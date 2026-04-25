We have something very special for this week’s look back at “Huckabee.” As part of a fundraiser, TBN created a compilation of favorite moments from one of our most memorable guests, the hilarious comic ventriloquist Terry Fator. It’s nearly 14 minutes of laughs. Enjoy!

Weekend Music Picks: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

This weekend, I thought I’d pay tribute to one of our favorite “Huckabee” musical guests, the great guitarist/singer/songwriter Dave Mason, whom we just lost at age 79. We already shared clips of him performing two of his biggest hits on “Huckabee,” so I’m picking a couple of things that are lesser known. There’s a LOT to choose from because he recorded solo and with practically everyone in rock. He’s even playing the 12-string acoustic guitar on Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along the Watchtower.”

Believe it or not, for a couple of years (1993-’95), Mason was an official member of Fleetwood Mac during one of their many different configurations. He cut one album with them called “Time,” and this is a song he wrote with some blazing guitar work called “Blow By Blow.”

In 2025, Dave cut an album called “A Shade of Blues.” The opening track, “Use It or Lose It,” is a great blues tune featuring fellow guitar legend Joe Bonamassa. This is two masters at work.

(By the way, that album also includes a couple of bluesy covers of hits by Dave’s Rock Hall of Fame Group, Traffic. Here’s a really cool video of his remake of “Dear Mr. Fantasy.”)

Let’s close out our tribute with one of Dave Mason’s huge hits that he didn’t perform on our show, “We Just Disagree.”

Dave Mason RIP: By Pat Reeder: I’m sad to have to report that rock icon and one of our favorite “Huckabee” guests, Dave Mason, died Sunday in Nevada at 79. He was suffering from health issues stemming from an infection that forced him to cancel tour dates last summer and retire from music after 60 years.

A member of the Rock Hall of Fame as part of the pioneering psyche group Traffic, Mason was a singer, guitarist and writer of many songs, including the classic “Feelin’ Alright?” which was recorded by everyone from Joe Cocker to Grank Funk Railroad to the Jackson Five. He released gold and platinum solo albums and the hit single, “Only You Know and I Know.” And he sang and played on countless classic recordings with such artists as the Rolling Stones (“Street Fighting Man”), Paul McCartney (“Venus and Mars”), George Harrison (the “All Things Must Pass” album), and Derek and the Dominoes. He also played the 12-string acoustic guitar on “All Along the Watchtower” by Jimi Hendrix.

We were all very excited to welcome Dave to the “Huckabee” show, where he talked about his remarkable career and performed two songs with Tre Corley and the Music City Connection. That was just a couple of years ago, and he was still touring and performing 100 shows a year. Here is that interview, plus his performance of “Only You Know and I Know.”

BEE TIME

It’s the end of a long week and time to turn off the depressing real news for a few minutes and enjoy some hilarious fake but more believable news from the Babylon Bee.

https://babylonbee.com/news/nation-on-edge-after-soldier-places-50k-polymarket-bet-that-trump-will-nuke-iran

https://babylonbee.com/news/new-evidence-reveals-judas-received-his-30-pieces-of-silver-from-the-splc

https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-devastated-to-learn-america-less-racist-than-they-thought

https://babylonbee.com/news/too-far-gerrymandered-virginia-congressional-map-includes-california

https://babylonbee.com/news/gavin-newsom-admits-he-really-doesnt-want-to-be-president-he-just-wants-to-leave-california

Finally, a bonus video from the Babylon Bee: “Donate to the SPLC and support a needy racist.”

Thank you for reading and listening!