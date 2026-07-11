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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is why the old political categories are dying. The fight is no longer Republican versus Democrat in the normal 1990s cable-news sense. It is civilization versus managed lunacy. Democrats are laundering radicals as moderates, foreign-born activist judges are obstructing voter integrity, Ro Khanna thinks ICE enforcement violates human rights, and the media cannot tell a parody congressman from a real one. At the same time, Trump is dragging NATO into adulthood, Rubio is doing the work blue-state governors refuse to do, and Americans are starting to see the pattern. The left’s coalition now runs on lawfare, open borders, anti-police politics, gender madness, socialist economics, and institutional arrogance. The Right’s job is simple: stop apologizing, win power, and use it.

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Ray Guthrie's avatar
Ray Guthrie
2h

The evidence against Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin seems overwhelming. My guess, the defense will want to plea bargain, trading a guilty plea for life in prison, taking the death penalty off the table. Utah uses a firing squad as one of their methods to carry out capitol punishment sentences.

Now that would be true justice, if there's a trail and the jury convicts him.

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