Today’s edition has a reading time of 6 minutes.

Daily Bible Verse

8 He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God? Micah 6:8

Ever since the Eric Swalwell scandal torpedoed his career, rumors have swirled that a similar sex scandal could strike his pal and defender, Arizona Democrat Sen. Ruben Gallego. The New York Post may have just dropped the other shoe, or bedroom slipper in this case.

The Post claims to have spoken to three sources who confirmed that Gallego had sexual relationships with at least two House staffers to Texas Democrats, and his “very flirtatious” habits may come back to haunt him. The Senate Ethics Committee dismissed a sexual misconduct complaint against him by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, but the Post says that’s because they didn’t know about these staffers and were looking in the wrong place.

According to the Post, both relationships were consensual and happened when he was unmarried, but were still inappropriate due to the huge imbalance of workplace power, with one of the staffers still being in her 20s and much younger than Gallego (there’s a shock.) One source said it showed a “pattern of mistakes and missteps and judgment calls” that could derail Gallego’s presidential ambitions, and asked, “What else could there be out there?”

When asked about the Post’s story, Gallego repeated a reply he’s given before to similar inquiries: “I’m not going to engage in gossip.” Helpful Hint: A comment is not “gossip” if it comes from a person who was directly involved.

The good news for Gallego: it appears that his behavior might be relatively moral for an Arizona Democrat politician.

When reporters tried to downplay or dismiss Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s speech about the alarming rise of leftwing violence and terrorism, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent smacked them down by pointing out that he was the target of an assassination attempt just two hours after he was sworn into his job.

The leftwing rag The New Republic snarked back, “It’s so interesting to watch these people wield what they see as this infallible moral compass, never once considering that they—and their predecessors—have created many of the conditions which have forced people to resist, whether it be abroad or domestically.”

Blowback was fierce and immediate as commenters on social media translated that to mean, “It’s your fault that we leftists are trying to kill you because you deserve to die for saying and doing things we don’t like.” In short, exactly the mindset that Rubio described. Townhall has the full story, plus some great comments on X.

After President Trump’s speech revealing declassified information on efforts to undermine America’s elections, many Republicans are rallying even harder in support of the SAVE Act to impose voter ID and proof of citizenship to register. This week, the House made another attempt to include it in a reconciliation bill that would require only 51 Senate votes and not be blocked by a Democrat filibuster.

But outgoing (thank God) “Republican” Sen. Thom Tillis furiously vowed to block it, ranting on the Senate floor, “If I see a reconciliation bill come from the House with another failed attempt to confuse this election, I will use every device I have available to slow down the wheels of government until people cop a clue and do the math.”

Speaking of math, when independent reporter Sarah Gonzalez asked Tillis in the hallway why he so fiercely opposes the SAVE Act and about him taking $700,000 in donations from industries tied to cheap illegal labor, he appeared irritated and walked on without answering. Also math: Polls show that up to 80% of Americans back measures like voter ID, and that even includes a majority of everyday Democrats.

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The New York Post reports that ABC’s “The View” could be facing an existential threat because the FCC is considering overturning two decades of precedent and ruling that it is not a “bona fide news program.” That would make it subject to the FCC’s equal time rule for candidates, forcing it to be fair to all sides instead of being a daily, hour-long open fire hydrant of leftwing propaganda.

Or as John Nolte at Breitbart colorfully put it, “Disney (ABC’s owner) actually wants us to believe that ‘The View,’ which is nothing more or less than a bunch of elite, entitled, shockingly ignorant, leftist harridans sitting around a table calling Republicans Nazis…is a ‘news’ program and therefore exempt from the FCC’s longstanding ‘equal time’ rule. Please.”

Nolte expects that “Disney will fight the FCC just as hard as it fights to queer little kids,” even though the only change is that during campaign seasons, “The View” would have to give equal time to Republican candidates.

