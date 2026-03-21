For this week’s look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, we chose something a bit different. This wasn’t just a talk and music show, it was also a throwback to the great variety shows like “Ed Sullivan,” and we became one of the most prized showcases for the world’s best magicians. Here’s one from (keeping it topical) Tel Aviv, Israel: the amazing Shimshi, performing one of the most baffling tricks we’ve ever seen with a simple deck of cards.

This was supposed to be Laura’s turn, but she’s very busy with an outside project involving an orphanage that we support in Uganda, so she asked me to cover for her again. Since she’s involved with a project in Africa, I thought I’d share some favorite South African music.

I was into that before Paul Simon discovered it, thanks to a friend sharing a tape of an early album by Johnny Clegg and Juluka, an integrated band that, back in apartheid days, broke the law every time they performed together in public. Yet, somehow, their music was so catchy, light-hearted and infectious, you can’t help smiling and dancing when you hear it. It’s no wonder Simon wanted to share it with the world. He’s a sample from 1982 called “Umbaqanga Music.”

One South African act that became world famous thanks to Simon’s “Graceland” album was the astonishing acapella group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo. If you only know their cuts from that album, there’s a vast trove of treasures awaiting you, and they’re currently touring the US. Here’s a lovely example called “Rain, Rain, Beautiful Rain.”

Pictured: Laura and Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Finally, I’d love to introduce you to our good friend and one of the greatest musical talents we know, three-time Grammy-winning South African flautist Wouter Kellerman. All his music is amazing, but I picked “They Know” because it also features our friend Rocky Dawuni, there’s a cool video, it has a great tropical jazz feel, and he starts it by playing the biggest, weirdest flute you will ever see. It’s called a contrabass flute. Enjoy!

It’s Saturday, so after a long stressful news week, let’s kick back and see how the Babylon Bee handled it (more at

https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-lures-gay-ayatollah-out-of-hiding-with-cardboard-cutout-of-david-hasselhoff

https://babylonbee.com/news/john-thune-vows-to-bring-save-act-up-for-vote-as-soon-as-hes-sure-it-wont-pass

https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-fear-higher-gas-prices-could-affect-molotov-cocktail-production

https://babylonbee.com/news/california-celebrates-installation-of-single-la-trash-can-that-cost-400-billion-and-took-18-years-to-build

https://babylonbee.com/news/san-francisco-celebrates-st-patricks-day-by-adding-green-dye-to-sidewalk-poop