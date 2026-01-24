With much of the nation braced for what might be the worst winter storm of the season, this seems like an appropriate choice for our weekly look back at “Huckabee” on TBN. It’s an interview and performance by Ryan Stevenson of his huge contemporary Christian hit, “Eye of the Storm.”

Weekend Music Picks

By Huckabee Post pop culture guru Pat Reeder (http://www.hollywoodhifi.com)

Having done all the prepping we can think to do, my wife/co-writer Laura Ainsworth and I are about to hunker down and see what the weather brings over the next few days. So I thought I’d pick some songs that make a great soundtrack for snuggling under a blanket in front of the fireplace.

I’ll start with “It’s Been a Long, Long Time,” a romantic hit from 1945 by Bing Crosby and Les Paul that was part of a warm welcome home for husbands back from serving in World War II. It’s a rare early example of a pop singer accompanied only by electric guitar, and it might be largely responsible for kicking off the Baby Boom.

Next is possibly the most gorgeous song ever written about lousy weather, and not surprisingly, it’s by a Canadian, Gordon Lightfoot: “Song for a Winter’s Night.” He recorded this twice, on his 1967 sophomore LP “The Way I Feel” and his 1975 best-of, “Gord’s Gold.” But I prefer this live version without the orchestra, which strips it down to two guitars and a bass to let the words and melody really shine. BTW, note how the young people in the audience are mesmerized at hearing a new song that’s so gorgeous. I wish today’s young people could have a similar experience.

Finally, I came up in country radio when there were memorable songs and truly distinctive voices. I think one of the best is Lacy J. Dalton. I’ve seen her twice in rare concerts in recent years, and she’s as great as ever. Each year that passes without her recording a new album is a crime against posterity by the music industry.

To help perk us up and get our minds off the nasty weather, here’s Lacy’s 1981 hit, “Takin’ It Easy,” a wishful thinking tune about escaping to a place where the sun is shining and the warm sea breezes are blowing.

If you’re dealing with bad weather, you could probably use a laugh. So drop by the Babylon Bee, where you’ll find our favorite fake news stories of the week and many more.

https://babylonbee.com/

https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-disguises-himself-as-muslim-migrant-so-europe-will-let-him-invade-greenland

https://babylonbee.com/news/exhausted-white-liberal-women-clock-in-for-another-long-day-protecting-migrant-sex-offenders

https://babylonbee.com/news/minnesota-arrests-churchgoers-for-interrupting-protest

https://babylonbee.com/news/denmark-protects-greenland-by-securing-it-in-giant-cookie-tin

And of course, those of us who are iced in with a dozen rescue parrots have to share this one…

https://babylonbee.com/news/daddy-can-i-get-a-bird-says-daughter-to-dad-whos-about-to-make-a-very-big-mistake