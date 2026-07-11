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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Matthew 5:10

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The Texas Tribune reports that James Talarico, the deeply-weird Democrat nominee for Senator in Texas, raised a second-quarter record of $30 million, more than triple the amount taken in by his Republican opponent, Ken Paxton. Our Texas-based writers say that must explain all the commercials they’re being subjected to, depicting Talarico as a normal, small-government, anti-tax moderate instead of a far-left, no borders, gun-grabbing, meat-hating wacko who loves “trans kids” and thinks there are six genders and God is non-binary.

While this is a worrisome story on the face of it, and a great example of the dangers of outside money giving non-resident inordinate sway over local elections, such as letting socialist billionaires in California attempt to destroy Texas by turning it blue (there’s a reason why that term sounds like it’s describing suffocation), there could also be an upside.

The last time outside leftists tried to buy a Texas Senate seat for a phony leftist Senate candidate, it was for “Beto” O’Rourke. They showered millions of dollars on him that could have been used in races that they had a chance to win, only to find that most Texans have enough common sense not to vote to destroy their successful state. O’Rourke not only didn’t turn a Texas Senate seat blue, but the money wasted on him didn’t help turn any other seats blue. Let’s hope that Talarico (or as we call him, “Beta O’Rourke”) provides a similar public service by blowing millions of Democrat dollars and attracting only the votes of those four other genders.

We normally don’t cover all the day-to-day happenings in sensational court trials, such as the current pre-trial hearing for the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk. But if you are following this story, you can find recaps of Thursday’s dramatic testimony here, including a text message from the defendant to his transgender boyfriend in which he appears to admit he killed Kirk.

It’s no wonder his attorneys keep trying to get all the evidence stricken as prejudicial. They’re right: the jury might be irrevocably prejudiced if they’re allowed to see any actual evidence.

There are a lot of articles now about young socialists (or communists) taking over the Democrat Party and the old guard establishment’s efforts to stop them. But only this one is written by Kurt Schlichter, which means it’s not only a must-read on an information level, but it’s also so funny that you shouldn’t drink coffee while reading it lest you spit it all over your keyboard.

We especially love Kurt’s observation that for all the panic over young socialists ousting incumbents in deep blue urban areas, it’s mostly just a case of “trading one long- established geriatric communist for a slightly more Palestinian-focused, but much younger, kind of communist,” noting, “Karen Bass in Los Angeles went to Cuba to get trained by Castro’s secret police.” And in L.A., she’s considered the establishment moderate!

We’d add that as shockingly ignorant as some of these young communists are about economics, history or any other subject other than DEI studies, can you really argue that they’re any dumber than Maxine Waters or Hank “Guam might tip over” Johnson?

Because we just love typing her name, foreign-born, Biden-appointed, leftist activist Judge Sparkle Sooknanan is in the news again. This time, it’s for refusing an order by another federal judge in Florida dismissing her ban on the DOJ offering states access to a federal voter data system that identifies non-citizens. She claims the Florida court “erred in significant ways,” while her own judicial ruling was...well, sparkling.

While this sets up a conflict between two federal judges, Judge Sparkle may have bigger problems to deal with. Some Congressional Republicans are pushing for a law requiring federal judges, Congress members and Senate-approved officials to be natural-born US citizens. While we highly endorse that, it could be a longshot. But of more immediate concern for Judge Sparkle is the fact that Arizona Rep. Abe Hamadeh plans to file articles of impeachment against her to remove her from the bench.

Hamadeh posted on X, “Rogue judges like her are destroying the rule of law while communists undermine America.” We’d say more, but that pretty well summarizes most of today’s news in one sentence.

At the funeral procession for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, mourners carried signs and a huge banner threatening to kill President Trump. Trump brushed off the threat, saying he’s #1 on a lot of people’s lists (indeed, the funeral procession looked a lot like any campus “Free Palestine” rally.) But as a precaution and a bit of “misdirection,” the Secret Service advised him to take off from the summit in Turkey on the old Air Force One plane instead of the new one.

If you weren’t already praying for God’s protection for President Trump and his family, now is a great time to start.

THIS...Is CNN! CNN reported that Rep. Jack Kimble posted on X that he’d had a 45-minute visit with hospitalized Sen. Mitch McConnell. Kimble said as usual, he did all the talking, and they had a staring contest that McConnell won.

If that sounds odd, it’s because “Rep. Jack Kimble” doesn’t exist. It’s a parody account on X

CNN must’ve applied the same vetting process to “Jack Kimble” that they did to Graham Platner.

Far-left rich elitist and California Congress member Ro Khanna – last seen backpedaling furiously away from his defense of Graham Platner – declared that when ICE enforces federal immigration law by arresting and deporting illegal aliens, it’s a violation of human rights. Because, you know, every human in the world has a right to be in America.

