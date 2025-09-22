By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

It’s my turn again to pick three songs to share for your weekend listening pleasure…

1. One of my favorite country singers of all time is Don Williams. He has one of the best catalogs of songs that combine great vocals, warm production, memorable tunes and meaningful lyrics. As a kid who grew up so far out in rural Central Texas that I had to ride a bus 15 miles to the nearest town with a school -- but had parents who loved history, jazz and big band and instilled a love in me for music, movies, books and theater -- I really relate to this song. It’s about someone who grew up in two diametrically opposed cultures and feels equally torn between them and part of both. If anyone wants to know who I am and why, I just tell them to listen to “Good Old Boys Like Me,” especially the third verse…

2. Since we’ve yet to share any rock songs, I’ll kick out the jams with my favorite singer/songwriter, Marshall Crenshaw. He’s put out many terrific songs and albums, and has a rare knack for writing incredibly catchy melodies. I heard him sing a new song, “Fantastic Planet of Love,” on TV one time, and it was still stuck in my head three months later. We knew that was a song that could stand alongside the great songs of the 1920s-‘60s that Laura records, so she covered it on her debut album.

But a song that we might actually like even more is “What Do You Dream Of” from his great album, “Miracle of Science.” This wouldn’t be out of place on the Beatles’ “Revolver”…

3. Laura and I love Louis Prima and Keely Smith, but you don’t hear enough of them these days, other than “Jump, Jive and Wail.” They have a massive catalog of great music (check out one of our favorite movies, “Big Night.”) We also have a personal connection: Laura’s late dad played in Ray McKinley’s big band right beside Sam Butera, the sax legend who led their wild band, the Witnesses. For her album “New Vintage,” she turned an old Shel Silverstein novelty rock song into a Sam Butera tribute'.

To encourage you to dig deeper into their catalog, here are Louis and Keely with Sam Butera and the Witnesses in a rare color performance of the one of the greatest singles ever, “That Old Black Magic.” You can see why they drew huge crowds to Vegas lounges even at 4 in the morning.