After a tense week of news from Iran and China, let’s relax with some clean comedy on this week’s look back at “Huckabee” on TBN. Here’s a good friend of the show, comedian and pastor Chris Wineland.

Chris also has a hilarious new book out that we’d love to plug. It’s called “Pastor Jokes: The Good, The Bad and the Holy.” If you know a pastor who could use some great jokes to punch up his sermons, or if you or anyone you know is a churchgoer who gets humorous references to life among the “pot luck supper” set, this is a great buy or gift. Check it out at Amazon.

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Weekend Music Picks: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

I was looking for a theme for this week’s picks and I thought about the passing of longtime film critic Rex Reed. Laura and I met him once after a revue he hosted saluting the lyrics of Ira Gershwin called “The Man That Got Away: Ira Without George.” It featured Tom Wopat, Marilyn Maye and other singers, and Rex even sang a little, too. This was a passion project for Rex; he sang on live TV as a young man and loved the Great American Songbook. At the post-show party, he invited us to sit at his table, we gave him one of Laura’s CDs that he really appreciated, and we talked about that great music and Laura’s childhood with a renowned big band musician dad who was from Fort Worth, as was Rex Reed, believe it or not. It was a very memorable night.

So in his honor, here are some songs with Ira Gershwin lyrics that Laura has recorded, from her latest album of requests, “You Asked For It.” First up, one of the greatest George and Ira Gershwin standards from the 1926 musical, “Oh Kay,” “Someone to Watch Over Me.” Laura loves songs with separate opening verses and always records them…

You might not know that after his brother George died (his final lyric for a tune by George was “Love Is Here To Stay” – most people think it’s “Our Love Is Here To Stay”), Ira went on to write many more classics with other composers. His collaboration with Jerome Kern on “Long Ago (And Far Away”) earned him the most royalties of any song he ever wrote. Laura recorded that on her album “New Vintage,” as part of a medley with “You Stepped Out of a Dream.” It’s amazing how well they blend together.

Next, a song Ira wrote with Kurt Weill for the musical “Lady In The Dark” that I happen to know was a special favorite of Rex’s. It’s called “My Ship” (“My ship has sails…”) Laura never recorded this, although she wrote and performed a one-woman show of parody songs about the anti-aging craze called “My Ship Has Sailed” (“My ship has sailed and I guess I’ve failed, My dreams may never be...And my only prayer is a healthy share...of plastic surgery…”) Here’s June Christy doing the original.

I can’t end this without Ira’s most famous non-George song that Rex named his show after. From “A Star Is Born,” here’s Judy Garland with “The Man That Got Away” by Harold Arlen and Ira Gershwin.

Finally, as a final salute, from the “Hollywood Hi-Fi” celebrity KP hall of fame, it’s “Ben Bagley’s Vernon Duke Revisited.” Here’s the long-lost (for good reason) song “Sugarfoot” sung by Rex Reed, jazz icon Blossom Dearie, and the Keiffer Twins, two little people twin sisters Bagley saw in a nightclub in New Jersey. Brace yourselves...

Bee Time: That’s enough of the real world for another week. Let’s take a break and check out the “news” from the Babylon Bee instead.

https://babylonbee.com/news/the-new-york-times-updates-slogan-to-all-the-news-thats-fit-to-print-plus-any-rumor-no-matter-how-implausible

https://babylonbee.com/news/report-cia-raided-by-cia

https://babylonbee.com/news/spencer-pratts-rhetoric-is-dangerous-warns-karen-bass-to-the-30-angelenos-who-havent-been-stabbed-to-death-by-hobos

https://babylonbee.com/news/the-view-announces-all-new-cast-of-angry-middle-aged-women

https://babylonbee.com/news/goodyear-blimp-barely-recognizable-after-going-on-ozempic