Personally, we tend to avoid mentioning this show because we can’t believe that anyone cares what anyone on it has to say. We’ve often said that you could stand on any street corner, throw some ping pong balls into the air, and hit five people who are more qualified to give political opinions than the cast of “The View.” It used to be said that Zsa Zsa Gabor was “famous for being famous;” by the same token, the “View” cast are famous political commentators just because ABC lets them prattle on about politics on TV, not because they actually know anything about it.

To us, the most surprising part of this story is that anyone EVER considered this earache-inducing slop to be a “bona fide news program.”

Excellent Points: Mike LaChance on the two distinct reasons why Democrats and the media (pardon our redundancy) lost their minds over Trump’s speech on election integrity.

RIP to Village People singer and Netflix: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

I didn’t want to let this pass unnoticed, but while we were on vacation over the week of July 4th, Victor Willis, the original lead singer and co-founder of The Village People (he dressed as the cop) died at 74 after a “short but aggressive” illness.

Few acts have seen such a roller coaster career as the Village People, from club icons to disco superstars to punchlines to a massive comeback with the President of the United States doing the Trump Dance to “YMCA.” Willis left the group before their famously disastrous film “Can’t Stop The Music” was made and killed disco. Today, “YMCA” is in the Grammy Hall of Fame and the National Recording Registry, and the Library of Congress declared it “an American phenomenon.” RIP.

A lot of Netflix viewers are also writing obituaries for their subscriptions this week after someone discovered that this is the entire capsule description on their site for “Gone With the Wind,” one of the greatest movies of all time:

“A 1939 American Civil War epic known for its racism. To learn more about Black lives in America, search ‘Black Lives Matter.’”

It’s sort of like describing “Lawrence of Arabia” as “A three-hour commercial for cultural appropriation.” In fact, Hattie McDaniel became the first black performer to win an Academy Award for “Gone With The Wind,” her character of Mammy is far and away the wisest person in it, and Rhett Butler describes her as “one of the few people whose respect I’d like to have.”

For the record, that idiotic description has been there for several years, hence its assumption that BLM is a legitimate organization instead of a racial grievance grifting racket. It’s a placeholder since “GWTW” isn’t available currently on Netflix in the US. Ironically, that placeholder blurb is a far better example than “GWTW” of a racist relic from an outdated era. It does make a good reminder, though, of what I always tell people: You don’t actually own any media unless you own a physical copy of it that nobody can shut off and take away.

“Huckabee” Fix: It’s mid-July and hot-hot-hot (did you ever notice that it was never hot in July until climate change came along?), so how some blazing hot pickin’ from the bluegrass supergroup Wood Box Heroes on this week’s look back at “Huckabee” on TBN?

Weekend Music Picks

Continuing our July “hot” theme, here’s more hot picking from the incomparable Doc Watson with Jack Lawrence on “Black Mountain Rag.” Fasten your seat belts for the 2:14 mark.

Another inspiration to guitarists for generations is the great gypsy guitarist and father of hot French jazz, Django Reinhardt. Here he is with jazz violinist Stephane Grappelli and the Quintette du Hot Club de France playing “Dinah.”

FYI, if you’ve never seen it, you must watch this 1938 short explaining what “hot jazz” is, featuring a rare filmed performance by the Hot Club of France.

Now, blending it all together with some Texas blues, here’s an early performance of “Scuttle Buttin’” and “Say What” by Stevie Ray Vaughn at the Montreux Jazz Festival in France. Don’t unfasten that seat belt just yet.

You can’t say the Babylon Bee hasn’t had plenty to work with this week, and they made the most of it. Find more at

https://babylonbee.com/

https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-heralded-as-first-president-to-author-his-memoir-posthumously

https://babylonbee.com/news/study-shows-mysterious-link-between-trying-to-run-over-ice-agent-and-bullets-striking-windshield

https://babylonbee.com/news/police-instantly-disperse-teen-takeover-by-firing-job-applications-into-crowd

https://babylonbee.com/news/cockroach-maintains-composure-despite-making-contact-with-journalist

https://babylonbee.com/news/explosive-diarrhea-epidemic-traced-to-gain-of-function-lab-at-taco-bell-institute

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