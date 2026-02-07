Tuesday, February 3rd, was the anniversary of the 1959 plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richarson (“The Big Bopper.”) And February 4th marked the 55th anniversary of the 1971 release of Don McLean’s “American Pie,” the song that gave that tragic event the name “The day the music died” (no, that wasn’t the day the Grammy Awards aired, but we can see your point.)

In honor of both anniversaries, we dedicate this weekend to those great artists. First, for our look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, here’s an interview with Don McLean on the 50th anniversary of “American Pie.”

Unfortunately, there wasn’t time on the show for him to perform “American Pie,” but he did do another hit from the same album, one of the most beautiful songs of that era, “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night.”)

WEEKEND MUSIC PICKS

By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

To honor Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper, I wanted to pick some songs you don’t often hear. For Richie, the go-to’s are, of course, “La Bamba” and “Donna.” Here’s something fun but less familiar, “Come On, Let’s Go.”

Bonus: Here’s some rare film footage of Ritchie singing “Oh My Head” from the 1959 movie “Go, Johnny, Go,” also featuring Chuck Berry and legendary DJ Alan Freed.

Next, everyone associated the Big Bopper with “Chantilly Lace,” but he had lots of great tunes. Here’s another funny rocker that features him on camera, clowning and making virtually no effort to lip synch. It’s “Big Bopper’s Wedding.”

By the way, we once saw a tribute to the trio’s final concert. While the Big Bopper is probably the least known today, the performer who replicated his act brought down the house and nearly stole the show.

Finally, what can I say about Buddy Holly? As a fellow Texan, I’m still in mourning. So many incredible songs to choose from (“Peggy Sue,” “That’ll Be The Day,” “Everyday,” “Maybe Baby,” “It’s So Easy,” “Well All Right,” “Raining In My Heart,” “Not Fade Away” and on and on.) He wrote almost everything he recorded, played guitar, arranged and (often without credit) produced. He set the template for the modern singer/songwriter/rock star. His band The Crickets inspired a young British band to name themselves “The Beatles.” And when he died, he was 22 years old. Can you imagine what he could have given us if he’d lived a few more decades?

This is a rare live film clip of one my favorites of his, “Oh Boy,” from “The Ed Sullivan Show.” Ed mispronounced his name, they failed to turn up his guitar, yet it’s still one of the greatest rock performances ever.

And for something off the beaten path, it’s hard to choose. I have literally everything he ever recorded, including living room demos. I nearly picked his early recording of “Blue Days, Black Nights,” but I finally settled on “I’m Lookin’ For Someone to Love.” This was the flip side of the 45 of “That’ll be the Day.” When I was in college, it was on the jukebox of a ‘50s-themed burger joint I used to frequent, and I played it every time I came in. Trivia: the line “Drunk man, streetcar, foot slip, there you are” was something Buddy’s mom used to say.

Bonus Pic! Here’s my wife/co-writer Laura Ainsworth at our friend George Gimarc’s Texas Musicians Museum in front of the Big Bopper/Buddy Holly display. She’s wearing a pair of vintage glasses exactly like Buddy’s from the same manufacturer (except no lenses.)

BEE TIME It’s Saturday, so time to kick back and see how the Babylon Bee handled the week’s news. You’ll find lots more at https://babylonbee.com/.

https://babylonbee.com/news/winter-olympics-to-protest-trumps-immigration-policies-by-removing-ice-from-skating-rinks

https://babylonbee.com/news/suspicious-senate-rejects-voter-id-bill-by-vote-of-7-million-to-35

https://babylonbee.com/news/roomful-of-pedophiles-protest-trump-deporting-pedophiles

https://babylonbee.com/news/tim-walz-emerges-from-den-to-declare-6-more-weeks-of-rioting-and-fraud

https://babylonbee.com/news/liberal-women-frantically-refreshing-instagram-to-see-what-they-should-be-mad-about-next

HUCK’S HERO SALUTES: On Wednesday, President Trump awarded long-overdue Medals of Honor to two American heroes. One was awarded posthumously to Army Staff Sergeant Michael Ollis, who served a combat tour in Iraq and two in Afghanistan. He was killed in action in Afghanistan just two months before he was scheduled to come home.