Following the NATO summit in Turkey, where President Trump slammed Spain as a “terrible partner,” he left saying, “There was a lot of love in that room. A lot of unity...We’ve had a tremendous time and I think a great success.” That’s likely because his threats to Spain worked, prompting them to agree to live up to their commitment to fully fund their share of NATO’s defense costs. He also reminded them that the US still wants Greenland, which we’d frankly almost forgotten about.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte brushed off Trump’s harsh rhetoric, saying, “It’s a bit like in a family, you have families where you never quarrel, and then it bursts out completely. Trump is completely committed to NATO.”

If it’s like a family, then think of Spain as the rebellious high school student who recently discovered socialism and is refusing to do his chores until Dad threatens to cut off his allowance and he undergoes a swift attitude adjustment.

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett has asked FBI Director Kash Patel to release any documents related to the 2016 killing of DNC staffer Seth Rich.

This comes amid another claim that documents related to Rich were found in an FBI burn bag. At the moment, that’s an unconfirmed report and there’s no verification of what the documents might be or even if they really exist. So we’re taking a “we’ll believe it when we see it” approach, and will have more later, if indeed there turns out to be more to the story.

“Huckabee” Fix: It’s mid-July, and if any music was ever perfect for chilling by the pool or at a beachfront bar this time of year, it’s ‘70s and ‘80s yacht rock. So for this week’s look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, here’s one of the best bands in that field, Pablo Cruise, with their classic hit, “Whatcha Gonna Do?”

Weekend Music Picks: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

Let’s continue the summer “Yacht Rock” playlist theme with some of the best-played, best-produced music of all time.

1. First up, one of Laura and my favorite singer/songwriters, Al Stewart. Classic rock stations usually only play “Year of the Cat” and maybe “Time Passages,” two amazing songs, but they tend to forget this great record. Arista Records asked him for a mid-tempo song that could get played on the radio, so he wrote “Song on the Radio” as a joke. The joke was on Al when it hit #10 on the AC charts. If you’ve never heard it, prepare to get blown away by a sax instead of a lead guitar.

FYI: Long past his chart days, Al continues to release fantastic albums like “A Beach Full of Shells,” “Sparks of Ancient Light,” “Between the Wars” and “Down in the Cellar.” They’re filled with new songs as good or better than his famous hits. He’s also great live; look for him on YouTube backed by the young band, The Empty Pockets. Where else can you get catchy tunes and lyrics with history lessons about everything from Hanno the Navigator to the League of Nations?

2. Boz Scaggs is arguably the king of yacht rock, and his album “Silk Degrees” is foundational to the genre. I could’ve picked any number of tracks from it (“Lowdown,” “Lido Shuffle,” “We’re All Alone,” etc.) But here’s one you probably haven’t heard in a while, “What Can I Say?”

3. You might remember the song “How Long,” but not who did it. The band is Ace, but even more interesting, the keyboardist and lead singer was Paul Carrack. You might have heard him collaborating with countless major artists, but also as the lead singer for Mike + The Mechanics and Squeeze (“Tempted” by the fruit of another…) Hey, it’s THAT guy!

4. Finally, what would any yacht rock list be without Steely Dan? There are so many cuts to choose from, all perfectly recorded, as well as Donald Fagin’s immortal solo album, “The Nightfly.” But I went with my favorite song from my favorite Dan album, “Katy Lied.” Here’s “Doctor Wu,” and of course, it has a sax solo. A famously brilliant one by jazz master Phil Woods, recorded, atypically for Steely Dan, in one take. Afterward, he reportedly called all his L.A. sax player friends and had a party on the record label’s dime, making it the most expensive one-take sax solo ever, but well worth it.

Bonus Trivia: After years of debate, Donald Fagen revealed that the mysterious lyrics are about a romantic couple torn apart by a drug habit personified as “Doctor Wu.” And Phil Woods also played the sax on Billy Joel’s “Just the Way You Are.”

It’s been the kind of news week that keeps the Babylon Bee in business, so let’s check out some highlights of the latest fake news.

https://babylonbee.com/news/nazi-really-regretting-getting-graham-platner-tattoo

https://babylonbee.com/news/sonny-hostin-flees-in-terror-after-seeing-pillsbury-american-flag-cookie-dough

https://babylonbee.com/news/us-back-in-world-cup-after-trump-deports-belgian-team

https://babylonbee.com/news/thousands-dead-after-new-york-man-lowers-apartment-temp-to-77-degrees

https://babylonbee.com/news/america-finally-interested-in-soccer-after-realizing-how-angry-you-can-make-europeans