comedian/acrobat/juggler-of-dangerous-things Ivan Pecel. Well, he was a favorite of most of us who worked on the show, but we’re not too sure about Tre Corley, who somehow always ended up in the line of fire.

RIP David Allen Coe and Weekend Music Picks:

By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

As a native-born Texan, one of my favorite music genres is the Texas outlaw country movement of the ‘70s. You hear a lot about Willie and Waylon, but there were lots of legendary singer/songwriters, like Steve Fromholz (who later became Texas poet laureate) and Rusty Weir, plus all the famous triple names: Jerry Jeff Walker, Ray Wiley Hubbard, Willis Allen Ramsey, Michael Martin Murphy, John Wayne Gacy (no, scratch that one), and a true original, David Allen Coe. I am truly sad to report that Coe died Wednesday at 86.

One of the quirkiest of all the Texas outlaws (a combination of redneck, hippie, biker and Elton John), Coe had almost as many tattoos (he claimed 365) as wild stories, many touching on his early years in prison on charges like grand theft auto. He claimed to have killed another prisoner with a mop bucket, but like many of his stories, it didn’t hold water. In his 1976 song “Longhaired Redneck,” he mocked Johnny Rodriguez’s unimpressive jail record, writing, “Johnny Cash helped me get out of prison long before Rodriguez stole that goat.” He also cut an early album under the name “The Mysterious Rhinestone Cowboy” when he was performing in a rhinestone suit and a mask (this was well before Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy.”)

Coe cut a number of albums filled with songs that other artists turned into hits, such as Tonya Tucker’s “Would You Lay With Me In A Field of Stone” and Johnny Paycheck’s “Take This Job and Shove It,” a tune so popular it inspired a movie. He also hit the singles charts a few times himself, with “The Ride,” “Divers Do It Deeper,” and his biggest hit, “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” (aka, the ultimate country song), which, ironically, was written by Steve Goodman and an uncredited John Prine. Coe’s penchant for going too far also inspired him to record some albums of songs about sex and race, which he claimed were jokes, but they got him scorned by liberals.

RIP to a true Texas original!

It seems only fitting that this weekend’s music picks should pay tribute to David Allen Coe. So I’ve chosen some of his best songs that I can share with you without having to include language alerts or getting canceled.

Let’s start with a song he wrote that became a huge hit for Johnny Paycheck, but Coe’s version may be even more country, if that’s possible: “Take This Job and Shove It.”

Next, his biggest hit, the perfect country and Western song, “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” (Trigger warning: this video features photos of his Confederate flag guitar.)

Finally, this wasn’t a huge chart hit, but I used to play it often on the radio here in Texas. It’s one of the best songs Coe wrote about himself (there were plenty t of those) and about Texas music in general. It’s “Willie, Waylon and Me.” It includes his famous declaration, “My name is David Allen Coe, and I’m from Dallas, Texas!” Me, too!

It’s Saturday, time to turn off the real fake news for a few minutes and check out the fun fake news from the Babylon Bee.

https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-deny-inciting-violence-and-say-anyone-who-thinks-they-do-must-be-eliminated-by-any-means-necessary

https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-presents-king-charles-with-toothbrush

https://babylonbee.com/news/facing-budget-crisis-mamdani-calls-his-parents-to-ask-if-he-can-borrow-4-billion

https://babylonbee.com/news/poll-shows-majority-of-democrats-believe-lincoln-assassination-staged

https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-omar-argue-over-whether-its-two-corinthians-or-11-corinthians

Plus a special list we had to share and that you really have to read…

https://babylonbee.com/news/7-devastating-effects-of-ending-race-based-gerrymandering

Thank you for reading and singing along.