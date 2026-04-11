By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

It’s been the kind of week where our nerves were on edge and it felt as if the end of the world could be near – and that was just from listening to all the Democrats screeching incessantly about Trump. So we thought this would be a good weekend for some music to help us all relax and enjoy the ceasefire (and hopefully, the cease-screech) while it lasts.

We’ll kick off with our weekly fond look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, and a beautiful acoustic guitar rendition of “God Bless America” by Nashville legend Doyle Dykes.

Weekend Music Picks

1. In keeping with our theme of “Music to Relax By,” I’ll start with what I think is one of the loveliest tunes ever written, “Solace: A Mexican Serenade” by Scott Joplin. There are many fine renditions of this on YouTube, but I’m picking this, from one of my favorite albums, “The Easy Winners,” a collection of Joplin songs arranged for piano and violin by Andres Previn and Itzhak Perlman.

(FYI: I encourage you to stream the entire album and thank me later.)

2. Another great album for an evening of relaxation or romance is “Black Satin” by George Shearing. If you like a mixture of great jazz piano and lush strings a la the Jackie Gleason Orchestra, let Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein’s “The Folks Who Live On The Hill” float you away.

3. Finally, forgive me if I’m being biased, but I think this cut from my wife and co-writer Laura Ainsworth’s second CD, “Necessary Evil,” is as relaxing as it is gorgeous (the singer is pretty easy on the eyes, too.) It’s an exotic world jazz reinvention of the Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer standard “Out of This World,” with great work by flautist Pete Brewer, percussionist Steve Barnes and pianist Brian Piper. Extra topical points: I made this video using actual NASA space photos.

Since there’s no better way to relieve stress than laughter, here’s the week’s news as reported by the Babylon Bee.

https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-tells-iran-this-is-last-warning-before-he-sends-bruce-springsteen-to-perform-there

https://babylonbee.com/news/embarrassed-iranians-confess-they-dont-actually-know-what-ceasefire-means

https://babylonbee.com/news/france-questions-how-rescue-mission-considered-a-success-when-no-one-surrendered-to-the-nazis

https://babylonbee.com/news/nasa-starting-to-think-stocking-shuttle-with-chipotle-might-have-been-a-mistake

https://babylonbee.com/news/heres-what-each-of-the-79-letters-in-canadas-new-lgbt-acronym-stands-for