The second Medal of Honor was awarded to 100-year-old Navy fighter pilot and Korean and Vietnam War veteran Elmer Royce Williams.

We’re not going to attempt to condense their stories here. We just urge you to go to this Redstate story and read their astounding military experiences. It’s like something out of a war movie or spy novel, only they were and are the Real Deal.

RIP Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night

By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

I’m sad to have to report that singer Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night died Monday at 83. He passed away peacefully at home in Studio City, California, surrounded by family.

Negron was one of three vocalists who led the hit ‘70s group, along with Cory Wells, who died in 2015, and the last surviving singer, Danny Hutton. Negron sang lead on such iconic hits as “One (Is the Loneliest Number),” “Old Fashioned Love Song,” and perhaps the group’s most beloved smash, “Joy to the World.” He once said that the opening line might be the most famous start of any song in history: “Jeremiah was a bull frog!” It’s an enduring reminder of a time when pop music actually made people feel good.

While not enough people give them their due these days, Three Dog Night was one of the biggest groups of the early ‘70s. Their debut LP went platinum and was followed by seven gold albums, spinning off 21 top 40 hits (and of course, they’re NOT in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.) Many people don’t know that while the vocalists were the group’s faces, TDN really was a self-contained band, not vocalists backed by studio musicians. Negron once praised the group’s musicians for being able to play in virtually any style.

Coincidentally, just last week, the great Professor of Rock channel on YouTube posted an interview with Negron. If you’re a Three Dog Night fan, it’s a must-see. RIP.

RIP Demond Wilson and Catherine O’Hara

By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder

I’m very sad to have to report the passing of two beloved comedy icons, one of whom hits me especially hard.

Demond Wilson, who was the son in “Sanford & Son” alongside Redd Foxx, died Friday of cancer at 79 at his home in Palm Springs. Wilson agreed to do the series thinking it would bring some quick cash and recognition, then quickly move on. It was a surprise when it became a huge hit and he spent six seasons being called “Dummy” until Foxx quit the show. After a couple of other short-lived series, Wilson beat a cocaine addiction and became a minister, which he said made him much happier than being in show business.

And many of us were shocked to hear Friday that comic actress Catherine O’Hara had died at 71 after a short illness.

Her family preferred to keep the cause of death private, but she once revealed that she had a rare condition called cardiac inversus, in which the heart and other organs are on the opposite side of the body. It wasn’t fatal in itself, but it can cause health complications.

While she may be best known as the mom in “Home Alone,” she had an extremely busy career, with recent appearances including “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” and an Emmy nomination for “The Studio.” A brilliant character and improv comic, O’Hara shone in some of my favorite comedies of all time, including Christopher Guest’s mockumentaries such as “A Mighty Wind,” “Best in Show” and the hilarious “Waiting for Guffman.”

And of course, she was part of possibly the greatest TV sketch ensemble of all time on “SCTV,” which may be my favorite TV series ever. I have the entire series on a shelf full of DVD box sets. I highly recommend the original full episodes, not the hacked-up samplers in syndication and on YouTube. It’s the only way to appreciate the densely-layered writing filled with callbacks, running gags and characters playing other characters. With her death, more than half the original cast is gone now (O’Hara, John Candy, Joe Flaherty, Harold Ramis), leaving only Eugene Levy, Dave Thomas and Andrea Martin. Rick Moranis and Martin Short joined later on.

Many of these great Canadian comics and more first appeared together in a now-legendary Toronto production of “Godspell” with Paul Shaffer on piano. O’Hara was also the understudy to Gilda Rader at Toronto’s Second City when Radner left to join “SNL.”

RIP to them both…

Thank you for reading.