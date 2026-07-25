We’re in the dog days of summer, the hottest and most humid months, when just stepping outside can be physically draining. So for our weekly look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, let’s revisit an act that doesn’t make you want to get up and dance, but just lean back on the couch with a glass of lemonade and laugh. Here’s a TBN fundraiser clip featuring one of our favorite comics and one of Amb. Huckabee’s best friends, the hilarious Chonda Pierce.

Weekend Music: As noted above, we’re not only in that heatsink period of the summer (and I’m in Texas!), but we’re also in a drought of holidays between July 4th and Labor Day, so no obvious themes for this week’s songs spring to mind. Therefore, I’m going to dig a little deeper into this week’s various observances.

To begin with, Friday was National Cousins Day, so here’s Elvis with a song for all your inappropriate cousins…

If you have cousins like some of mine, they may appreciate that Friday was also National Tequila Day. That suggests the obvious choice, but this is a particularly cool clip because you actually get to see the Champs performing it in 1958.

Friday was also “Tell an Old Joke Day,” so I considered sharing the Bellamy Brothers’ “If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body, Would You Hold It Against Me?” But instead, I opted to celebrate National Merry-Go-Round Day, which is today. When the classic band The Zombies appeared on “Huckabee,” I wrote the background info for the interview and got their latest album. Yes, original members Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent are still in the band, sounding as great as ever, and they keep releasing fantastic new music. I especially loved this cut, which could have been a massive hit if they’d released it in 1970. This is the third single from their 2023 CD “Different Game,” and it’s called “Merry-Go-Round.” Dig that Rod Argent keyboard work!

Bee Time

Don’t get off the couch, just make your kid refill your lemonade glass and check out this week’s fake news from the Babylon Bee.

https://babylonbee.com/news/new-jersey-blames-slight-software-glitch-for-accidentally-enrolling-entire-country-of-bolivia-as-voters

https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-asks-democrats-at-correspondents-dinner-to-hold-all-assassination-attempts-until-he-finishes-speech

https://babylonbee.com/news/new-yorker-being-stabbed-on-street-corner-glad-to-know-mamdani-focused-on-bringing-netanyahu-to-justice

https://babylonbee.com/news/smithsonian-director-says-she-is-completely-unaware-of-any-kill-whitey-tattoo-on-her-forehead

https://babylonbee.com/news/wnba-warns-sophie-cunningham-the-league-will-fold-if-only-women-are-allowed-to-play